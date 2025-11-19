Global Açaí Brand OAKBERRY Boldly Enters Texas in Partnership with Rand Group

Largest U.S. Development Agreement Marks Strategic Expansion for OAKBERRY with 100 Stores Planned Across the State

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OAKBERRY, the global leader in premium açaí and smoothies, announced today that it has signed a statewide development agreement in Texas with Rand Group, a U.S.-based operator of premium, lifestyle-oriented brands. The partnership represents OAKBERRY's largest multi-unit development agreement in the United States to date and will introduce the brand's first locations across Austin, Dallas, and Houston beginning in 2026.

The rollout, which is expected to reach nearly 100 stores, will focus on high-traffic, high-visibility areas near universities, fitness and wellness hubs, as well as major sports and lifestyle destinations.

"Texas represents the best of what's possible for OAKBERRY in the U.S. — scale, vibe, and a culture that embraces active, healthy living,' said Bruno Cardinali, CMO of OAKBERRY. "Texas' multiple major metro areas create the ideal environment to build a thriving, scalable business and further strengthen OAKBERRY's footprint. This partnership provides the foundation to grow with the right operational excellence and brand alignment."

Highlights from the partnership between OAKBERRY and Rand Group include:

Exclusive rights for the statewide development and operations for OAKBERRY in Texas.

for OAKBERRY in Texas. A continuation of OAKBERRY's U.S. growth strategy; the Texas agreement contributes to a development pipeline of more than 250 planned locations nationwide.

"We partnered with OAKBERRY because it is a premium lifestyle brand and a global leader in açaí," said Adrian Maizey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Group. "The product is crafted from real, nutrient-rich ingredients that support an active, performance-focused lifestyle. That fits directly with how we choose our partner brands and how we operate. OAKBERRY sets very high standards for product and guest experience. In Texas, our job is to deliver to that standard, do our best to exceed it, and keep raising the bar in every store we open."

For Rand Group, the partnership with OAKBERRY also represents a major step in its U.S. growth strategy. The company currently operates global brands at scale and is best known for managing Starbucks locations across South Africa through its affiliates. The OAKBERRY partnership extends Rand Group's portfolio into the fast-growing, healthy quick-service restaurant industry.

"As we continue our journey of expansion across the U.S., we're committed to working with top-tier partners—and our partnership with Rand Group is a strong representation of that commitment," added Leandro Gasparin, COO of OAKBERRY. "Together, we're ensuring OAKBERRY locations are opening in the right places, at the right time, to best serve our consumers and communities in Texas."

In 2024, OAKBERRY raised $67 million in Series C Funding, noting a focus on growth in the U.S. The brand currently operates more than 50 locations across Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Colorado, Wisconsin, Washington, California, and Hawaii.

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY is the superfood brand that is delicious, fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. Since its start in Brazil in 2016, OAKBERRY has reimagined the quick-service restaurant model by unleashing the power of açaí and other superfoods as a modern indulgence.

OAKBERRY's refreshing menu of açaí bowls and smoothies are served up in its signature layers, with customizable, unlimited toppings. OAKBERRY's açaí is responsibly-sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants and is certified organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 900 locations across 45 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies.

To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa

CONTACT: Matthew Maestrallis, [email protected]

SOURCE Oakberry