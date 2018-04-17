Global Adhesive Tapes Market, 2022

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type, Technology, Substrate, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The adhesives tapes market is estimated to be USD 51.25 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 69.42 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.26% from 2017 to 2022.
The increasing use of adhesives tapes in various applications, such as packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics, building & construction, white goods, and automotive is driving the growth of the adhesives tapes market.
The adhesives tapes market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, backing substrate, technology, category, application, and region. Based on resin type, the adhesives tapes market has been classified into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. Silicone-based adhesive tapes maintain adhesion over a large temperature range and possess the ability to adhere to difficult surfaces. The overall adhesive strength of silicone-based adhesive tapes is lower than that of other adhesive tapes. However, silicone-based adhesive tapes are more expensive as compared to acrylic and rubber-based adhesive tapes.
Volatile prices of raw materials are acting as a restraint to the growth of the adhesive tapes market. Natural rubber, films, foams, paper/PP/PVC, and release liners are raw materials used in the manufacture of adhesive tapes. Most of these raw materials are petroleum-based derivatives that are vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices.
Key players operating in the adhesives tapes markets include 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US), and Scapa Group Plc (UK).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Global Adhesive Tapes Market
4.2 Adhesive Tapes Market Growth, By Resin
4.3 Adhesive Tapes Market Growth, By Technology
4.4 Adhesive Tapes Market Growth, By Tape Backing Material
4.5 Adhesive Tapes Market Growth, By Category
4.6 Adhesive Tapes Market Attractiveness, By Application,
4.7 Adhesive Tapes Market, Developed vs. Developing Nations
4.8 Adhesive Tapes Market Share in APAC, By Application and Country
4.9 Adhesive Tapes Market Share, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications
5.2.1.2 High Demand for Adhesive Tapes in APAC
5.2.1.3 Wide Acceptance Due to Ease of Applicability of Adhesive Tapes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancement in Adhesive Tapes Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Drivers
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry
5.4.4 Trends in Automotive Industry
5.4.5 Trends in Healthcare Industry
5.4.6 Forecast of Electrical & Electronics Industry
6 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acrylic
6.3 Rubber
6.4 Silicone
6.5 Other Resins
7 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Water-Based Adhesive Tapes
7.3 Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes
7.4 Hot-Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes
8 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Tape Backing Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 PP Backed Adhesive Tapes
8.3 Paper Backed Adhesive Tapes
8.4 PVC Backed Adhesive Tapes
8.5 Others
9 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Category
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commodity Adhesive Tapes
9.3 Specialty Adhesive Tapes
10 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Packaging
10.1.2 Masking
10.1.3 Consumer & Office
10.1.4 Healthcare
10.1.5 Automotive
10.1.6 Electrical & Electronics
10.1.7 White Goods
10.1.8 Paper & Printing
10.1.9 Building & Construction
10.1.10 Retail
10.1.11 Others
11 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 New Product Launches
12.3.3 Investments & Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 3M Company
13.2 Nitto Denko Corporation
13.3 Tesa Se
13.4 Lintec Corporation
13.5 Avery Dennison Corporation
13.6 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
13.7 Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
13.8 Scapa Group Plc
13.9 Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg
13.10 Nichiban Co. Ltd.
13.11 Other Key Companies
13.11.1 Mactac, LLC
13.11.2 Adchem Corporation
13.11.3 Dermamed Coatings Company, LLC
13.11.4 CCT Tapes
13.11.5 Gergonne - the Adhesive Solution
13.11.6 Adhesives Research, Inc.
13.11.7 Advance Tapes International
13.11.8 Ajit Industries
13.11.9 Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes
13.11.10 American Biltrite Inc.
13.11.11 Canadian Technical Tape Ltd.
13.11.12 Berry Plastics Corporation
13.11.13 Dewal Industries Inc.
13.11.14 Industrias TUK, S.A. DE C.V.
13.11.15 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
