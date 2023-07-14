Global Acupuncture Needles Market Expected to Reach $372.40 Million by 2032: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses Drives Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acupuncture Needles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023- 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acupuncture needles market size is expected to reach USD 372.40 Million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The increase in chronic illnesses like diabetes, obesity, and other autoimmune diseases due to factors like antimicrobial resistance, unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking is one of the key factors driving market growth. According to the National Diabetes Statistic Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 100.0 million Americans had diabetes or prediabetes conditions in 2017. Additionally, 1.6 million deaths globally in 2016 were directly attributed to diabetes, according to the WHO.



As the prevalence of chronic conditions has increased, so has the regularity of surgeries. The majority of surgical incisions are uncomfortable, deep, and sizeable. In these circumstances, acupuncture successfully alleviates the patients' bodily and emotional suffering. Due to the fact that this treatment also helps patients recover from post-surgical trauma, demand for it is growing globally. It is therefore expected that the rise in surgeries will increase demand for acupuncture treatments, fueling growth in the acupuncture needle market.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension is one of the main factors contributing to the expanding demand for acupuncture. According to a report the WHO published in 2019, 1.13 billion people globally had hypertension. Diabetes is the main cause of hypertension, which is estimated to affect about 1 billion individuals worldwide. Long-term diabetics also frequently experience the excruciating ulceration of their legs. Acupuncture therapy helps patients with these conditions by helping to lessen their pain in these circumstances.



The increasing number of elderly people in the globe is one of the major factors affecting the industry. The increase in the elderly population may benefit the market for acupuncture needles because they are more vulnerable to various chronic illnesses and chronic wounds. Due to the extremely low possibility of having any side effects, older people favour acupuncture treatment. Furthermore, it alleviates physical and emotional pain in the body.

Companies Mentioned

3B SCIENTIFIC GMBH

SCIENTIFIC GMBH AcuMedic Ltd.

asia-med GmbH

SEIRIN

Dana Medical Co.

Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co. Ltd

Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd.

WUXI JIAJIAN MEDICAL DEVICES CO.

LTD.

Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co. Ltd.

Acupuncture Needles Market Report Highlights

Disposable needles had the biggest market share and they are expected to grow at the fastest rate. Two of the many advantages that are promoting the segment's expansion are the low likelihood of disease transfer from patient to patient and the affordable price of the product. Additionally, the majority of healthcare professionals recommend using disposable goods due to accessibility and safety issues.

In 2022, the hospital acupuncture needle market had the largest revenue share. The prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers are the main factors driving sector growth. The segment is also increasing as a result of an increase in surgical wound cases brought on by an increase in the number of operations.

Silver needles are anticipated to develop at a moderate rate over the projection period as a result of their numerous advantages, including their effective thermal impact in warm acupuncture procedures due to their high thermal conductivity. In addition, compared to other materials, it offers individuals better and quicker relief.

Asia Pacific dominated the acupuncture needles market in 2021. The region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast time. The existence of developing countries like China , India , and Japan is expected to hasten market expansion in the region. A common form of traditional Chinese treatment in both China and Japan is acupuncture.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Acupuncture Needles Market Insights

4.1. Acupuncture Needles Market - End-Use Snapshot

4.2. Acupuncture Needles Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increase in adoption of acupuncture for pain management

4.2.1.2. Surge in health complications in the geriatric population

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Risk of infections caused due to the use of reusable needles

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Acupuncture Needles Market End-Use Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Acupuncture Needles Market, by Product



6. Global Acupuncture Needles Market, by Material



7. Global Acupuncture Needles Market, by End-Use



8. Global Acupuncture Needles Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rjtaf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets