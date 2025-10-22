OAKBERRY Goes Green: Matcha Hits U.S. Stores

The Brand is expanding its menu: first-ever matcha base is crafted in-house, layered to perfection, and designed for life on the go

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OAKBERRY today announced a menu expansion: matcha will be the next base for consumers to enjoy via its signature layers in a cup. This new launch not only taps into the fast-growing global matcha trend, but also reinforces the Brand's goal to become a global superfood hub.

OAKBERRY Matcha base

The new base brings a fresh, vibrant way to enjoy the cult product — smooth, energizing and made to fit effortlessly into a daily routine. Crafted in-house by OAKBERRY's team, the matcha recipe continues OAKBERRY's commitment to simplicity and natural ingredients, featuring coconut milk, water,matcha and agave. Just like OAKBERRY's açai, the matcha base will be freshly-prepared and available to layer with unlimited toppings.

"From the beginning, we've envisioned a Brand that was more than açai; we are completely re-imagining the QSR model with the aim of offering premium superfoods around the globe," said Georgios Frangulis, founder and CEO of OAKBERRY. "Our goal is to redefine the matcha experience at scale—capturing consumer passion for the product through a distinctly OAKBERRY twist."

In recent months, OAKBERRY has grown its matcha offering, which includes a Zen Matcha smoothie and features a blend of matcha and oat milk layered on top of açai, as well as an entire line of matcha lattes. As the Brand continues to innovate beyond açai, this new base is a bold step toward expanding its superfood menu —one delicious layer at a time. OAKBERRY is piloting the new matcha base in the U.S. across ten stores. A broader rollout across the U.S., Great Britain, Australia and Ireland will follow.

To celebrate the launch, OAKBERRY has released a new AI-generated advertisement, which glitches between the Amazon and Japan to demonstrate the company's embrace of matcha as its next superfood offering. The ad, created by PJ Ace Films, furthers OAKBERRY's commitment to embracing new formats and experiences for consumers.

"We were really impressed with the OAKBERRY team's creative vision for the project. Affectionately titled "The Matchrix", we loved being able to combine their iconic Acai flavor with the new Matcha," said PJ Accetturo, CEO of Genre.ai. "The visuals were really fun to play with and we love how embracing new technology helped us perform this production in an incredibly fast timeline."

OAKBERRY Matcha is now available for purchase starting at participating stores and via the OAKBERRY app:

- CA: Venice (Abbott Kinney), Hollywood Ovation, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach

- FL: Brickell City Center, Doral, MiMo

- NY: Penn Plaza, Livingston, Lexington

ABOUT OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY is the superfood brand that is delicious, fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. Since its start in Brazil in 2016, OAKBERRY has reimagined the quick-service restaurant model by unleashing the power of açai and other superfoods as a modern indulgence.

OAKBERRY's refreshing menu of açai bowls and smoothies are served up in its signature layers, with customizable, unlimited toppings. OAKBERRY's açai is responsibly-sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants and is certified organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies.

To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa.

