Global Advanced Ceramics and Nanoceramic Powders (Oxides, Carbides, Nitrides, Borides) Market 2019-2023
May 21, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire -- The "Advanced Ceramics and Nanoceramic Powders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For the various advanced ceramic and nanoscale powder types (oxides, carbides, nitrides, borides), the report provides an analysis of the material types in each category along with processing technologies, properties, applications, suppliers, prices and markets.
The technologies utilized in current commercial advanced ceramic powders and nanoscale powders reviewed in the report are categorized as being chemical and vapor- or gas-phase methodologies. The bulk of the technologies used in commercial production, such as the precipitation and sol-gel methods, are chemical based.
The qualitative and quantitative determinations embodied in this report are a valuable contribution to the current knowledge of advanced and nanoscale ceramic powders and their processing techniques, applications and markets. This information would be useful to companies that are facing decisions about strategies for expansion or entering new business sectors.
The Report Includes:
- 37 data tables and 23 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Discussion of properties, advantages and disadvantages of the advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders
- Information on major issues related to the production and commercialization of advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders.
- Coverage of the technological and business issues related to the commercial production and use of advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders
- Quantification of advanced ceramic powders by their chemistry as oxides, carbides, nitrides, and borides
- Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Aremco Products, Baikowski Group, Cotronics Corp., Electro Abrasives Corp. and Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Advanced Ceramic Powder Manufacturing
- New Fabrication Processes
- Thermal Decomposition
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
- Plasma Processes
- Sol-Gel Techniques
- Precipitation
- Hydrothermal Synthesis
- Emulsion Process
- Laser Synthesis
- Combustion Synthesis/Self-Propagating High-Temperature Synthesis
- Combinatorially Discovered Materials
- Powder Synthesis Comparison
- Materials
- Structural Ceramics
- Electronic Ceramics
- Ceramic Coatings
- Chemical and Environmental Control Related
- Medical Ceramics
- Advanced Structural Ceramics
- Monolithic Structural Ceramics
- Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Ceramic Coatings
- Electronic Ceramics
- Insulators
- Substrates, IC Packages and Multichip Modules
- Capacitors
- Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells
- Magnetic Ferrites
- Superconductors
- Chemical and Environmental-Related Ceramics
- Ceramics for Medical Applications
- Technical Issues
- Particle Size
- Rheology Control
- Uniformity
- Other Material Properties
- End-User Industries
- Companies
- Output
- Worldwide Market for Advanced and Nanoscale Ceramic Powders
Chapter 4 Oxide Powders
- Summary
- Material Types
- Alumina
- Silica
- Zirconia
- Ferrites
- Titanates
- Beryllia
- Mixed Complex Oxides
- Synthesis and Powder Preparation
- Alumina
- Zirconia
- Ferrites
- Titanates
- Superconductor Powders
- Properties
- Applications
- Suppliers
- Markets
- Alumina
- Beryllia
- Prices
- Markets
- Zirconia
- Prices
- Markets
- Titania and Titanates
- Prices
- Markets
- Ferrites
- Prices
- Markets
- Silica
- Prices
- Markets
- Mixed Oxides
- Prices
- Markets
- Overall Oxide Markets
Chapter 5 Carbide Powders
- Material Types
- Synthesis and Powder Preparation
- Acheson Process for Silicon Carbide
- Thermex Process
- Electric Arc Process for Boron Carbide
- Sol-Gel Technique
- Polymer Pyrolysis
- Gas-Phase Process
- NIST Process
- Production of Powders for Advanced Ceramics
- Properties
- Applications
- Suppliers
- Markets
- Prices
- Markets
Chapter 6 Nitride Powders
- Material Types
- Synthesis and Powder Preparation
- Direct Nitridation
- Carbothermal Reduction
- Pyrolysis
- Gas-Phase Reactions
- Sol-Gel Techniques
- Laser or Microwave Synthesis
- Properties
- Applications
- Suppliers
- Markets
- Silicon Nitride
- Aluminum Nitride
- Boron Nitride
- Overall Nitride Markets
Chapter 7 Boride Powders
- Material Types
- Synthesis and Powder Preparation
- Properties
- Applications
- Titanium Diboride
- Zirconium Diboride
- Suppliers
- Markets
- Prices
- Consumption
Chapter 8 Nanoscale Ceramic Powders
- Material Types
- Properties
- Fabrication of Nanopowders
- Gas-Phase Processing
- Wet-Phase Processing
- Mechanical Processing
- Applications
- Ceramic Filters
- Superplastic Ceramics
- Low Processing Temperature Components
- Optical/Electrical
- Ceramic-Ceramic Joining
- Structural Ceramics Applications
- Catalysts and Catalyst Supports
- Ferrofluids
- Sunscreens
- Advanced Coatings
- Medical
- Suppliers
- Products and Channels of Distribution
- Market Leaders
- Markets
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- ABCR Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Acumentrics Corp.
- Advanced Composite Materials Llc.
- Almatis Gmbh
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
- Alteo Na Llc
- Aluchem Inc.
- Aluminum Company Of America (Alcoa)
- AMSC
- Aremco Products
- Argonide Corp.
- Baikowski Group
- BASF AG
- Bayer Ag
- Bloom Energy Inc.
- Cabot Microelectronics Corp.
- Carbo Ceramics
- Cathay Pigments
- C-E Minerals
- Ceradyne Inc.
- Ceralox Division
- Ceramatec Inc.
- Ceramtec Gmbh
- Chemat Technology Inc.
- Coorstek Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Cotronics Corp.
- Da Nanomaterials
- Demeter Technologies
- E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.
- Electro Abrasives Corp.
- Elkem Silicon Materials
- Evonik Industries, Ag
- Ferro Corp.
- Ferrotec Corp.
- Fujifilm Planar Solutions Llc
- Fujimi Corp.
- Gelest Inc.
- GFS Chemicals Inc.
- H.C. Stark Gmbh
- Hadron Technologies Inc.
- Hoosier Magnetics Inc.
- Inframat Corp.
- Innova Superconductor Technology Co., Ltd.
- Innovnano
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.
- Kennametal Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Mach 1 Inc.
- Markinter Co.
- Materials Modification Inc.
- Materion Corp.
- MEL Chemicals
- MER Corp.
- Micro Abrasives Corp.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- MS Technology Inc.
- Nanocerox
- Nanogram Corp.
- Nanophase Technologies Inc.
- Nanosys Corp.
- NEI Corp.
- Nextech
- Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.
- Oerlikon Metco Inc.
- Powder Processing And Technology
- PQ Corp.
- Praxair Surface Technologies
- Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.
- Primet Precision Materials Inc.
- Reade Advanced Materials
- Rio Tinto Alcan
- Saint-Gobain Ceramics And Plastics
- Solvay
- Steward Advanced Materials
- Strem Chemicals
- Stryker Orthobiologics
- SCI Engineered Materials Inc.
- Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.
- Superior Graphite Co.
- Tosoh Corp.
- TRS Technologies Inc.
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- UK Abrasives Inc.
- Umicore
- Unimin Corp.
- United States Products Co.
- US Technical Ceramics
- Washington Mills Electro Minerals Corp.
- Yageo Corp.
- Zircoa Inc.
- ZYP Coatings Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdnzcz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article