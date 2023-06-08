Global Acrylate Global Market Report 2023: Increased Use of Dispersive Adhesives Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acrylate Market by Chemistry, Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Fabrics), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textiles, Biomedical), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The acrylate market is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% from USD 10.8 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific is home to several emerging economies with rapidly growing building and construction sectors, which further drives the demand for acrylates. China is the largest producer of acrylates in the region.

The growing demand for acrylates in China is mainly driven by the expanding building and construction, packaging, and consumer goods sectors, which have increased the demand for acrylates in various industries.

Ethyl Acrylate segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2022.

Ethyl acrylate (EA) is the ethyl ester of acrylic acid, produced through the esterification of acrylic acid with ethanol in the presence of acid catalysts. It is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor and is used in the production of resins, rubbers, plastics, textiles, non-woven fibers, paints, and denture materials. Ethyl acrylate is also used as a reagent in the synthesis of various pharmaceutical intermediates.

Adhesives & sealants is expected to be the second-fastest growing application type for acrylate market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Acrylates are widely used in water-based adhesives. The increase in the use of emulsion and dispersion adhesives is driving the use of acrylates. The VOC emission regulations will decrease the use of solvent-based adhesives and increase the adoption of water-based adhesives, thus benefiting the acrylate market.

Based on region, Asia Pacific region was the largest market for acrylate in 2022, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for global acrylate in terms of value in 2022. The market in Asia Pacific is being driven by innovation, industrial expansion, and technological developments in the region, which are fueling the consumption of acrylate. The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by the improving global economy. China is a key market in Asia Pacific and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the high use of acrylate in various end-use industries in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of Construction and Automotive Sectors

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

Increased Use of Dispersive Adhesives

Rising Demand for Coatings in End-use Industries

Restraints

Environmental and Health Hazards

Opportunities

Commercialization of Bio-based Acrylic Acid

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Stringent Regulations and Restrictions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Acrylate Market, by Chemistry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Butyl Acrylate

6.2.1 Used in the Production of Coatings, Adhesives, and Sealants

6.2.2 N-Butyl Acrylate

6.2.3 T-Butyl Acrylate

6.2.4 I-Butyl Acrylate

6.3 Ethyl Acrylate

6.3.1 Used in the Production of Paints, Plastics, and Pharmaceutical Intermediates

6.4 Methyl Acrylate

6.4.1 Used in Synthetic Carpets, Pharmaceutical Products, and Acrylic Fibers

6.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

6.5.1 Used in the Production of Acrylic Polymers

6.6 Other Chemistries

7 Acrylate Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paints & Coatings and Printing Inks

7.2.1 Increased Use of Paints and Inks to Fuel Demand for Acrylate Monomers

7.3 Plastics

7.3.1 High Production of Polymers and Plastics to Boost Demand for Acrylates

7.4 Adhesives & Sealants

7.4.1 Growth of Construction and Automotive Industries to Increase Demand for Dispersive Adhesives

7.5 Fabrics

7.5.1 Rise in Textile Industry to Drive Demand for Acrylates

7.6 Other Applications

8 Acrylate Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Use of Acrylic Adhesives in Packaging to Drive Market

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.3.1 Increasing Use of Coatings, Fabrics, and Inks to Fuel Demand for Acrylates

8.4 Building & Construction

8.4.1 Increasing Use of Acrylic Sealants in Construction Activities to Propel Market

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Resistance to Abrasion and Environmental Factors to Fuel Demand for Acrylate Monomers

8.6 Textiles

8.6.1 Use of Acrylic Fibers in the Textile Industry to Drive Market

8.7 Biomedical

8.7.1 Use of Acrylate Monomers in Targeted Drug Delivery to Propel Market

8.8 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.8.1 Increasing Use of Cosmetics to Fuel Demand for Acrylates

8.9 Other End-use Industries

9 Acrylate Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Arkema SA

BASF SE

BPCL

Dow Inc.

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

Evonik

Hihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Jurong Group

Kh Chemicals

Labdhi Chemicals

LG Chem

Lobha Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Merck Millipore

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

National Industrialization Co. (Tasnee)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Parsol Chemicals Ltd.

Resonac Corporation

Sasol

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co. Ltd.

Sibur

TCI Chemicals

The Kuraray Group

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

