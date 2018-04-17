Global Adhesive Tapes Market, 2022

The adhesives tapes market is estimated to be USD 51.25 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 69.42 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.26% from 2017 to 2022.



The increasing use of adhesives tapes in various applications, such as packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics, building & construction, white goods, and automotive is driving the growth of the adhesives tapes market.



The adhesives tapes market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, backing substrate, technology, category, application, and region. Based on resin type, the adhesives tapes market has been classified into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. Silicone-based adhesive tapes maintain adhesion over a large temperature range and possess the ability to adhere to difficult surfaces. The overall adhesive strength of silicone-based adhesive tapes is lower than that of other adhesive tapes. However, silicone-based adhesive tapes are more expensive as compared to acrylic and rubber-based adhesive tapes.



Volatile prices of raw materials are acting as a restraint to the growth of the adhesive tapes market. Natural rubber, films, foams, paper/PP/PVC, and release liners are raw materials used in the manufacture of adhesive tapes. Most of these raw materials are petroleum-based derivatives that are vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices.



Key players operating in the adhesives tapes markets include 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US), and Scapa Group Plc (UK).

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Use of Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Adhesive Tapes in APAC

5.2.1.3 Wide Acceptance Due to Ease of Applicability of Adhesive Tapes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancement in Adhesive Tapes Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Drivers

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry

5.4.4 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.4.5 Trends in Healthcare Industry

5.4.6 Forecast of Electrical & Electronics Industry



