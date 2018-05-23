Global Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2018-2022 - Rapid Expansion and Applications of SAPs

The global acrylic acid derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing demand for bio-based acrylic acid derivatives. Factor such as the environmental threats of petrochemical-based acrylic acid derivatives, raw material constraints, and side-effects are resulting in a rapid production bio-based acrylic acid derivative. Several leading players are focusing on innovations and using biomass to produce acrylic acid.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid expansion and applications of SAPs. SAPs create wide opportunities for global acrylic acids derivatives now as well as during the forecast period. Acrylic acid derivatives are major components used in manufacturing SAP.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is price fluctuation of Brent crude oil. Acrylic acid is manufactured from the oxidation of propylene, a derivative of crude oil. The acrylic acid so formed is converted into acrylic esters as well which has wider applications.



Key vendors

Arkema

BASF

DowDuPont

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Acrylic ester - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Acrylic polymer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rapid expansion of SAPs in agricultural sector

Increasing demand for bio-based acrylic acid derivatives

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



