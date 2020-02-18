Global ADC Linker & Conjugation Technologies Markets to 2030 - Featuring Executive Insights from Stakeholders in Miracogen, NBE Therapeutics, Synaffix and EUCODIS Bioscience
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) - Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities within the ADC linker and conjugation technologies market, over the next 10-12 years.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for ADC linker and conjugation technologies. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be inked in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.
The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across the:
- [A] type of linker (cleavable, non-cleavable and both)
- [B] type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others)
- [C] key technologies
- [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific/Rest of the World)
With six approved drugs, namely POLIVY (2019), LUMOXITI (2018), BESPONSA (2017), MYLOTARG (2017, reapproval), KADCYLA (2013) and ADCETRIS (2011), and more than 200 in the pipeline (clinical/preclinical stages), antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are now recognized as a potent class of targeted therapeutics.
The success of this relatively novel class of therapeutics is attributed to the ability of lead molecules to specifically identify and eliminate disease associated cells/pathogens, consequently, addressing most of the concerns related to off target toxicities. In this context, the role of the linker molecule and the conjugation technology used is pivotal. In fact, conjugation chemistry has been shown to be directly related to the drug to antibody ratio (DAR) achieved, and thereby, governs the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of an ADC. Over time, a variety of other conjugated therapeutics have also been developed and are under evaluation.
Conventional conjugation technologies used for the development of ADCs exploited the superficial lysine residues that were inherent to the native antibody structure, or the inter-chain cysteine residues, for drug-linker attachment. Over time, the evolution of recombinant DNA technology and advances in conjugation techniques, have enabled researchers to significantly improve the bioconjugation process. In fact, next-generation conjugation technologies use artificially integrated lysine/cysteine residues in order to improve the DAR of the resulting conjugate.
Additionally, there are multiple technologies that claim to offer site-specific conjugation. There are a number of other noteworthy developments in the conjugation technologies domain, which include a variety of competent platforms based on various ligation, disulfide rebridging and protein remodeling approaches. Further, linker technologies have also evolved substantially, and there is vast array of linkers, including cleavable and non-cleavable variants, which are designed to govern drug release mechanism of conjugated therapeutic molecules.
It is worth highlighting that multiple licensing agreements/collaborations have been inked between drug developers and technology providers to advance the development of pipeline ADC candidates. Over the years, a number of start-ups/small companies, offering novel conjugation technologies, more potent cytotoxins/warheads and advanced linker chemistries, have been established to facilitate development of ADCs and other conjugated pharmaceuticals. We anticipate this niche and upcoming market to witness substantial growth over the coming years.
In addition to other elements, the report includes:
- An overview of the overall landscape of ADC linker and conjugation technologies, featuring an in-depth analysis of the technologies, based on a number of parameters, such as type of technology, generation of the technology (first, second and third), type of linker (cleavable, non-cleavable), type of conjugation (chemical, enzymatic and others), site specificity (specific and non-specific), DAR of the ADCs developed, patent availability, and licensing activity. In addition, the chapter highlights a detailed landscape of linker and conjugation technologies developers and analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location.
- Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, product integration agreements, combination therapy development agreements, platform utilization agreements, and other relevant agreements.
- A list of ADC therapeutic developers that are anticipated to partner with technology providers in future based on a detailed analysis of relevant parameters, such as availability of existing partners, availability of inhouse technology, company size (employee count), company's ADC pipeline strength, likely partners and development status of the ADC molecules.
- A detailed competitiveness analysis of ADC linker and conjugation technologies, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer) and key technology specifications, such as ADC generation, type of linker, DAR of the ADCs developed using the technology, availability of patent protection, number of deals signed for a particular technology (2016-2019), and popularity of the technology (in terms of the number of ADCs developed using the technology).
- An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to linker/conjugation technologies till August 2019, taking into consideration parameters, such as patent type, publication year, issuing authority/patent offices involved, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas and leading industry/academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.
In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Antibody-based Therapeutics
3.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
3.3.1 Components of ADCs
3.3.1.1 Antibody
3.3.1.2 Cytotoxin
3.3.1.3 Linker
3.4. Advantages of ADCs over Traditional Pharmacological Interventions
3.5. ADC Linker Technologies
3.5.1. Non-cleavable Linkers
3.5.2. Cleavable Linkers
3.6. ADC Conjugation Technologies
3.6.1. Chemical Conjugation
3.6.2. Enzymatic Conjugation
3.7. Future Perspectives
4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Technology
4.2.2. Analysis by ADC Generation
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Linker
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Conjugation
4.2.5. Analysis by Site Specificity
4.2.6. Analysis by Drug to Antibody Ratio
4.2.7. Analysis by Patent Availability
4.2.8. Analysis by Licensing Activity
4.3. ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Developer Landscape
4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3 Analysis by Geographical Location
4.3.4 Leading ADC Developers: Analysis by Number of Technologies
4.3.5 Grid Representation: Analysis by ADC Generation, Type of Linker, Company Size, and Geographical Location
4.3.6 World Map Representation: Analysis by Geography
4.4 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Service Providers
5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1 Chapter Overview
5.2 Key Players in North America
5.2.1 Ambrx
5.2.1.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.2 Technology Overview
5.2.1.3 Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.2.2 Catalent Biologics
5.2.3 Immunomedics
5.2.4 Mersana Therapeutics
5.2.5 Seattle Genetics
5.2.6 Sutro Biopharma
5.3 Key Players in Europe and Asia
5.3.1 Iksuda Therapeutics
5.3.2 LegoChem Biosciences
5.3.3 LinXis
5.3.4 NBE Therapeutics
6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
6.1 Chapter Overview
6.2 Partnership Models
6.3 List of Partnerships and Collaborations
6.3.1 Analysis by Year of Partnership
6.3.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership
6.3.3 Analysis by Type of Linker
6.3.4 Analysis by Type of Conjugation
6.3.5 Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner
6.3.6 Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner
6.3.7 Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
6.3.8 Most Popular Technologies: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
6.3.9 Regional Analysis
6.3.10 Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
7. LIKELY PARTNERS ANALYSIS
7.1 Chapter Overview
7.2 Scope and Methodology
7.3 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Potential Strategic Partners in North America
7.3.1 Most Likely Partners
7.3.2 Likely Partners
7.3.3 Less Likely Partners
7.4 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Potential Strategic Partners in Europe
7.5 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Potential Strategic Partners in Asia-Pacific
8. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1 Chapter Overview
8.2 Methodology
8.3 Assumptions and Key Parameters
8.4 Technology Competitiveness Analysis
8.4.1 Technologies Developed by Companies based in North America
8.4.2 Technologies Developed by Companies based in Europe
8.4.3 Technologies Developed by Companies based in Asia Pacific / RoW
9. PATENT ANALYSIS
9.1 Chapter Overview
9.2 Scope and Methodology
9.3 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Patent Portfolio
9.3.1 Analysis by Publication Year
9.3.2 Analysis by Issuing Authority / Patent Offices Involved
9.3.3 Analysis by CPC Symbols
9.3.4 Emerging Focus Areas
9.3.5 Analysis by Type of Company / Organization
9.3.6 Leading Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents
9.4 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
9.4.1 Analysis by Patent Characteristics
9.5 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies: Patent Valuation Analysis
10. NOVEL CONJUGATION TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
10.1 Chapter Overview
10.2 First Generation ADC Technologies
10.3 Second Generation ADC Technologies
10.3.1 Cysteine and Selenocysteine Engineering
10.3.2 Unnatural Amino Acid Engineering
10.3.3 Amino-Terminal Serine Engineering
10.4 Third Generation ADC Technologies
10.4.1 Enzyme-Assisted Ligation Approaches
10.4.2 Glycan Remodeling Approaches
10.4.3 Ligation at Fab Nucleotide-Binding Site
10.4.4 Cysteine Rebridging
10.4.5 Avoiding or Limiting Retro-Michael Drug Deconjugation
10.5 Evolutionary Analysis
11. MARKET SIZING AND FORECAST
11.1 Chapter Overview
11.2 Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.3 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market, 2019-2030
11.4 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Linker, 2019-2030
11.5 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Conjugation, 2019-2030
11.6 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Share of Key Technologies, 2019-2030
11.7 Global ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market: Distribution by Region, 2019-2030
11.7.1 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market in North America, 2019-2030
11.7.2 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market in Europe, 2019-2030
11.7.3 ADC Linker and Conjugation Technologies Market in Asia Pacific, 2019-2030
12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
12.1 Chapter Overview
12.2 Miracogen
12.2.1 Company Snapshot
12.2.2 Interview Transcript: Mary Hu, Chief Executive Officer
12.3 NBE Therapeutics
12.4 Synaffix
12.5 EUCODIS Bioscience
13. CONCLUDING REMARKS
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- 3P Biopharmaceuticals
- 3SBio
- AbbVie
- AbGenomics
- ABL Bio
- Abnova
- Abzena
- ACES Pharma
- ADC Biotechnology
- ADC Therapeutics
- Advanced Proteome Therapeutics
- Affinity Life Sciences
- AGC Biologics
- Agensys
- Ajinomoto
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Albumedix
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- Alpha Cancer Technologies
- Alta Partners
- Alteogen
- Ambrx
- Amgen
- Angiex
- Antikor Biopharma
- Araris Biotech
- Asana BioSciences
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Avacta Life Sciences
- Bayer
- BeiGene
- BioAtla
- BioCapital
- Biogen
- BioLegend
- BioMed Valley Discoveries
- BioOutsource
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Synthesis
- Biotechnique
- Biotest
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BlinkBio
- Bliss Biopharmaceutical
- BOC Sciences
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boster Biological Technology
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- BSP Pharmaceuticals
- Cancer Research UK
- Capra Science Antibodies
- CARBOGEN AMCIS
- Cascadian Therapeutics
- Catalent Biologics
- Celgene
- CellMosaic
- Cell Signalling Technology
- Cellerant Therapeutics
- Celltrion
- Centrose
- Cerbios-Pharma
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Cisbio
- Clovis Oncology
- Concortis Biotherapeutics
- Corixa
- Creative Biolabs
- Creative Diagonostics
- Creative peptides
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- CureMeta
- Cytogen
- CytomX Therapeutics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dalton Pharma Services
- Debiopharm Group
- Dyax
- Eisai
- Elan Pharmaceuticals
- Eli Lilly
- Elusys Therapeutics
- EMD Serono
- Envigo
- Esperance Pharmaceuticals
- EUCODIS Bioscience
- Eventide Asset Management
- Everest Biotech
- Everest Medicines
- Exelixis
- Expedeon
- Femtogenix
- Fleet Bioprocessing
- Formation Biologics
- Formosa Laboratories
- Fortis Therapeutics
- Fosun Pharma
- GamaMabs Pharma
- Genentech
- Genmab
- Genovis
- GenScript
- Genzyme
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glycotope
- Glythera
- Goodwin Biotechnology
- GT Biopharma
- Hangzhou DAC Biotech
- Heidelberg Pharma
- Hengrui Medicine
- Human Genome Sciences
- iBioSource
- Iconic Therapeutics
- Iksuda Therapeutics
- ImClone Systems
- ImmunoBiochem
- ImmunoGen
- Immunomedics
- Innate Pharma
- Innovate UK
- IntoCell
- IONTAS
- iProgen Biotech
- Iterum Therapeutics
- Janssen Biotech
- Johnson & Johnson
- Johnson Matthey
- Kairos Therapeutics
- KLUS Pharma
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- LakePharma
- LegoChem Bioscienses
- Leinco Technologies
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Levena Biopharma
- Life Technologies
- Light Chain Bioscience
- Lilly Ventures
- LinXis
- MabPlex
- MabSpace Biosciences
- MabVax Therapeutics
- MacroGenics
- Magenta Therapeutics
- Maine Biotechnology
- MediaPharma
- MedImmune
- Meditope Biosciences
- MedKoo Biosciences
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Menarini Group
- Merck
- Mersana Therapeutics
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- MorphoSys
- Morphotek
- MuseChem
- NanoValent Pharmaceuticals
- National Research Council of Canada
- NBE-Therapeutics
- NeoRx
- Nexthera Capital
- Nordic Nanovector
- Noria Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- NovaTeinBio Novimmune
- NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals
- Novozymes
- OBI Pharma
- OcellO
- OGD2 Pharma
- Oncolinx
- Oncomatryx Biopharma
- Oncotec Pharma Produktion
- Organon Teknika
- OriGene Technologies
- Oxford BioTherapeutics
- Palatin Technologies
- Pfizer
- Pharmaron
- Philochem
- Pierre Fabre
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- ProBioGen
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals
- ProteoGenix
- Puma Biotechnology
- Rakuten Medical
- Recepta Biopharma
- Redwood Bioscience
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- RemeGen
- Roche
- Rockland Immunochemicals
- SafeBridge Consultants
- Samsung Medical Center
- Sanofi
- Seattle Genetics
- Seramun Diagnostica
- Servier
- Sesen Bio
- Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai Jiaolian Medicine Research and Development
- Shanghai Miracogen
- Shenogen Pharma
- Shire
- Siamab Therapeutics
- Skyline Ventures
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- SOTIO
- SouthernBiotech
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Sunomix Biosciences
- Surveyor Capital
- Sutro Biopharma
- SV Health Investors
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
- Synaffix
- Syngene International
- Synthon
- TaiMed Biologics
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- TBD-Biodiscovery
- Teresi Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Theratechnologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- ThioLogics
- TOT BIOPHARM
- Triphase Accelerator
- Tsuchikama Laboratory
- UCB
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
- United Therapeutics
- UW Carbone Cancer Center
- Vaccinex
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- VelosBio
- Vida Ventures
- Visterra
- WuXi Biologics
- Wyeth
- Xintela
- Yale Cancer Center
- Y-Biologics
- Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
- Zymeworks
