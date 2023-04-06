Global Adult Incontinence Products Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $15 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adult Incontinence Products Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, End-Users, Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to publisher estimates, the Global Adult Incontinence Products Market - which grew from approximately US$ 7 Billion in 2017 to approximately US$ 10 billion in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into approximately US$ 15 Billion opportunities by 2028, owing to the growing diseases like diabetes, urinary, surgery, prostate.

Urinary incontinence (UI) is one of the major driving factors of the adult incontinence products market. UI is the accidental loss of urine. UI condition can occur at any age, but it is more common in women over the age of 50. Urgency incontinence, stress incontinence, functional incontinence, and overflow incontinence are a few types of UI.

According to National Association for Continence, over 25 million adult Americans experience temporary or chronic urinary incontinence. UI can be a temporary condition that results from an underlying medical condition. It can range from the discomfort of slight loss of urine to severe, continuous wetting.

Low awareness and social stigma about the usage of incontinence products, are likely to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, adult diapers can cause rashes, allergies, and infections, which can reduce their usage. Adult diapers get dirty and smelly when they absorb perspiration and other fluids such as urine retaining moisture, and wetness, potentially causing diaper rashes and bacterial infections.

COVID-19 has helped in the growth of the adult incontinence products market. Since the start of the pandemic, awareness regarding health and medical condition is surging, which helped the adult incontinence products market to accelerate. As the pandemic is slowing down, it is estimated that the adult incontinence products market remains significant in the forecasted period, owing to the growing urine, and bladder-related cases worldwide.

Scope of the Report

The adult incontinence products market is segmented by product type, end-users, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four regions in the adult incontinence products market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.

By Product

Adult Diapers

Pads

Pants

Others

By End-Users

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Online Store

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Others

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy )

( , UK, , , ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Australia )

( , , , , ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Players

Kimberly-Clark

First Quality Enterprises, Inc

Medline Industries

Ontex BV

Unicharm Corporation

Hengan International Group

NorthShore Care Supply

DSG International

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc

Drylock Technologies

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Product Type: Diapers segment held the largest market share of the global adult incontinence products market in 2021, owing to its extensive usage in urine conditions.

Rising prevalence of incontinence and the surging geriatric population worldwide, are likely to fuel the demand for diapers in the forecasted period.

According to World Health Organization, by 2050, the number of people aged 65 or more is forecasted to increase by 1.5 billion, equivalent to 16% of the world's population. The increasing elderly population is likely to benefit the diaper segment.

By End-Users: Women segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to the higher number of healthcare conditions.

Most common forms of incontinence in women are stress and urge. According to Lifree, a leading adult incontinence product manufacturer, ~58% of females suffer from the problem of stress incontinence.

As per the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that the number of women in the United States with urinary incontinence will rise from 18.3 million in 2010 to 28.4 million in 2050.

By Distribution Channel: The pharmacy & drug store segment held the largest market in 2021, owing to growing sales and customer retail network.

Pharmacy store is a shop or hospital dispensary where medical drugs are prepared or sold. The store provides prescription drugs, along with other products.

Increasing healthcare infrastructure, is likely to increase the number of newer pharmacies & drug stores worldwide, which will further increase the demand for adult incontinence products.

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest market share within the global adult incontinence products market in 2021, owing to the rising geriatric population, and surging government initiatives and programs towards the medical sector.

The rising geriatric population and surging diabetes and urinary diseases in the region, are likely to fuel the demand in the adult incontinence products market.

Presence of leading companies operating in adult incontinence products, like Kimberly-Clark, Medline Industries, First Quality Enterprises, and others, will catalyze the expansion of this market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Adult Incontinence Products Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, including a forecast for 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Adult Incontinence Products Market?

The Global Adult Incontinence Products Market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~7% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Adult Incontinence Products Market?

Surging healthcare and medical awareness and the growing number of urine bladder diseases worldwide is likely to fuel the growth in the adult incontinence products market

Which is the Largest Product Segment within the Global Adult Incontinence Products Market?

The diaper product type segment held the largest share of the global adult incontinence products market in 2021

Who are the Key Players in the Global Adult Incontinence Products Market?

Kimberly-Clark, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Ontex BV, Unicharm Corporation, Hengan International Group Company Ltd., NorthShore Care Supply, DSG International, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Drylock Technologies

