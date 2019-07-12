Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019-2024: Merck & Co, Roche, and Pfizer Lead the Competition

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market during the forecast period, primarily due to the significant reimbursement coverage. The market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR between 2019-2024.



The development of a promising drug to treat malignant glioma has proved difficult to date, with many promising candidates failing to achieve the desired test results in the past few years. However, technological advancements in the diagnosis of gliomas and analysis of its progression, through various imaging modalities, have improved survival rates, thereby giving an enhanced edge for rapid evaluation of the efficacy of several pipeline drugs.



Major Market Trends



The Glioblastoma Multiforme Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period



In terms of type, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market has been classified into glioblastoma multiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma, anaplastic oligodendroglioma, anaplastic oligoastrocytoma, and others. Glioblastoma multiforme accounts for approximately 15% of all intracranial tumors and about 60% of all astrocytic tumors.



Consequently, this segment is likely to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period, followed by anaplastic astrocytoma. Intense research and development focus of manufacturers, the presence of significant patient population driving demand for effective therapeutics to improve the overall survival rate, and rapidly increasing the pipeline of innovative novel drugs are attributed to the high growth of the segment.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



North America dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for approximately a 37% share in terms of revenue. Europe was another major market for adult malignant glioma therapeutics in 2018. Technological advancement is a major driver of the market in North America and Europe.



However, growth of the market in the near future is likely to depend on the combined prospects in technology and opportunity in the developing countries in Asia, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a relatively high patient population demanding affordable care and improvements in healthcare infrastructure to aid in the early diagnosis of malignant gliomas.



Competitive Landscape



The leading vendors of the market are expanding their operations in Asian countries (India, China, Japan, and South Korea)m as these economies hold immense potential for glioma products, given the increasing prevalence of neural disorders in the region. The major players operating in the market include Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Pfizer, Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Incurable Status of the Disease

4.2.2 Global Increase in Aging Population

4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Brain Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Diminishing Preference for Chemotherapy

4.3.2 Low Approval Rates for Novel Therapeutics for Glioma

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Disease

5.1.1 Glioblastoma Multiforme

5.1.2 Anaplastic Astrocytoma

5.1.3 Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma

5.1.4 Anaplastic Oligoastrocytoma

5.1.5 Other Types of Disease

5.2 Therapy

5.2.1 Chemotherapy

5.2.1.1 Temozolomide

5.2.1.2 Bevacizumab

5.2.1.3 Carmustine

5.2.1.4 Other Types of Chemotherapy

5.2.2 Targeted Drug Therapy

5.2.2.1 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors

5.2.2.2 Other Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.3 Radiation Therapy

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.2 Amgen Inc.

6.1.3 Arbor Pharmaceuticals

6.1.4 Bio Rad Laboratories

6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



