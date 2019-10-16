Global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, 2019-2024 - Advent of 3-D Printing In Prosthetic Limbs / Demand for High Sensitivity / Brain Controlled Prosthetics

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market: Focus on Application, Targeted Limb, End-User, Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market was valued to be $2.11 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach a market value of $3.82 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.42% from 2019 to 2024.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How big is the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market and what are its future estimates?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of this market?

What are the emerging technologies in the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market?

What will be the growth of sub-segments of the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market?

What are the applications of the products offered by the companies in advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market?

How will the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market segments behave in different regions, and countries? What are the expected growth rates?

What are the key developments in this market- mergers, and acquisitions, product launches in the past four years?

Who are the dominant players in this advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market?

The market is subjected to the pace of technological advancement and the rising demand by the governments to reduce spending on healthcare and lack of qualified professionals is dragging the market growth. However, future growth is expected to be driven by favorable demographic factors such as the growing aging population and rising incidences of road accidents and diabetes.



Europe is estimated to hold 43.12% share of the market with a value of $0.91 billion in FY 2018, growing at 9.96% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 and is expected to reach $1.60 billion in FY 2024. The highest growth rate of $10.83% will be witnessed by the North America region in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies and a greater number of companies offering products for the prosthetics and exoskeleton segment.



Scope of the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market in terms of various influencing factors, such as regional adoption trends, and key developments, among others. The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.



The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



Market Segmentation



The report on advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market tracks trends, applications, targeted limbs, and regional spread. These applications and targeted limb types are further segmented.



Diving further deep, this report also discusses and quantifies the various conditions responsible for amputations and disability within the limbs. The end-users and regional market for the products have been described and analysed in the respective segments of the report for an in-depth understanding.



The regional and country level and markets have been sized and forecasted by considering the impact of various trends. Major industry participants and their products have been thoroughly analyzed and forecasts of their performance, market share, and growth rates have been provided. The report considers 2018 as the base year and forecasts the market for the period of 2019-2024.



Companies Mentioned in the Report:

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Breg, Inc

Bauerfeind AG

Blatchford Group

Cyberdyne, Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Ossur hf.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Mobius Bionics

ReWalk Robotics, Inc.

Rex Bionics

Willow Wood Global LLC



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Research Scope



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Data and Prediction Modeling

3.3 Market Limitations and Assumptions



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Strategies and Developments

4.1.1 Product Approvals and Launches

4.1.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Agreements

4.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2 Industry Insights

4.2.1 Regulatory Organizations/ Associations/ Consortiums

4.3 Market Share Analysis



5 Market Overview

5.1 Emergence of Prosthetic- and Exoskeleton-based technologies

5.2 Classification of Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market

5.2.1 Types of Prosthetics

5.2.2 Types of Orthotic Exoskeletons

5.3 Emerging Technologies

5.4 Market Dynamics Overview

5.5 Market Drivers

5.5.1 Surge in Geriatric Population globally

5.5.2 High Number of Amputations Due to Diabetes

5.5.3 Increasing Demand for Exoskeletons Used for Rehabilitation Therapy

5.5.4 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.6 Market Restrains

5.6.1 High Cost of Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons

5.6.2 Stringent Government Regulations for Prosthetics and Exoskeleton

5.6.3 Lack of Qualified Personnel Depriving Quality and Quantity of Services

5.7 Market Opportunities

5.7.1 Increasing Adoption Rate and Popularity of Prosthetics and Exoskeletons

5.8 Market Trends

5.8.1 Advent of 3-D Printing In Prosthetic Limbs

5.8.2 Demand for High Sensitivity Within the Prosthetic Limbs

5.8.3 Brain Controlled Prosthetics



6 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market (By Application)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, By Prosthetics

6.2.1 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, By Functional Application, Subsegment by Prosthetics

6.2.2 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, by Cosmetic Realistic Application, Subsegment by Prosthetics

6.3 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, by Orthotic Exoskeleton

6.3.1 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, By Support Application, Subsegment by Orthotic Exoskeleton

6.3.2 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, By Rehabilitation type, Subsegment by Orthotic Exoskeleton



7 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market by Limb Type

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, by Lower Limb Segment

7.2.1 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market by Transtibial Amputation, Subsegment By Lower Limb

7.2.2 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market by Transfemoral Amputation, Subsegment By Lower Limb

7.3 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, by Upper Limb Segment

7.3.1 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market by Trans-radial Amputation, Subsegment By Upper Limb

7.3.2 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market by Trans-humeral Amputation, Subsegment By Upper Limb

7.4 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, By Full Body Segment



8 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market (By End User)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, By Orthotic and Prosthetic Clinic Segment

8.3 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market, By Hospital Segment



9 Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market (By Region)



10 Company Profiles



