Global Adhesives Market Outlook Report 2020-2028 Featuring Leading Players - BASF, Henkel, H.B. Fuller Co, Bostik, Sika, RPM International, Royal Adhesives, Huntsman Int'l, Illinois Tool Works, 3M
Jan 25, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adhesives Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adhesives market is estimated to garner around USD 63,000 million by 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, i.e.,2021-2028.
Increasing demand for various kinds of adhesives used in a diverse range of end-use industries is a key factor anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In recent years, the application of adhesives in alternative energy applications is becoming increasingly popular. For instance, RTV silicone adhesive sealants are being increasingly used in the production of solar cells. Similarly, two-part polyurethanes are used in wind turbines to prevent cracks and reduce fatigue.
The global adhesives market consists of various segments that are segmented by product type, formulation technology, end-use application, and by region. The market is further segmented by product type into acrylic, polyurethane, vinyl, epoxy, styrene, and others. Amongst these, the acrylic segment held a significant market share of around 18% in 2019 in the global adhesives market on the back of its durability, flexibility, and ability to be used in various applications. These adhesives are among the most popular structural adhesives and are widely used to bond metals, glass, and composite materials.
The polyurethane segment is among the fastest-growing segments and is expected to grow by a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. These adhesives are used in various applications and therefore work on a variety of surfaces ranging from metals and rubbers to glass, leather, and tiles. The extensive application of these adhesives can be attributed to its durability, tough bonds, and high peel strength. In addition, these adhesives are suitable for low and high temperatures and show resistance to chemicals, water, and humidity.
The market in Asia Pacific region in expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant market share and growth are attributed to the region's ever improving macroeconomic factors including population, GDP, and per capita income. The increasing research and development in Asia Pacific region have efficiently increased the adoption & development rate of adhesives in automobile, construction, textile, footwear, packaging, and furniture industry.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global adhesives market are BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Royal Adhesives, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., 3M, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
- Research Process
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Market Size Estimation
4. Executive Summary- Global Adhesives Market
5. Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Procurement
- Manufacturing
- Distribution
- End-User Outlook
- List of Key Players Across the Value Chain
6. Regulatory Landscape
7. Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Trends
- Opportunities
8. Industry Risk Analysis
- Demand Risk Analysis
- Supply Risk Analysis
9. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Trends
- Benchmarking Of The Competitors
- Company Market Share Analysis (%)
- Company Profiles
- BASF Se
- Henkel
- Dow
- Beardow Adams
- Ashland
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Arkema
- Eastman Chemical Company
- H.B. Fuller Company
- NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP
10. Global Adhesives Market Outlook
- By Value (USD Million), 2019-2028f
- By Volume (Tons), 2019-2028f
- Market Segmentation
- By Formulation Technology
- Solvent-Based Adhesive, Water-Based Adhesive, Radiation-Cured (UV/EB) Adhesive, Hot Melt Adhesive, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- By Product
- Acrylic, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Epoxy, Styrene, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kilotons)
- By End-Use
- Packaging, Construction, Textile, Footwear, Woodworking & Furniture, Healthcare, Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kilotons)
- Packaging: Tapes & Labels, Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, & Others, 2019-2028f (USD Million)
- By Region
- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, 2019-2028f (USD Million & Kilotons)
11. North America Adhesives Market Outlook
12. Europe Adhesives Market Outlook
13. Asia Pacific Adhesives Market Outlook
14. Latin America Adhesives Market Outlook
15. Middle East & Africa Adhesives Market Outlook
16. Analyst's Review
