Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Report 2019-2030: Analysis of Technologies, Components, and Trends

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edition 2019-ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Analysis, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ADAS and Autonomous driving technology have the potential to completely revolutionize the auto industry and transportation dynamics in the near future. It poses the aptitude to change the conventional way of transporting goods and passengers. This report provides a deep-dive investigation into the ADAS and autonomous driving industry and detailed analysis on the technologies, components, and trends that enables autonomous driving. The report focuses on the below major aspects of the ADAS and autonomous driving industry.



The historical, actual, and forecasts of the sales demand for the cars by levels of automation is covered in the report. In case of Level 2 vehicles, car sales of leading OEMs by models is also covered. In case of Level 3 and above autonomy, the car sales are estimated and forecasted based on the announcements by the leading OEM brands.



Car Manufacturers and their race for ADAS and autonomous driving

Robotic Vehicles Trend - Robotic Taxis and Autonomous Shuttles Providers

Partnership between Car Manufacturers and Tier 1s, Technology Providers, Robotic Vehicle Companies, Shared Mobility Companies, Imaging and Sensing System Suppliers (Radar, Camera, LiDAR), System Integrators, AV Testing & Simulation Companies, Telecom Providers, Artificial Intelligence Companies, Software Providers, Navigation and Mapping Companies

Market Share Analysis of all the sensors, processors, system, and technology providers, along with OEMs

SAE Levels of ADAS and Autonomous Driving

SAE Level 1 - Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS)

SAE Level 2 - Partial Automation

SAE Level 3 - Conditional Automation

SAE Level 4 - High Automation

SAE Level 5 - Full Automation/Driverless Cars

Robotic Vehicles - Robotic taxis and autonomous shuttles

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Research Scope and Methodology

2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2. Methodology



3 Changing Industry Dynamics

3.1. ADAS and Autonomous Functions

3.1.1. ADAS Cognitive Processes

3.1.2. The Many Levels Of Automation

3.1.3. Sae Levels Used By The Industry

3.2. Benefits, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities In Adoption Of Autonomous Driving

3.2.1. Benefits

3.2.2. Opportunities

3.2.3. Driving Factors

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Autonomous Driving Projects

3.3.1. Government Funded Projects

3.3.2. Private Funded Projects

3.4. R&D Expenses In Autonomous Driving

3.4.1. R&D Expenses Of Car Makers

3.4.2. Top Automotive Suppliers R&D Expenses

3.5. Autonomous Driving From Buyers Perspective

3.6. Accessing Countries' Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index

3.6.1. Government'S Role In Country'S Av Readiness

3.6.2. Social Acceptance

3.6.3. Ease Of Adoption

3.6.4. Technological Advancements

3.7. Assessing Countries' Autonomous Driving Regulations and Impact

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Latin America

3.7.4. Australasia

3.7.5. Southeast Asia

3.8. Mobility As a Service, Ev, and Autonomous Driving - Correlation and Impact

3.9. Shared Mobility - Autonomous Vehicles Biggest Market Opportunity

3.10. Connected and Autonomous Vehicles - Cost To Buyers

3.11. Mapping and Navigation Market - Benefitted From Av

3.11.1. Here Maps

3.11.2. Tomtom

3.11.3. Civil Maps

3.11.4. Navinfo

3.11.5. Zenrin

3.11.6. Lvl5

3.11.7. Mapbox

3.11.8. Deepmap

3.11.9. Ushr

3.11.10. Carmera

3.11.11. Momenta

3.11.12. Mapillary

3.12. High Precision Gnss In Autonomous Vehicles

3.12.1. Hexagon Ab

3.12.2. Trimble Inc.

3.12.3. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

3.12.4. Swift Navigation

3.12.5. Stmicroelectronics

3.12.6. U-Blox

3.12.7. Sbg Systems

3.12.8. Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

3.12.9. Taoglas

3.12.10. Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd.

3.12.11. Maxtena

3.12.12. Telit

3.12.13. Orolia Sa

3.12.14. Nxp Semiconductors Nv

3.12.15. Tersus Gnss Inc.

3.12.16. Helix Technologies Ltd.

3.12.17. Te Connectivity Ltd.

3.12.18. Septentrio

3.12.19. Javad Gnss Inc.

3.12.20. Tallysman Wireless Inc.



4 ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.1. Assumptions For Market Size Estimation and Forecast

4.2. ADAS / Level 1 Cars

4.3. Partial Automation / Level 2 Cars

4.4. Conditional Automation / Level 3 Cars

4.5. High - Full Automation / Level 4/5 Cars

4.6. Robotic Vehicle Sales



5 Image Viewing and Sensing For Ad Industry

5.1. Camera For Autonomous Driving - Summary

5.2. Forward ADAS Monocular Camera

5.3. Forward ADAS Stereo Camera

5.4. Forward ADAS Triple/Trifocal Camera

5.5. Thermal / Ir/ Night Vision Camera

5.6. Driver Monitoring, In-Cabin, Dash Camera, and Gesture Recognition Camera

5.7. Rear-View, Surround View, and Side-Mirror Replacement Camera



6 Radar Market For Autonomous Vehicles

6.1. Radar Market - Key Insights

6.2. Short-Range and Medium-Range Radar

6.3. Long-Range Radar

6.4. High Resolution Imaging Radar/ 4D Radar

6.5. Radar Supplier In ADAS and Ad Industry

6.5.1. Arbe Robotics

6.5.2. Infineon Technologies

6.5.3. Uhnder

6.5.4. Ghostwave

6.5.5. Metawave Corporation

6.5.6. Innosent Gmbh

6.5.7. Echodyne

6.5.8. Oculii

6.5.9. Vayyar Imaging

6.5.10. Steradian Semiconductors

6.5.11. Lunewave

6.5.12. Wavesense

6.5.13. Smartmicro

6.5.14. Ainstein

6.5.15. Rfisee

6.5.16. Zendar



7 Lidar Market For Autonomous Vehicles

7.1. Lidar Market - Key Insights Summary

7.1.1. Many Lidar Technologies - But Which Ones Will Lead and Be Ready For Mass Deployment?

7.1.2. What Will Be The Target Cost Of Lidar At High Volumes?

7.1.3. Number Of Lidar Required To Achieve 360-Degree Surround View - For Oem and Robotic Cars

7.1.4. When and Which Lidar Technologies Will Hit High Volume Production?

7.1.5. Who Is Currently Leading The Race For Lidar Development?

7.2. Mechanical Scanning Lidar

7.3. Solid-State Lidar

7.3.1. Solid-State Mems

7.3.2. Solid-State Opa (Optical Phased Array) Lidar

7.3.3. 3D Flash Lidar

7.4. Other Lidar Technologies

7.4.1. Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave Lidar

7.4.2. Image Grade Lidar

7.4.3. Spectrum Scan

7.5. Lidar Companies Assessment

7.5.1. Aeye

7.5.2. Baraja

7.5.3. Blickfeld

7.5.4. Cepton Technologies

7.5.5. Hesai Photonics Technology

7.5.6. Ibeo Automotive Systems

7.5.7. Innoviz Technologies

7.5.8. Innovusion

7.5.9. Leddartech

7.5.10. Leishen Intelligent Systems

7.5.11. Luminar Technologies

7.5.12. Quanergy Systems

7.5.13. Robosense

7.5.14. Sense Photonics

7.5.15. Surestar

7.5.16. Tetravue

7.5.17. Trilumina Corporation

7.5.18. Velodyne Lidar

7.5.19. Xenomatix

7.5.20. Aeva

7.5.21. Benewake

7.5.22. Blackmore Sensor and Analytics

7.5.23. Genius Pro

7.5.24. Jslidar

7.5.25. Livox

7.5.26. Lumotive

7.5.27. Mirada Technologies

7.5.28. Nodar

7.5.29. Neptec Technologies

7.5.30. Ouster

7.5.31. Panasonic

7.5.32. Pioneer

7.5.33. Sos Labs

7.5.34. Strobe Inc. (Acquired By Gm Cruise Llc)

7.5.35. Turboroto

7.5.36. Zvision



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go0lzp





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

