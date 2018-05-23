Global Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2018-2022 - Rapid Expansion and Applications of SAPs

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acrylic acid derivatives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for bio-based acrylic acid derivatives. Factor such as the environmental threats of petrochemical-based acrylic acid derivatives, raw material constraints, and side-effects are resulting in a rapid production bio-based acrylic acid derivative. Several leading players are focusing on innovations and using biomass to produce acrylic acid.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid expansion and applications of SAPs. SAPs create wide opportunities for global acrylic acids derivatives now as well as during the forecast period. Acrylic acid derivatives are major components used in manufacturing SAP.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is price fluctuation of Brent crude oil. Acrylic acid is manufactured from the oxidation of propylene, a derivative of crude oil. The acrylic acid so formed is converted into acrylic esters as well which has wider applications.
Key vendors
- Arkema
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Evonik
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Acrylic ester - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Acrylic polymer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rapid expansion of SAPs in agricultural sector
- Increasing demand for bio-based acrylic acid derivatives
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
