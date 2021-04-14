Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Disease Market Report 2021 Featuring Apollomics, Astellas, BerGenBio, Chimerix, Daiichi Sankyo, Forma, GlycoMimetics, Kiadis, MacroGenics, Medigene & Piramal

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disease Analysis: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AML is a type of heterogeneous hematological malignancy that originates from immature white blood cells (blasts) in the bone marrow, which may be derived from either a hematopoietic stem cell or a lineage-specific progenitor cell. "Acute" means that the leukemia may progress rapidly - AML generally spreads quickly to the bloodstream and can then spread to other parts of the body including the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system, and testicles.



Latest Key Takeaways



Relapsed/refractory AML remains an area of unmet need, and new therapies are being developed. Not including FLT3 or IDH inhibitors, there are currently five late-stage therapies being evaluated for this setting (devimistat, DFP-10917, flotetuzumab, Iomab-B, and uproleselan).



Key recent events include the approval of Onureg and presentation of numerical data from Venclexta's VIALE-A trial. There were Phase III failures for Helsinn's pracinostat combined with azacitidine in the newly diagnosed setting and for Roche's idasanutlin and Otsuka's guadecitabine in the relapsed/refractory setting. Other Phase III failures include trials evaluting Xospata combined with azacitidine and Daurismo combined with intensive chemotherapy in front-line AML, and an Idhifa monotherapy trial in the third- and fourth-line setting.



Key upcoming catalysts for 2021 include topline results from Phase III trials for devimistat, Iomab-B, uproleselan, and Zeltherva, and a possible NDA submission for FT-2102.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I AML asset is 6.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 50%. AML drugs, on average, take 10.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.



