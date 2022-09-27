Global Activewear Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Rising Popularity of Contemporary Apparel in the Gym and for Everyday Activities is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activewear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End User (Men, Women, Kids), by Distribution Channel (In-store, Online), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activewear market size is expected to reach USD 451.10 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028.

The rise in the popularity of contemporary apparel in the gym and for everyday activities is propelling the worldwide industry forward. Consumers are increasingly adopting sports and fitness activities into their daily routines owing to their increased health awareness and desire to keep themselves healthy. Market dynamics have lately evolved as a consequence of greater involvement, resulting in higher demand for activewear clothes and sports gear.



Increased participation of women in domestic and professional sports and fitness activities is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing convergence of sports and fashion has resulted in an increase in the availability of stylish sports gear, which is expected to increase women's interest and hence contribute to market growth. Activewear that is fashionable is in great demand since it is versatile, useful, trendy, and can be worn for a variety of occasions.



To address this need, key enterprises in the market have introduced fresh, technologically complex items that are both pleasant and useful, resulting in increased profitability. Growing awareness among the younger generation and millennials, which are becoming more health-conscious and are engaged in activities such as yoga, sports, and gymming, is driving the worldwide industry ahead. In addition, the partnerships and collaborations between celebrities and DTC and designer sportswear companies are moving this industry forward.



The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant influence on the global market in 2020. Because of the virus's spread, most people have been forced to stay indoors and carry out their daily tasks from their houses. Individual outdoor activities and home exercises have become increasingly popular.

Team and indoor sports suffered as a result of big sporting events being postponed or canceled. Another element contributing to the surge in sportswear sales is numerous organizations' advertisements urging people to exercise from home during the initial wave's lockdown period when customers need more and newer fitness apparel on a regular basis. The demand for activewear apparel increased as a result.



Activewear Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021. The regional market is primarily driven by rising disposable income, increasing demand for fashionable and trendy clothing, and the presence of several manufacturers

held the largest revenue share in 2021. The regional market is primarily driven by rising disposable income, increasing demand for fashionable and trendy clothing, and the presence of several manufacturers In 2021, the women end-user segment led the global market. The growing popularity of stylish and fashionable athletic clothes among women is driving the segment

The online distribution channel segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The expanding number of cell phone and internet users and a fast-paced lifestyle will accelerate the expansion of the online platform

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Activewear Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Activewear Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Activewear Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-User Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Men

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Women

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Kids

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Activewear Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. In-Store

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Online

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Activewear Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Adidas AG

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Nike Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. PUMA SE

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. The Columbia Sportswear Company

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. VF Corporation

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. PVH Corp.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. ASICS Corporation

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Under Armour, Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Hanesbrands Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tggwmk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets