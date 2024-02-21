Global Advanced Automotive Technologies Market Report 2024-2040: In-Depth Insight on Autonomous Driving and Powertrain Electrification Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Advanced Automotive Technologies 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for advanced automotive technologies is experiencing rapid growth as vehicles become more connected, electrified, autonomous and smart. Favourable regulatory environments coupled with changing consumer preferences and mobility models are accelerating the adoption of these converging technologies on a global scale. Market growth will be driven by rising EV sales, higher adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving sensors, increasing connectivity uptake for V2X and software-defined vehicles, and advancements in in-cabin interfaces.

The Global Market for Advanced Automotive Technologies 2024-2040 provides a detailed analysis of the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of the automotive market. It assesses advanced automotive technologies spanning self-driving vehicles, vehicle connectivity, electrified powertrains, emerging battery tech, in-cabin monitoring, and associated components.

The report thoroughly evaluates the rationale, evolution, current state and future outlook for autonomous driving, assessing automation levels, sensors, perception systems, testing protocols, commercial deployment, OEM and supplier company strategies, and market forecasts. It analyzes the hardware requirements, sensor portfolios, lidars, radars, cameras, sensor fusion, localization, mapping, artificial intelligence, compute platforms, safety, cybersecurity, and testing involved in developing vehicle autonomy.

Global market forecasts are provided for self-driving vehicle unit sales, autonomous driving sensors, radars, and key components from 2022-2040. Regional breakouts, SAE level segmentation, and technology level granularity provide unmatched market insights. Vehicle connectivity and software-defined vehicles are analyzed in detail, covering vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, 5G integration, mobility as a service impacts, over-the-air updates, domain controllers, new app capabilities, data analytics, hardware requirements, and market outlook.

Global market forecasts are segmented by software-defined vehicle level and connectivity sub-system from 2022-2040. Powertrain electrification is assessed in depth, analyzing EV types, battery technologies, charging solutions, recycling, key components suppliers, and market trends. Technology evolution, chemistries, cell formats, packs, battery management, thermal interface materials, cooling systems are examined for EV batteries. Market forecasts cover EV sales, components, powertrains, battery demand from 2022-2040.

Emerging beyond lithium-ion battery technologies are evaluated including solid state, Li-sulfur, Na-ion, Al-air, recycling methods, and supply chain sustainability. The transition towards a circular battery economy and closed loop value chain is assessed in detail. In-cabin monitoring systems are thoroughly analyzed covering driver monitoring systems, occupant tracking, attention alerts, behavioural monitoring, regulation, biometrics, transparent displays, holography, flexible interfaces, AR evolution, voice assistants, companies, and market revenue forecasts to 2040.

In total, the report includes over 140 tables detailing market and technology data as well as over 100 figures illustrating key insights. Complete listings of all abbreviations and acronyms used in the report are provided. The report will help technology vendors, automakers, researchers, and government agencies understand the latest developments in these converging automotive disciplines as the industry transitions towards smart, connected, electric, and autonomous mobility.

The Global Market for Advanced Automotive Technologies 2024-2040 profiles over 800 companies.

Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Automotive technologies covered

2.2 Market outlook and disruption

2.3 Key trends overview

2.4 Automotive technology convergence

2.5 New mobility ecosystem

2.6 Market map

2.7 Technology cost curves

2.8 Benchmarking maturation paths

2.9 Opportunity for Advanced Automotive Technologies

3 SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES

3.1 Autonomous vehicles categories

3.2 Rationale for automation

3.3 Automation Levels

3.4 Autonomous Driving Sensors

3.5 Perception and Localization

3.6 Compute and Network Systems

3.7 Testing and Simulation

3.8 Commercial Deployment

3.9 Autonomous Technology Suppliers

3.10 Global market 2024-2040



4 VEHICLE CONNECTIVITY SYSTEMS

4.1 Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and Connectivity

4.2 Software-Defined Vehicles

4.3 Connected Mobility Impact

4.4 Companies

4.5 Global market 2022-2040

5 POWERTRAIN ELECTRIFICATION

5.1 Electric vehicle introduction

5.1.1 Definitions

5.1.2 Market Trends

5.2 EV Types

5.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

5.2.2 Plug-in hybrid (PHEV)

5.2.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

5.2.4 Full Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

5.2.5 Technology comparison

5.3 Electric Vehicle Batteries

5.3.1 Li-ion evolution

5.3.2 Chemistries

5.3.3 Types

5.3.4 Next-gen cell technology

5.3.5 Silicon anodes

5.3.6 Li-ion battery packs

5.3.7 Thermal management

5.3.8 EV Battery Companies

5.3.9 Battery management systems

5.4 Power delivery (SiC, GaN, power semiconductors)

5.4.1 Market trends

5.4.2 Materials and technologies

5.4.3 Companies

5.5 EV Charging

5.6 Global market 2024-2040

6 EMERGING BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

6.1 Beyond Li-ion

6.1.1 Solid-state batteries

6.1.2 Lithium sulfur

6.1.3 Sodium-ion

6.1.4 Aluminium batteries

6.2 Battery Recycling and Reuse

6.2.1 EV battery reuse in energy storage

6.2.2 Recycling methods

6.2.3 Lithium-Ion Battery recycling value chain

6.2.4 Circular life cycle

6.2.5 Regulations

6.2.6 Supply chain sustainability

6.2.7 Company profiles

7 IN-CABIN DRIVER AND OCCUPANT MONITORING

7.1 Overview

7.2 Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS)

7.3 Occupant Monitoring Systems

7.4 Cabin Technologies and Interfaces

7.5 Autonomous Vehicle Interiors

7.6 Companies

7.7 Global market 2022-2040

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB

Actronika

Adaps Photonics

Advanchip

AEye

AMS Osram

Arbe Robotics Ltd

Aspinity

Baidu

Bosch

Continental

Echodyne

Grayscale AI

Haike Electronics

Hikvision

Huawei

iGentAI Computing Technology

Infineon

Joyson Safety Systems

Kneron

Kognic

Lumotive

Lunewave Inc.

LG Innotek

Magna

Metawave

Mojo Vision

NODAR

NXP Semiconductors

Omnitron Sensors

OmniVision

Plastic Omnium

Prophesee

RoboSense

SenseTime

SiLC Technologies

Spartan Radar

STMicroelectronics

Stellantis

Svolt

Tacterion

Terabee

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Toyota

Ultraleap

Uhnder

Valeo

Vayyar

Visteon

Volkswagen

Volvo

Vueron

Waymo

Zadar Labs

Zendar

