Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Research Report 2023-2030 - Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Maintain Their Prominence in Various Applications

Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Acoustic Wave Sensors estimated at US$643.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides valuable insights into the influencer market and global market trajectories. It introduces acoustic wave sensors, categorizing them into Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensors and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors.

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$626.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bulk Acoustic Wave (baw) Sensor segment is estimated at 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The current market scenario and outlook for acoustic wave sensors are discussed, highlighting their unique capability to meet various sensing parameters and the positive impact of the progressive trend in the world sensors industry. The distribution and market dynamics are explored, emphasizing the close relationship between the sensor industry and the economic scenario.

The report also touches on the competitive structure, industry consolidation, and the impact of COVID-19 and a potential global recession on the market, including the market share and competitive presence of key players in 2022.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $188.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Acoustic Wave Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$188.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$222.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Proliferation of Industry 4.0 & IIoT Set to Alter Market Dynamics

Surface and Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors: A Comparative Review

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors Remain in Contention

Thickness Shear Mode (TSM/QCM) Resonator & Shear-Horizontal Acoustic Plate Mode (SH-APM) Sensor: Two Popular BAW Technologies

BAW Gyroscope Sensors: A Novel Technology with Tremendous Promise

Acoustic Wave Resonators-Based Sensors Acknowledged as Highly-Sensitive Transducers

Acoustic Wave Delay Lines Sensors Fully Suitable for Microwave Applications

Telecommunication: Established End-Use Vertical

Wide Use Case in Automotive Applications

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Autonomous Vehicles: Emerging Application Market

Autonomous Vehicles in 2043 (In Million Units)

Acoustic Wave Sensors in Industrial Manufacturing Market

High Growth Opportunities in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Healthcare: Robust Opportunities in POC Diagnostics

POC Tests for Respiratory Viruses

Growing Healthcare Services Industry: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Consumer Electronics: Niche Application Sector

Highly Convenient Monitoring of Critical Electrical Assets

Military, Defense & Aerospace: Major Application Areas

Chemicals Sensing Made Effortless with Acoustic Wave Sensors

Future-Proof Flow Detection with Acoustic Wave Sensors

Temperature Measuring Made Convenient and Easier

Robust Opportunities in Torque Sensing

Technology Advancement: Multiplexing Technology to Improve Functional Capabilities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)

Althen GmbH ( Germany )

) Boston Piezo Optics Inc. ( USA )

) Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Campbell Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) CTS Corporation ( USA )

) Dytran Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Electronic Sensor Technology Inc. ( USA )

) Hawk Measurement Systems ( Australia )

) H. Heinz Me?widerstande GmbH ( Germany )

) ifm electronic GmbH ( Germany )

) NanoTemper Technologies GmbH ( Germany )

) Pro-micron GmbH ( Germany )

) Qualtre Inc. ( USA )

) Sensor Technology Ltd. (UK)

Transense Technologies plc (UK)

Vectron International, Inc. ( USA )

