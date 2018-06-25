Global ADAS Market 2018-2025 by System, Component, Vehicle, Offering, EV & Region

The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is estimated to be USD 24.24 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 91.83 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.96% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and rising demand for luxury vehicles across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the ADAS market.

The ADAS market has been segmented by system, vehicle type, component, EV, offering, and region. Road sign recognition (RSR) is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the ADAS market, by system. The growth of RSR can be attributed to increasing road infrastructure activity in developed as well as developing economies.

The ADAS market has been segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks. Passenger car is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the ADAS market, by vehicle type. The number of passenger cars is growing at a significant rate in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region.



The increasing demand for passenger cars can be attributed to the rise in GDP and population of developing countries, improved lifestyle, increased purchasing power of consumers, and development of infrastructure. ADAS is provided as a standard feature in passenger cars in several countries to prevent fatalities due to accidents. For instance, the European government mandated the installment of LDWSs and AEBSs in trucks and buses in 2015.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the ADAS market, in terms of value, in 2018. The rising disposable income levels, increased vehicle production in developing countries such as India and China, and increase in the number of luxury vehicles in countries such as Japan are expected to fuel the growth of the ADAS market in the Asia Pacific region.

Non-availability of required infrastructure in developing countries is the key restraint for the growth of ADAS market. For effective functioning, advanced driver assistance systems require basic infrastructure such as well-organized roads, lane marking, and availability of GPS. For highways, the information such as a lane change, object detection, distance between vehicles, traffic, and services such as navigation and connectivity are very important for vehicles equipped with ADAS. Most of the developing countries lack information technology communication infrastructure, which can hinder the growth of the ADAS market.

Continental has a strong global footprint with an extensive channel of multiple manufacturing facilities and suppliers of various automobile parts and services. Under the chassis and safety segment, the company offers ADAS products such as emergency brake assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic assist, intelligent headlamp control, and lane departure warning. The company plans to seize opportunities in emerging markets by focusing on electrification, connectivity, and automation. The company is continuously increasing its product offering in ADAS system.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the ADAS Market

4.2 ADAS Market, By Region, 2018 & 2025

4.3 ADAS Market, By System, 2018 & 2025

4.4 ADAS Market, By Component, 2018 & 2025

4.5 ADAS Market, By Vehicle Type, 2018 & 2025

4.6 ADAS Market, By Electric Vehicle, 2018 & 2025

4.7 ADAS Market, By Offering, 2018 & 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Rise in the Demand for A Safe, Efficient, and Convenient Driving Experience

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Luxury Cars

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Non-Availability of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Autonomous Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex & Expensive Features

5.2.4.2 Security Threats

5.2.4.3 Mutual Interference Between LiDAR Scanners

5.2.4.4 Environment Constraints Pose A Challenge for Adas

5.2.4.5 Maintaining A Balance Between Cost & Quality



6 Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

6.3 Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

6.4 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

6.5 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

6.6 Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

6.7 Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

6.8 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

6.9 Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

6.10 Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

6.11 Night Vision System (NVS)

6.12 Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

6.13 Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

6.14 Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)



7 Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Camera Unit

7.3 LiDAR Sensor

7.4 Radar Sensor

7.5 Ultrasonic Sensor



8 Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software



9 Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Buses

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)

9.4 Passenger Cars (PCS)

9.5 Trucks



10 Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



11 Advanced Driver Assistance System Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.4 Product Developments

12.4.1 New Product Developments

12.4.2 Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Collaborations

12.4.3 Expansions

12.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Robert Bosch

13.1.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

13.1.3 Continental

13.1.4 Aptiv

13.1.5 Intel

13.1.6 Denso

13.1.7 Hyundai Mobis

13.1.8 Valeo

13.1.9 Magna

13.1.10 Samsung

13.1.11 Nvidia

13.1.12 Hella

13.2 Key Players From Other Regions

13.2.1 North America

13.2.1.1 Texas Instruments

13.2.1.2 Voxx International

13.2.1.3 Blackberry

13.2.2 Europe

13.2.2.1 Wabco

13.2.2.2 Autoliv

13.2.2.3 Infineon Technologies

13.2.2.4 Ficosa

13.2.3 Asia Pacific

13.2.3.1 Aisin Seiki

13.2.3.2 Hitachi Automotive

13.2.3.3 Omron

13.2.3.4 Renesas Electronics

13.2.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

13.2.4.1 Logigo Automotive

13.2.4.2 Cognitive Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnlnqm/global_adas?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-adas-market-2018-2025-by-system-component-vehicle-offering-ev--region-300671606.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

