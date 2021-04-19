Global Advanced MedTech Technology Market Report 2020: Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Medical Packaging Solutions, Digital Health, Advanced Implantables, and Diagnostic Solutions
Apr 19, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Medical Packaging Solutions, Digital Health, Advanced Implantables, and Diagnostic Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. Innovations in medical device and pharmaceutical packaging solutions are discussed in this issue.
The innovations cover a range of cost-effective, robust, environment-friendly, advanced material-based packaging solutions. The issue also profiles other advanced medical tech technologies such as point of care ultrasound, implantable brain computer interface, ophthalmic monitoring solutions, artificial intelligence-based diagnosis, digital technology for chronic disease management, health monitoring wearable device, and robotic systems for patient monitoring and tumor treatment.
These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, ultrasound, X-ray, neurology, ophthalmology, respiratory/anesthesia, wound care and management, surgical tools and instrumentation, drug delivery, orthopedics, endoscopy, cardiology, and monitoring.
In addition, relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered.
Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Medical Devices
- Koch Pac-Systeme, Germany
- Growth Opportunities
- Paxxus, Il, US
- Oliver Healthcare Packaging, MI, US
- Fujifilm Sonosite, WA, US
- Healeon Medical, CA, US
- Synchron, Ca, US
- B. Braun Medical, Germany
- Notal Vision, VA, US
- Tekni-Plex Inc. PA, US
- Log Pharma Packaging, Israel
- Origin Pharma Packaging, Yorkshire, UK
- Medivizor, Tel Aviv, Israel
- Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. Tel Aviv, Israel
- Elsa Science Ab, Stockholm, Sweden
- Sensome, Massy, France
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh, Germany
- Nuvo Group Ltd. Israel
- GT Medical Technologies Inc. Az, US
- Snapsil Corporation, Australia
- Ethimedix Sa, Switzerland
- Amcor plc, Switzerland
- Ohmnilabs Inc. Ca, US
- Auris Health Inc. Ca, US
- Corning Incorporated
- Honeywell International Inc. Nc, US
- Sio2 Material Science, Al, US
- Growth Opportunities
Industry Contacts
- Key Contacts
- Thought Leaders
