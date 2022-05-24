Global Acellular Therapy Market Report 2022: Cell Therapy vs. Cell-Free Therapy, Clinical Trial Analysis, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acellular Therapy Market - Strategies and Applications: Focus on Application, Pipeline, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic report provides a multidimensional view of the strategic evolution of the ongoing acellular therapy initiatives. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the active acellular therapy projects implemented in several countries.

The report contains the analysis of variables such as recent trends, technological advancements, and international level initiatives across the globe influencing the adoption of acellular therapy.

The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the strategies, best R&D practices across the globe and understanding the focus of eminent stakeholders that are contributing to augmenting the growth of the acellular therapy initiatives.

Market Overview

Humans have a finite capacity for regeneration. The goal of regenerative medicine is to help an organism heal. Stem cell research has made remarkable progress, laying a strong foundation for its use in regenerative medicine applications of wounded or diseased tissues.

Stem cells (SCs) have been used to transplant into the damaged tissue as SCs live in humans for the remainder of their lives and can help differentiate into new stems and differentiated cells. SC transplantation has become the backbone of regenerative medicine. Intercellular communication between stem and differentiated cells has been a focus of regenerative medicine.

However, benefits from some stem cell therapies are related to paracrine actions rather than long-term engraftment and survival of transplanted cells. The benefits of stem cell therapy through paracrine actions have led to the development of a cell-free therapeutic method, also known as acellular therapy.

Acellular therapy based on stem cell therapy is expected to be used for promoting regeneration using bioactive chemicals. Intercellular communication between cells is now widely understood to occur through extracellular vesicles (EVs) and not just through soluble bioactive chemicals.

Recent research has focused on finding alternatives to cell-based therapy that involves paracrine elements. The utilization of soluble factors (secretome), extracellular vesicles, and mitochondrial transport can all be used to generate stem ""cell-free"" therapies. EVs are now being investigated as possible cell-free therapeutic agents due to their capacity to bypass biological barriers and promote intercellular information transmission of bioactive substances.

EVs are a heterogeneous set of lipid membrane-enclosed, double-layered vesicles with distinct biophysical properties and activities in physiology and pathology. Because of their ability to transport nucleic acids (including mRNAs and miRNAs), proteins, and lipids across cells, they are emerging as an important intercellular communication mediator. EVs can communicate with target cells in a variety of ways.

The potential use of EVs as therapeutic agents in acellular regenerative medicine has recently received great traction. Additionally, extracellular vesicles are being utilized to treat pathological circumstances and meet the acellular strategy's challenges and operational concerns.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is acellular therapy?

How has acellular therapy evolved over the years?

What are the strategies and methods of implementation in the acellular therapy industry which can affect the future perception of the market?

What are the major applications for acellular therapy?

How are acellular therapies developed?

What are emerging acellular therapies?

What does the product pipeline for the acellular therapy market look like?

What is the role of acellular therapy in COVID-19 treatment?

Which key developmental strategies have been implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for the acellular therapy market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the acellular therapy market, and what is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

Who are the key manufacturers in the acellular therapy market, and what are their contributions?

What are the emerging trends in the acellular therapy market, and how are these trends revolutionizing the treatment procedure for multiple disease areas such as cancer, neurological disorders or cardiac diseases?

Which regulatory procedures are required to unify the approval process for the emerging acellular therapy market?

What are the gaps in regularizing acellular therapy market adoption in regular healthcare routines, and how are these gaps being tackled?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Acellular Therapy: Overview

2 Stem Cell Therapy

2.1 Extracellular Vesicles

2.2 Cell-Free Therapy with Extracellular Vesicles

3 Cell Therapy vs. Cell-Free Therapy

3.1 Advantages of Cell Therapy and Cell-Free Therapy

3.2 Risks and Limitations of Cell Therapy and Cell-Free Therapy

3.2.1 Challenges and Risks Associated with Stem Cell-Based Therapy in Regenerative Medicine

3.2.2 Challenges and Risks Associated with Cell-Free Therapies

4 Application of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) in Regenerative Medicine

4.1.1 Cardiology

4.1.2 Hepatology

4.1.3 Neurology

4.1.4 Gastroenterology

4.1.5 Oncology

5 Acellular Therapy: A Novel Approach for COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Therapeutic Strategies Involving the MSC Secretome

5.2 Extracellular Vesicles Used in COVID-19 for Several Reasons

6 Expert Insights

7 Clinical Trial Analysis: Acellular Therapy

7.1 Acellular Therapy Pipeline Analysis

7.2 Acellular Therapy Clinical Trial Design

7.2.1 ExoFlo

7.2.1.1 Product Profile

7.2.1.2 ExoFlo Phase II Study Design

8 Extracellular Vesicles-Based Therapeutics: Regulatory Aspects

8.1 Regulatory Frameworks in the U.S.

8.2 Regulatory Frameworks in Europe

8.3 Regulatory Frameworks in Canada

8.4 Regulatory Frameworks in Japan

8.5 Regulatory Frameworks in Australia

8.6 Regulatory Frameworks in South Korea

8.7 Challenges Prior to Clinical Translation

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Clinical Developments

9.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

9.3 Partnerships and Alliances

9.4 Funding Activities

9.5 Business Expansions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Company Overview

10.2 Role in the Acellular Therapy Market

10.3 Business Strategies

10.4 SWOT Analysis

Aegle Therapeutics Corp

ArunA Biomedical

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc.

Direct Biologics, LLC

EV Therapeutics, Inc.

Evox Therapeutics Ltd

Exogenus Therapeutics

Invitrx Therapeutics, Inc.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.

Rion LLC

Stem Cell Medicine Ltd.

