Global Absorption Chillers Markets, 2021-2027 - Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 26, 2021, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Absorption Chillers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Absorption Chillers Market to Reach $910.7 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Absorption Chillers estimated at US$757.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$910.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Absorption Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$183 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy
  • Recent Market Activity
  • The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems Drive Widespread Adoption
  • Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression Chillers
  • Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers Market Dynamics
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Outlook
  • Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 29 Featured)

  • Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Carrier Corporation (USA)
  • Century Corporation (Korea)
  • CNIM Group (France)
  • Colibri-bv (The Netherlands)
  • EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH (Germany)
  • Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (Japan)
  • Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
  • LG Electronics (Korea)
  • Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Robur S.p.A. (Italy)
  • Thermax Limited (India)
  • Thermax Inc. (USA)
  • Trane Inc. (USA)
  • Worldenergy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd. (Ireland/Korea)
  • Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems
  • Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy Market Growth for Absorption Chillers
  • Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility
  • Absorption Chillers Provide a 'Green' Strategy for Various Industries
  • Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration Technologies Benefit Market Expansion
  • Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution for Trigeneration Systems
  • Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient Absorption Chillers
  • Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers
  • Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste Heat Powered Chillers
  • Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for Environmental Cause
  • Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends Traction to Market Adoption
  • Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers
  • Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers
  • Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions
  • Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market
  • Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers
  • Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels
  • Other initiatives
  • Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Absorption Chillers
  • Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories
  • Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers
  • Lack of Awareness
  • High Cost
  • Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers
  • Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems
  • Requirement of Higher Pump Energy
  • Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower
  • Risks Due to Air Leaks
  • Crystallization
  • High Costs of Manufacturing
  • Other Concerns
  • INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
  • Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect and Double Effect Absorption Chillers
  • Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings
  • Biomass-Powered Thermochiller
  • Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP
  • Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs
  • Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology
  • Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings
  • Compact Absorption Chillers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pesz39

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]       

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

The Worldiwde Vehicle Recycling Industry is Expected to Grow at a ...

Worldwide Eco-friendly Straw Industry to 2026 - Expanding Food...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics