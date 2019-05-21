Global Advanced Ceramics and Nanoceramic Powders (Oxides, Carbides, Nitrides, Borides) Market 2019-2023

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire -- The "Advanced Ceramics and Nanoceramic Powders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the various advanced ceramic and nanoscale powder types (oxides, carbides, nitrides, borides), the report provides an analysis of the material types in each category along with processing technologies, properties, applications, suppliers, prices and markets.

The technologies utilized in current commercial advanced ceramic powders and nanoscale powders reviewed in the report are categorized as being chemical and vapor- or gas-phase methodologies. The bulk of the technologies used in commercial production, such as the precipitation and sol-gel methods, are chemical based.

The qualitative and quantitative determinations embodied in this report are a valuable contribution to the current knowledge of advanced and nanoscale ceramic powders and their processing techniques, applications and markets. This information would be useful to companies that are facing decisions about strategies for expansion or entering new business sectors.

The Report Includes:

37 data tables and 23 additional tables

An overview of the global market for advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Discussion of properties, advantages and disadvantages of the advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders

Information on major issues related to the production and commercialization of advanced ceramic and nanosized ceramic powders.

Coverage of the technological and business issues related to the commercial production and use of advanced ceramic and nanoceramic powders

Quantification of advanced ceramic powders by their chemistry as oxides, carbides, nitrides, and borides

Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Aremco Products, Baikowski Group, Cotronics Corp., Electro Abrasives Corp. and Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Plastics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Advanced Ceramic Powder Manufacturing

New Fabrication Processes

Thermal Decomposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Plasma Processes

Sol-Gel Techniques

Precipitation

Hydrothermal Synthesis

Emulsion Process

Laser Synthesis

Combustion Synthesis/Self-Propagating High-Temperature Synthesis

Combinatorially Discovered Materials

Powder Synthesis Comparison

Materials

Structural Ceramics

Electronic Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Chemical and Environmental Control Related

Medical Ceramics

Advanced Structural Ceramics

Monolithic Structural Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Electronic Ceramics

Insulators

Substrates, IC Packages and Multichip Modules

Capacitors

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells

Magnetic Ferrites

Superconductors

Chemical and Environmental-Related Ceramics

Ceramics for Medical Applications

Technical Issues

Particle Size

Rheology Control

Uniformity

Other Material Properties

End-User Industries

Companies

Output

Worldwide Market for Advanced and Nanoscale Ceramic Powders

Chapter 4 Oxide Powders

Summary

Material Types

Alumina

Silica

Zirconia

Ferrites

Titanates

Beryllia

Mixed Complex Oxides

Synthesis and Powder Preparation

Alumina

Zirconia

Ferrites

Titanates

Superconductor Powders

Properties

Applications

Suppliers

Markets

Alumina

Beryllia

Prices

Markets

Zirconia

Prices

Markets

Titania and Titanates

Prices

Markets

Ferrites

Prices

Markets

Silica

Prices

Markets

Mixed Oxides

Prices

Markets

Overall Oxide Markets

Chapter 5 Carbide Powders

Material Types

Synthesis and Powder Preparation

Acheson Process for Silicon Carbide

Thermex Process

Electric Arc Process for Boron Carbide

Sol-Gel Technique

Polymer Pyrolysis

Gas-Phase Process

NIST Process

Production of Powders for Advanced Ceramics

Properties

Applications

Suppliers

Markets

Prices

Markets

Chapter 6 Nitride Powders

Material Types

Synthesis and Powder Preparation

Direct Nitridation

Carbothermal Reduction

Pyrolysis

Gas-Phase Reactions

Sol-Gel Techniques

Laser or Microwave Synthesis

Properties

Applications

Suppliers

Markets

Silicon Nitride

Aluminum Nitride

Boron Nitride

Overall Nitride Markets

Chapter 7 Boride Powders

Material Types

Synthesis and Powder Preparation

Properties

Applications

Titanium Diboride

Zirconium Diboride

Suppliers

Markets

Prices

Consumption

Chapter 8 Nanoscale Ceramic Powders

Material Types

Properties

Fabrication of Nanopowders

Gas-Phase Processing

Wet-Phase Processing

Mechanical Processing

Applications

Ceramic Filters

Superplastic Ceramics

Low Processing Temperature Components

Optical/Electrical

Ceramic-Ceramic Joining

Structural Ceramics Applications

Catalysts and Catalyst Supports

Ferrofluids

Sunscreens

Advanced Coatings

Medical

Suppliers

Products and Channels of Distribution

Market Leaders

Markets

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ABCR Gmbh & Co. Kg

Acumentrics Corp.

Advanced Composite Materials Llc.

Almatis Gmbh

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Alteo Na Llc

Aluchem Inc.

Aluminum Company Of America (Alcoa)

AMSC

Aremco Products

Argonide Corp.

Baikowski Group

BASF AG

Bayer Ag

Bloom Energy Inc.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp.

Carbo Ceramics

Cathay Pigments

C-E Minerals

Ceradyne Inc.

Ceralox Division

Ceramatec Inc.

Ceramtec Gmbh

Chemat Technology Inc.

Coorstek Inc.

Corning Inc.

Cotronics Corp.

Da Nanomaterials

Demeter Technologies

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

Electro Abrasives Corp.

Elkem Silicon Materials

Evonik Industries, Ag

Ferro Corp.

Ferrotec Corp.

Fujifilm Planar Solutions Llc

Fujimi Corp.

Gelest Inc.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

H.C. Stark Gmbh

Hadron Technologies Inc.

Hoosier Magnetics Inc.

Inframat Corp.

Innova Superconductor Technology Co., Ltd.

Innovnano

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha , Ltd.

, Ltd. Kennametal Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Mach 1 Inc.

Markinter Co.

Materials Modification Inc.

Materion Corp.

MEL Chemicals

MER Corp.

Micro Abrasives Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

MS Technology Inc.

Nanocerox

Nanogram Corp.

Nanophase Technologies Inc.

Nanosys Corp.

NEI Corp.

Nextech

Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

Oerlikon Metco Inc.

Powder Processing And Technology

PQ Corp.

Praxair Surface Technologies

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

Primet Precision Materials Inc.

Reade Advanced Materials

Rio Tinto Alcan

Saint-Gobain Ceramics And Plastics

Solvay

Steward Advanced Materials

Strem Chemicals

Stryker Orthobiologics

SCI Engineered Materials Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.

Superior Graphite Co.

Tosoh Corp.

TRS Technologies Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd.

UK Abrasives Inc.

Umicore

Unimin Corp.

United States Products Co.

US Technical Ceramics

Washington Mills Electro Minerals Corp.

Yageo Corp.

Zircoa Inc.

ZYP Coatings Inc.



