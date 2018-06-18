Global Adhesives Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: Competitive Scenario & Key Players - Profiles of 264 Companies

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Adhesives in volume (Thousand Pounds) & value (US$ Thousand) by the following Chemical Type:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Phenolic

Polyolefin

Epoxy

Starch & Dextrin

Acrylic (Cyanoacrylic & Others, Acrylic PSA and Acrylic Emulsion)

Urea Formaldehyde

Polyvinyl Acetal

Polyvinyl Acetate

Neoprene

Thermoplastic Rubber

Polyurethane

Natural Rubber

Protein

Furan

Polyvinyl Chloride

Reclaimed Rubber

Silicate

Silicone Rubber

Polyamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Nitrile

Butyl Rubber & PIB

Polyester

Ethylene

Bitumen

Miscellaneous

The report profiles 264 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) Adhesives Research, Inc. ( USA )

) Adhesives Technology Corp. ( USA )

) Akzo Nobel N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Ashland, Inc. ( USA )

) Avery Dennison Corporation ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)

Bemis Associates, Inc. ( USA )

) Berry Global, Inc. ( USA )

) Bostik, Inc. ( USA )

) Covestro AG ( Germany )

) DIC Corporation ( Japan )

) DowDuPont ( USA )

) DYMAX Corp. ( USA )

) Franklin International, Inc. ( USA )

) Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC ( USA )

) H.B. Fuller Company ( USA )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Huntsman Corporation ( USA )

) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. ( USA )

) Permatex, Inc. ( USA )

) LORD Corporation ( USA )

) Mapei S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Momentive ( USA )

) PPG Industries ( USA )

) RPM International, Inc. ( USA )

) DAP Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Rudimentary Industry Roundup

Where Do Opportunities Lie?

Raw Material Availability

A Crucial Factor for Adhesive Manufacturing

Manufacturing Shift to Low Cost Destinations

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Urbanization

A Mega Growth Driver

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Adhesives in Developing Countries

Market Outlook

Competition

Market Share Statistics

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Adhesives Market

Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond



2. KEY PRODUCT TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Conventional Adhesive Technology: An Overview

Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives: A Breakthrough in Adhesive Technologies

Rising Demand and Product Innovation Boost Industrial Adhesives Market

Overview of Automotive Adhesives Market

Wood Adhesives Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

Competitive Scenario & Key Players

Overview of Electronic Adhesives Market

Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Sectors Drive the Market

Surface Mounting Application to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Expansion of End-Use Industries Propels Demand for Glass Bonding Adhesives

Robust Packaged Food Industry to Impel Label Adhesives Market

Confluence of Positive Factors to Propel Metal Bonding Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies Provide Growth Platform for Roofing Adhesives Market

High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Gather Stream

Rising Consumption of Packaged Food Propels Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Robust Demand from End-Use Sectors Drive Acrylic Adhesives Market

Acrylic Based Adhesives

The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market

A Review

Non-Woven Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets

Composite Adhesives Market Continues to Experience Notable Expansion

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Maintains Strong Momentum

Economic Growth and Consumer Trends Shape Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Players Eye on Global Expansion

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Experiencing Consistent Growth

An Overview of Anaerobic Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Impetus to Epoxy Adhesives Market

Overview of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Packaging Remains Promising Application Area

Developing Economies Provide Significant Push to Tile & Stone Adhesive Market

Demand for Solvent-Free, Sustainable Products Drives UV Adhesives Market

An Overview of Waterproof Adhesives Market

Growth of End-Use Industries Provides Impetus to Polyurethane Adhesives Market

Robust Demand from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Fuel Structural Adhesives Market

Demand for Pre-Packed Food to Drive Rigid Packaging Adhesives Market

Rising Use in Common and Commercial Glues Drives Polyvinyl Acetate Adhesives Market

Water-Based Adhesives

The Most Popular Major Adhesive Technology

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Adhesives

A Major Revenue Contributor

Product Developments Spearhead Market Growth

Need to Achieve Product Differentiation Encouraging Product Innovations

Environmental Friendly Products Poised to Benefit

Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco Friendly Green Technologies

Radiation Cured Adhesives Gain Traction

Focus on Innovation in Adhesives

Select Technological Advancements

3M's Multi-Material Composite Urethane Scotch-Weld Adhesives

Advancement Benefit Medical and Automotive Industry

Henkel's Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives

Uses and Applications



3. END MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Comeback of the World Construction Sector to Spur Growth in the Market

Adhesives

Playing a Key Role in Automobile Manufacturing

Opportunity Indicators

Adhesives

Finding Use in Every Nook & Corner of the Car

Growing Auto Manufacturer Focus on Light Weight & Flat Design Vehicle Models Drive Strong Business Case for Adhesives

Environmental Regulations Governing Automotive Industry to Drive Demand

Assembly Operations, Footwear & Woodwork Applications Driving Significant Demand for Adhesives

Electronics Sector Provides Traction to Specialized Conductive Adhesive Systems

Medical Adhesives: A Growing Application Area

Flexible Packaging Industry

Novel Adhesive Solutions Need of the Hour

Use of Adhesives in Food Packaging

Ecommerce Boosts Demand for Advanced Adhesives

Regulatory Demands and Technical Challenges

Pressure Sensitive Applications

Driving Significant Gains in Adhesives Market

Opportunity Indicators

Aerospace

A Potential Market for Adhesives

Underwater-Marine Applications to Sustain Demand for Specialized Marine Adhesives

Solar Energy Opens Up a New Avenue for Future Growth

Construction Industry Moves towards Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive

Adhesives Cannibalize Sales of Mechanical Fasteners

Nanotechnology to Benefit Adhesive Manufacturing

High Margins Put Advanced Adhesives in Driving Seat

Key Challenges for Adhesives

Availability and Pricing of Raw Materials

Environmental Concerns

Adhesive's Inability to Contain Extreme Temperatures

Expensive Repairing Costs

Need for Improved Confidence on the Longevity



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. GLOBAL ADHESIVES: A LOOK INTO KEY END-USER APPLICATION AREAS

Key End-Use Applications of Adhesives

Consumer Markets

Art and Hobby Adhesives

Auto Aftermarket Adhesives

Beauty Care Products

Do-It-Yourself Adhesives

Paper and School Type Adhesives

Dental and Medical Adhesives

Electrical and Electronic Bonding

Battery Cover Sealing and Battery Assembly

Cable Sealing

Thermally and Electrically Conductive Adhesive Bonding

Motor and Magnet Bonding

Printed Circuit Boards

Pressure Sensitive Applications

Other Markets

Industrial Assembly

Abrasive Bonding

Appliance Assembly

Bookbinding

Carpet Bonding

Filter and Heat Exchanger Assembly

Foam Bonding

Footwear Bonding

Foundry Bonding

Friction Materials

Handles on Knives and Other Utensils, Containers, etc.

Inflatables

Insulating and Other Glass Bonding

Insulation

Non-Wovens

Office Partitions and Built-in Furniture

Signs

Sporting Goods

Textile Assembly

Other Adhesive Applications

On-Site Construction and Repair

Anti-Slip Material Bonding

Ceramic Tile Bonding

Concrete Bonding and Additives

Decorative Applications

Floor Tile, Carpet and Continuous Flooring

General Caulking and Sealing

Geomembranes and Geotextiles

Natural Stone Bonding

Pipe Bonding

Pipe, Cable, and Wire Wrap

Roofing Applications of Adhesives

Sealants for High Rise Windows

Sealants for Penetration Fire Barriers

Signs, Field Assemble & Sealing

Wallcovering, Decorative

Wallcovering, Drywall

Wood and Wood Composites Bonding

Other On-Site Construction Applications

Packaging

Bottle Cap Liners

Cans Ends and Side Seam Bonding

Case and Carton Sealing

Cigarettes and Cigars

Coextrusion Tiecoats

Corrugated Paper Container and Carton Bonding

Grocery Packaging

Labels and Gummed Tapes

Paper Cups, Paper Cores, and Paper Tubes

Tape Adhesives

Other Adhesives Used in Packaging Applications

Transportation

Advanced Composite Bonding

Aircraft and Aerospace

Auto, Recreational Vehicle and Truck Bonding

Hem Flange Bonding

Interior and Exterior Trim Bonding

Auto Aftermarket (Professional)

Fuel Tank and Other Sealants

High Temperature Applications

Marine Applications

Safety Glass Laminating

Threadlocking and Retaining

Weather Stripping and Gasket Bonding

Wood Products and Related Industries

Drywall Manufacture

Furniture Bonding

General Wood Bonding

Plywood

Miscellaneous Markets

Aerosol Packaged Adhesives

Jewelry

Office and School Supplies

Postage Stamps and Other Government Use Adhesives

Miscellaneous Tapes and Labels

Other Uses of Adhesives



6. REGULATIONS IMPACTING THE ADHESIVES INDUSTRY OVER THE YEARS

Year Y2K Onwards

The 1990s



7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Avery Dennison Unveils Advanced Line of Adhesives

Actega Introduces UV Laminating Adhesive Range

Dow Unveils New Adhesive Adcotetm L86-500

Ashland Launches Two New Solvent-Based PS Adhesives

Ashland Unveils Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Bostik Launches Bosti-Set

Sun Chemical Unveils FINEPLUS HM Adhesives Product Line from DIC Corporation

Eurobond Adhesives Introduces FlexiFix

LORD Unveils Epoxy-Modified Acrylic Adhesive

DIC Introduces PASLIM VM Series of Dry Laminating Adhesives

Bostik Unveils Olefin Elastic Attachment Adhesive

LORD Introduces Two New IMB Adhesives

Jowat Launches New Jowatherm-Reaktant 642.00 Adhesive

Henkel Unveils New Waterproof Construction Adhesive

LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Adhesive

Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 5335 Modified Acrylic PSA

Ashland Unveils Two New Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

H.B. Fuller Introduces Unique Stretchable Adhesive

Ashland Unveils Aroset PS 6449 PSA

DriTac Launches New Supreme Green Adhesive

Ashland Introduces Aroset PS 5333 PSA

LIQUID NAILS Introduces FUZE*IT Adhesive

3M Unveils New Magnet Bonding Adhesive System

DriTac Launches Eco-Friendly Adhesive

Master Bond Unveils Supreme 11HTLP Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive

Frimpeks Introduces New Line of Self-Adhesive Substrates

H.B. Fuller Introduces Advantra 8790 Adhesive

H.B. Fuller Unveils Woodworking Adhesive Solutions



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

H.B. Fuller to Take Over Royal Adhesives & Sealants

AkzoNobel Takes Over Disa Technology

Sika Takes Over ABC Sealants

AJ Adhesives & Mid America Packaging Takes Over Adhesives Plus

Saint-Gobain Takes Over TekBond

H.B. Fuller to Buy Adecol

Soudal Takes Over Mitol Adhesive Manufacturer

H.B. Fuller Takes Over Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives

Stauf Adhesives Buys Advanced Adhesives Technologies

Dow Merges with DuPont

BASF Partners with HP Indigo

LORD Enters Exclusive Distribution Relationship with Saint-Gobain

R.D. Abbott Inks Distribution Agreement with LORD

Bostik Expands MRO Product Facility Distribution Network

LINTEC Takes Over MACtac Americas

Ashland Partners with HP

Royal Adhesives & Sealants Acquires Bacon Adhesives

HP Partners with Henkel

H.B. Fuller to buy Cyberbond

H.B. Fuller Takes Over Advanced Adhesives

IPS Takes Over Integra Adhesives

Synthomer to Purchase Hexion PAC Company

Covestro Signs Distribution Agreement with IMCD

Dow Partners with Nordmeccanica Spa to Bring New Technologies

3M Divest Pressurized Polyurethane Foam Adhesives

Arkema Takes Over Bostik

Bostik Inaugurates New Dallas Plant



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 264 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 345)

The United States (113)

(113) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (188)

(188) France (10)

(10)

Germany (35)

(35)

The United Kingdom (66)

(66)

Italy (27)

(27)

Spain (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (44)

(44) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

(Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (3)

