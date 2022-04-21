Global Adhesives & Sealants Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Requirement for Non-Hazardous and Sustainable Adhesives Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 71.4 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2021 and 2026.

The major drivers for the market are increased demand for adhesives in the medical industry, increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the building & construction industry, and growth in the appliances industry.



The reactive & other formulating technologies segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period because they exhibit high bond strength and long-term durability under severe environmental conditions. They have a better performance advantage than hot-melt or solvent-borne technologies.



Paper & packaging segment is projected to be the largest application of adhesives



Paper & Packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, in 2020. This is because of the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials. The increased demand for flexible packaging will play an important role in driving the adhesives market.



Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing application of the sealants market



Automotive & transportation application is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026. Growing transportation industry is driving the sealants market. Sealants are replacing mechanical gaskets owing to their resistance to corrosion and chemicals. The popular sealants used for automobiles include polyvinyl, polyurethanes, silicones, and other elastomeric rubbers. The increasing use of plastics, composites, and fibers in automobile manufacturing has aided the growth of the sealants market, as plastics cannot be welded.



Asia Pacific is the fastest market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is an emerging market in terms of demand for adhesives & sealants. China and India have been the driving forces behind the rapid development of the market in Asia Pacific, as well as globally. The growth in these countries is attributed to high economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging and automotive & transportation sectors.



