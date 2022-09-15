Global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2022: Multifaceted Growth Opportunities Present in R&D, Technologies, Applications and Formulations

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced formulations and the use of novel drug vehicles have proven to increase the efficiency and efficacy of drug delivery systems, resulting in better treatment outcomes. Moreover, ADDS have become the holy grail in the treatment of several diseases and in unlocking the potential and value of pharma's existing compounds, as well as in exploring the possibility of several new combinations, including ones that don't make it to market due to their limitations or issues related to factors such as adsorption, solubility, toxicity, molecular weight, metabolism, distribution, and excretion.



Although the quest for advanced drug delivery systems and formulations began long ago, ADDS have gained more momentum in the past few decades with the development and advancement of formulations and technologies such as modified-release technologies, targeted-release technologies, and formulations based on nanoparticles, microparticles, polymer conjugates, interfering RNA (siRNA), monoclonal antibodies, intelligent/smart polymers, osmotically modulated drug delivery, liposomes and dendrimers.



The market is not likely to saturate any time soon. Still, it should be boosted by patent expiries, targeted drug delivery systems, cell therapy, nanotechnology and biologics, which are expected to open up new opportunities for this market. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling R&D and the ADDS market overall.



Advanced drug delivery is an attractive industry with multifaceted growth opportunities in research and development, technologies, applications and formulations.

Market analysis based on drug release mechanism shows that controlled-released drug delivery and targeted-release drug delivery formulations command the largest market share, which is anticipated to remain the same over the next five years. Market analysis by route of administration suggests that oral route administration and oral dosage forms dominate the market. The injectable sector is also expanding. To stay competitive, product differentiation is critical and demands high priority.



Oncology is the largest application area in the advanced drug delivery market due to the increasing use of new drug carriers and materials in targeted-release and controlled-release drug delivery, leading to better drug formulations meeting unmet market needs. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling new developments in the respiratory sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Evaluation of the Market Based on Technology

Chapter 4 Evaluation of the Market Based on Route of Administration

Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Market Based on Vehicle/Carrier

Chapter 6 Evaluation of the Market Based on Application

Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region

Chapter 8 Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Chapter 9 Patents/Clinical Trials on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

