Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Glycation End Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global advanced glycation end products market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global advanced glycation end products market for the period from 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global advanced glycation end products market from 2021 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the advanced glycation end products market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global advanced glycation end products market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global advanced glycation end products market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global advanced glycation end products market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global advanced glycation end products market. Key players operating in the global advanced glycation end products market are identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global advanced glycation end products market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Advanced Glycation End Products Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by the advanced glycation end products market across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global advanced glycation end products market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which type segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031?

Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031



5. Key Insights

5.1. Bioactivity of AGEs and RAGE: Flowchart

5.2. Key Trend Analysis

5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (Value Chain and Short/Mid/Long Term Impact)



6. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings/Developments

6.3. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Non-fluorescent AGEs

6.3.1.1. Carboxymethyl-lysine (CML)

6.3.1.2. Carboxyethyl-lysine (CEL)

6.3.1.3. Pyrraline

6.3.2. Fluorescent AGEs

6.3.2.1. Pentosidine

6.3.2.2. Methylglyoxal-lysine dimer (MOLD)

6.4. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness, by Type



7. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings/Developments

7.3. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Diabetic Complications

7.3.2. Cancer

7.3.3. Bone Diseases

7.3.4. Neurodegenerative Diseases

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness, by Application



8. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings/Developments

8.3. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Specialty Clinics

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness, by End-user



9. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Latin America

9.2.5. Middle East & Africa

9.3. Global Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region

10. North America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

10.3. North America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

10.4. North America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

10.5. North America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2031

10.6. North America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness Analysis

11. Europe Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Europe Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

11.3. Europe Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

11.4. Europe Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

11.5. Europe Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

11.6. Europe Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia Pacific Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

12.3. Asia Pacific Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

12.4. Asia Pacific Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

12.5. Asia Pacific Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

12.6. Asia Pacific Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness Analysis

13. Latin America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Latin America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

13.3. Latin America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

13.4. Latin America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

13.5. Latin America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

13.6. Latin America Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness Analysis

14. Middle East & Africa Advanced Glycation End Products Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Middle East & Africa Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

14.3. Middle East & Africa Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

14.4. Middle East & Africa Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

14.5. Middle East & Africa Advanced Glycation End Products Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

14.6. Middle East & Africa Advanced Glycation End Products Market Attractiveness Analysis

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan Plc)

15.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.1.2. Company Financials

15.2.1.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.2. Merck KGaA

15.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.2.2. Company Financials

15.2.2.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.3. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

15.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.3.2. Company Financials

15.2.3.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.4. Estee Lauder Companies

15.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.4.2. Company Financials

15.2.4.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.5. Shiseido Company, Limited

15.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.5.2. Company Financials

15.2.5.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.6. Beiersdorf AG

15.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.6.2. Company Financials

15.2.6.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.7. L'Oreal S.A.

15.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.7.2. Company Financials

15.2.7.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.8. NuFACE

15.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.8.2. Company Financials

15.2.8.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.9. Rodan & Fields

15.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.9.2. Company Financials

15.2.9.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.9.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.10. PhotoMedex, Inc.

15.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.10.2. Company Financials

15.2.10.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.10.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.11. Ostium Cosmetics

15.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.11.2. Company Financials

15.2.11.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.11.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.12. Cell Biolabs, Inc.

15.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.12.2. Company Financials

15.2.12.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.12.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.13. Shanghai Korain Biotech Co., Ltd.

15.2.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.13.2. Company Financials

15.2.13.3. Growth Strategies

15.2.13.4. SWOT Analysis

