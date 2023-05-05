Global Adaptive Optics Markets Report 2023: A $14.8 Billion Market by 2030 - As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern Warfare, Adaptive Optics Will Receive New Significance & Importance

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adaptive Optics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Adaptive Optics Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Adaptive Optics estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 37% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wavefront Modulator segment is readjusted to a revised 34% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $559.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.2% CAGR

The Adaptive Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$559.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 39.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.6% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Current & Future Market Analysis

Wavefront Sensors: The Largest Component Type

Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component Type

Military & Defense Leads the AO Market

Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use (in %)

Developed Regions Hold Dominant Share in the Global AO Market

Adaptive Optics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Applications of Adaptive Optics

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities in the Military & Defence Sector

As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern Warfare, Adaptive Optics Will Receive New Significance & Importance

Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser Communications

AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive Optics

Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market

Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging

Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology

Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography

Global Burden of Eye Diseases:

Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides in Unexplored Territories

Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric Disturbance

Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas for Adaptive Optics

