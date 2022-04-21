Global Adhesives & Sealants Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Requirement for Non-Hazardous and Sustainable Adhesives Presents Opportunities

Apr 21, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 71.4 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2021 and 2026.
The major drivers for the market are increased demand for adhesives in the medical industry, increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the building & construction industry, and growth in the appliances industry.
The reactive & other formulating technologies segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period because they exhibit high bond strength and long-term durability under severe environmental conditions. They have a better performance advantage than hot-melt or solvent-borne technologies.
Paper & packaging segment is projected to be the largest application of adhesives
Paper & Packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, in 2020. This is because of the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials. The increased demand for flexible packaging will play an important role in driving the adhesives market.
Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing application of the sealants market
Automotive & transportation application is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026. Growing transportation industry is driving the sealants market. Sealants are replacing mechanical gaskets owing to their resistance to corrosion and chemicals. The popular sealants used for automobiles include polyvinyl, polyurethanes, silicones, and other elastomeric rubbers. The increasing use of plastics, composites, and fibers in automobile manufacturing has aided the growth of the sealants market, as plastics cannot be welded.
Asia Pacific is the fastest market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is an emerging market in terms of demand for adhesives & sealants. China and India have been the driving forces behind the rapid development of the market in Asia Pacific, as well as globally. The growth in these countries is attributed to high economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging and automotive & transportation sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.2 Drivers
5.1.2.1 Increased Demand for Adhesives in Medical Industry
5.1.2.2 High Demand for Adhesives & Sealants from Building & Construction Industry
5.1.2.3 Growth in Appliance Industry
5.1.3 Restraints
5.1.3.1 Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe
5.1.4 Opportunities
5.1.4.1 Increased Industrial Activity due to Globalization
5.1.4.2 Greater Opportunities in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East
5.1.4.3 Rising Requirement for Non-Hazardous and Sustainable Adhesives
5.1.4.4 Development of Hybrid Resins to Manufacture High-Performance Adhesives & Sealants
5.1.5 Challenges
5.1.5.1 Shifting Rules and Changing Standards
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4 COVID-19 Impact
5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Industries
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Adhesives & Sealants Ecosystem
5.9 Impact of Trends and Technology Disruption on Manufacturers of Adhesives & Sealants: Yc and Ycc Shift
5.10 Export-Import Trade Statistics
5.11 Regulations
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.14 Technology Analysis
6 Adhesives Market, by Formulating Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Water-Based
6.2.1 Expected to Lead Adhesives Market
6.2.2 Pva Emulsion Adhesives
6.2.3 Pae Emulsion Adhesives
6.2.4 Vae Emulsion Adhesives
6.2.5 Others
6.2.5.1 Polyurethane Dispersion Adhesives
6.2.5.2 Water-Based Rubber Adhesives
6.3 Solvent-Based
6.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Use of Solvent-Based Adhesives
6.3.2 Styrene-Butadiene Styrene Rubber (Sbsr) Adhesives
6.3.3 Chloroprene Rubber (Cr) Adhesives
6.3.4 Polyvinyl Acetate (Pva) Adhesives
6.3.5 Polyamide Adhesives
6.3.6 Others
6.4 Hot-Melt
6.4.1 Growing Use due to Fast Setting Speed and Relatively Lower Cost
6.4.2 Eva Adhesives
6.4.3 Styrenic Block Copolymer (Sbc)
6.4.4 Copolyamides (Copas)
6.4.4.1 Properties
6.4.4.2 Applications
6.4.5 Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (Apaos)
6.4.5.1 Properties
6.4.5.2 Applications
6.4.6 Others
6.4.6.1 Copolyester (Copes) Adhesives
6.4.6.1.1 Main Features & Characteristics
6.4.6.1.2 Applications
6.4.7 Polyurethanes
6.4.7.1 Properties
6.4.7.2 Applications
6.4.7.3 Metallocene Polyethylene & Metallocene Polypropylene
6.4.7.3.1 Main Features & Characteristics
6.4.7.3.2 Applications
6.5 Reactive & Others
7 Adhesives Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Paper & Packaging
7.2.1 High Demand for Flexible Packaging Impacts Market
7.3 Building & Construction
7.3.1 Development of Smart Cities and Mega Projects to Boost Market Growth
7.4 Woodworking
7.4.1 Furniture Industry to See Increased Demand for Adhesives
7.5 Automotive & Transportation
7.5.1 Advancements in Electric Vehicles to Increase Demand for Adhesives in Automotive Industry
7.6 Consumer & Diy
7.6.1 Growing Awareness About Advantages of Adhesives to Propel Demand
7.7 Leather & Footwear
7.7.1 High Footwear Production in Asia to Boost Demand for Adhesives
7.8 Assembly
7.8.1 Wide Use of Adhesives in Manufacturing Sector to Boost Market
7.9 Electronics
7.9.1 New Trends and Technological Innovations to Fuel Market
7.10 Medical
7.10.1 Growing Use of Silicone Adhesives to Drive Market
7.11 Others
8 Sealants Market, by Resin Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Silicone
8.2.1 Offers Better Flexibility and Longer Lifespan
8.3 Polyurethane
8.3.1 High Demand in Automotive Application to Drive Market
8.4 Plastisol
8.4.1 Sound Deadening and Vibration Reduction Properties to Fuel Demand
8.5 Emulsion
8.5.1 Growing Use by Construction Sector to Propel Market
8.6 Polysulfide
8.6.1 Competitive Sealants Hamper Market Growth
8.7 Butyl
8.7.1 Widespread Use due to Higher Stability Against Oxidation
8.8 Others
9 Sealants Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Building & Construction
9.2.1 Investments in New Construction and Infrastructure to Positively Impact Market
9.3 Automotive & Transportation
9.3.1 Growing Transportation Industry to Drive Market
9.4 Consumer
9.4.1 Rising Demand for Sealants for Household Use
9.5 Others
10 Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.1.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Adhesives & Sealants Players
11.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2020
11.2.1 Star
11.2.2 Emerging Leaders
11.2.3 Pervasive
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.4 Sme Matrix, 2020
11.4.1 Responsive Companies
11.4.2 Progressive Companies
11.4.3 Starting Blocks
11.4.4 Dynamic Companies
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Market Evaluation Matrix
11.6 Market Share Analysis
11.7 Revenue Analysis
11.7.1 3M
11.7.2 Henkel Ag
11.7.3 H.B. Fuller
11.7.4 Sika Ag
11.7.5 Arkema (Bostik)
11.8 Market Ranking Analysis
11.8.1 Competitive Situation and Trends
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Henkel Ag
12.1.2 H.B. Fuller
12.1.3 Sika Ag
12.1.4 Arkema (Bostik)
12.1.5 3M
12.1.6 Huntsman Corporation
12.1.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
12.1.8 Avery Dennison Corporation
12.1.9 Dow Inc.
12.1.10 Wacker Chemie Ag
12.2 Other Companies
12.2.1 Rpm International Inc.
12.2.2 Akzonobel N.V.
12.2.3 Ppg Industries
12.2.4 Parker Hannifin Corp (Parker Lord)
12.2.5 Adhesives Research Inc.
12.2.6 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
12.2.7 Dymax Corporation
12.2.8 Mapei Corporation
12.2.9 Meridian Adhesives Group
12.2.10 Master Bond Inc.
12.2.11 Soudal Group
12.2.12 Pidilite Industries
12.2.13 Jowat Se
12.2.14 Franklin International
12.3 Other Companies
13 Adjacent & Related Markets
14 Appendix
