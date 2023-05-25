Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Industry Outlook 2023: Eyes-off Driving and Automation in Parking Solutions Boost the Growth Potential of the Market

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Industry, Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Though the automotive industry is recovering from the COVID era and reaching pre-COVID forecasted vehicle sales, it still faces many challenges - regulatory hurdles, semiconductor shortages, and geopolitical chaos. Original equipment manufacturers and value chain partners are realigning their product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to these challenges. They have rerouted investments to develop and deploy hands-off and eyes-off driving technologies in production vehicles for short-term returns.

In 2023, the publisher expects a few premium original equipment manufacturers to launch vehicles in eyes-off driving systems in their flagship vehicles in the US, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and European markets, while mass market original equipment manufacturers like GM will extend hands-off driving to urban roads in North America.

In this annual autonomous driving outlook study, the publisher analyzes the global advanced driver-assistance system and automated vehicle forecast, the global and regional regulatory overview, advanced driver-assistance system and autonomous driving feature penetration, regional analysis, notable collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and critical predictions. The report also lists all major trends influencing the autonomous driving market in 2023 and discusses the top five trends in detail.

The key trends discussed in this study are:

Wider Launch of Eyes-off Driving L3 Autonomous Driving

Automated Parking Solutions

Collaborative Approach to Accelerate AD

Augmented Driver Monitoring System Growth

Growing Need for Automated Driving Maps

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis Highlights

Research Scope

Key Findings - A Recap of 2022

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations Overview - Global

ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview

Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2023

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Driving Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 2023 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Market Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

4 Definition and Segmentation

Vehicle Segmentation

SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Market Segmentation

5 ADAS & AV Regulatory Overview

ADAS and AD Regulations Overview - Europe

ADAS and AD Regulations Overview

AV Regulations and Testing Landscape Overview - North America

6 Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, 2023

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in ADAS and AD in 2022

Notable Collaborations in ADAS and AD in 2022

Emerging Competitors In Related Markets

7 Key Trends 2023

Top Trends Driving the Global ADAS and AD Market

Trend 1 - Wider Launch of Eyes-off Driving L3 AD

Case Study - Growing Deployment of Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot

Trend 2 - Automated Parking Solutions

Case Study - Continental's Autonomous Parking Solutions

Trend 3 - Collaborative Approach to Accelerate AD

Case StudyCollaborative Approach to Accelerate AD

Trend 4 - Augmented DMS Growth

Smart Eye's DMS

Trend 5 - Growing Need for Automated Driving Maps

TomTom HD Maps For AD

8 Global AV Sales Trends, 2023-2030

Market Assumptions

Technology Assumptions

Forecast by Autonomy Level

ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast

L4 Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast

Key Regional Insights, 2023-2030

Analysis by Region - North America

Analysis by Region - Europe

Analysis by Region - APAC

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Eyes-off Driving in Europe , North America , and APAC, 2023

, , and APAC, 2023 Growth Opportunity 2 - Growth of Advanced Perception Sensors

Growth Opportunity 3 - Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions

10 Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms

11 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

About the Publisher

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Mercedes-Benz

Continental

Smart Eye

TomTom

