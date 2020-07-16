Global Adherence Packaging Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Omnicell, Parata Systems & RxSafe Among Others

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adherence Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Adherence Packaging market accounted for $825.13 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,584.75 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The high rate of medication non-adherence and growing need to minimize medication wastage are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high installation and maintenance costs of automated systems and lack of awareness regarding medication adherence packaging are hampering market growth.



Adherence packaging is mainly used for medical services to replace the cumbersome medication planners and organize it in the way patient intake their medications. It is provided to the patient by day or passes time that facilitates medication fulfilment as prescribed by their physician. Patients suffering from chronic illness such as high blood pressure and diabetes must follow the medication plans consistently to prevent any relapse or hospital readmissions. Adherence packaging is commonly delivered in multi-medication pouches or blister cards. All these factors have contributed to the growth of adherence packaging market.



Based on the type, the blister card segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the enhanced medication shelf life, better tamper resistance, easy storage & transport, reduced medicine dispensing time, and enhanced medication adherence.



By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the availability of significant government funding for R&D, presence of prominent adherence packaging companies, increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, and growth in ageing population, which significantly increases the burden on European healthcare systems and boost the demand for effective and efficient solutions.



Some of the key players profiled in the Adherence Packaging Market include ARxIUM, Inc, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cardinal Health, Inc, Manrex Limited, McKesson Corporation, Medicine-On-Time, Omnicell, Inc, Parata Systems, LLC, Pearson Medical Technologies LLC, RxSafe, LLC, and Talyst.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Adherence Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Strip/Pouch

5.3 Blister Card



6 Global Adherence Packaging Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Unit-Dose

6.3 Multi-Dose



7 Global Adherence Packaging Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic Film

7.2.1 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.2.2 Rigid PVC

7.2.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

7.2.4 Polyethylene

7.2.5 Polypropylene

7.3 Paper & Paperboard

7.4 Aluminium



8 Global Adherence Packaging Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.3 Mail Order Pharmacies

8.4 Long-Term Care Facilities

8.5 Hospitals



9 Global Adherence Packaging Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ARxIUM, Inc

11.2 Becton, Dickinson & Company

11.3 Cardinal Health, Inc

11.4 Manrex Limited

11.5 McKesson Corporation

11.6 Medicine-On-Time

11.7 Omnicell, Inc

11.8 Parata Systems, LLC

11.9 Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

11.10 RxSafe, LLC

11.11 Talyst



