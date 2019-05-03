DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Activated Carbon Market (By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region) Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report 'Global Activated Carbon Market Outlook 2025' provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario and a detailed market outlook of the global activated carbon market. The report provides detailed activated carbon market assessment across major markets such as North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Asia Pacific region dominates the world's activated carbon market, followed by North America and Europe. Future forecasts of the activated carbon market overall and across various market segments have been provided in the report until 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.



The global activated carbon market is highly consolidated with five leading players accounting for more than half of the market. Leading companies are Kuraray Co. Ltd., ADA-ES, Inc., Kureha Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Jacobi Carbons AB, Ingevity Corporation, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. The report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global activated carbon market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Activated Carbon

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Activation Methodology

3.1.2 Features & Benefits

3.2 Types

3.2.1 Powdered Activated Carbon

3.2.2 Granulated Activated Carbon

3.2.3 Extruded Activated Carbon

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Main Applications

3.3.1 Water Purification

3.3.2 Air Purification

3.3.3 Food & Beverage

3.3.4 Others



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Product Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by End-Use

4.2.4 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Powdered Activated Carbon

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Granular Activated Carbon

5.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Extruded Activated Carbon

5.1.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Liquid Phase

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Gas Phase

5.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 By End-Use

5.3.1 Water Purification

5.3.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.2 Air Purification

5.3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.3 Food & Beverage

5.3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.4 The US

6.1.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.4.2 Market Share by Product

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.4 China

6.2.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.4 Germany

6.3.4.1 Market Size by Value



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development



7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 High demand for Coconut Shell-based Raw Material

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Water Purification

7.2.2 Higher Mercury Emissions

7.2.3 Environmental Legislations

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Environmental Compliance

7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes





8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles





Companies Mentioned





ADA-ES, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Ingevity Corporation

Jacobi Carbons AB

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

