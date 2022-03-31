Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market Research Report to 2027 - Availability of Innovative Drugs in the Form of Pills, Sublingual Films and Implants Presents Opportunities

Mar 31, 2022, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Addiction Disorders Drugs Market Research Report by Drug Type, by Treatment, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 21.29 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 22.55 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% to reach USD 32.65 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Addiction Disorders Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Drug Type, the market was studied across Alcohol, Marijuana, Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medications, Synthetic Cannabinoids, and Tobacco/Nicotine and Vaping.
- Based on Treatment, the market was studied across Counseling and behavioral therapies, Detoxification, Medications, Rehabilitation programs, and Self-help groups.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Hospital and Clinics and Residential treatment centers.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalences of addictive substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs among all age groups
5.1.1.2. Government intervention and encouragement to curb addiction disorders
5.1.1.3. Rising number of approved medicines and the increased use of nicotine with other stimulants
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited awareness about addiction treatment products in developing countries
5.1.2.2. Multiple side-effects associated with the use of methadone
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Availability of innovative drugs in the form of pills, sublingual films, and implants
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Legal obligations for addiction treatment products
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by Drug Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alcohol
6.3. Marijuana
6.4. Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medications
6.5. Synthetic Cannabinoids
6.6. Tobacco/Nicotine and Vaping
7. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by Treatment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Counseling and behavioral therapies
7.3. Detoxification
7.4. Medications
7.5. Rehabilitation programs
7.6. Self-help groups
8. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospital and Clinics
8.3. Residential treatment centers
9. Americas Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Addiction Disorders Drugs Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Accord Healthcare
13.2. Alkermes PLC
13.3. Aurobindo Pharma Limited
13.4. BioCorRx Inc
13.5. Cipla Limited
13.6. Consern Pharma Limited
13.7. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
13.8. Insys Therapeutics
13.9. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
13.10. Medtronic PLC
13.11. Novartis AG
13.12. Opiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
13.13. OraSure Technologies, Inc
13.14. Perrigo Company PLC
13.15. Pfizer, Inc
13.16. PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION
13.17. Purdue Pharma L.P.
13.18. Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13.19. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
13.20. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
13.21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd
14. Appendix
