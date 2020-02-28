Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market up to 2025 - Major Players Profiled Include Continental AG, BWI Group & The Mando Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Suspension Control System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global advanced suspension control system market to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



This report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on advanced suspension control system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on advanced suspension control system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global advanced suspension control system market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global advanced suspension control system market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid technological advancement in electronic equipment and improvement in design techniques

Growing implementation of energy-efficient and advanced suspension technology

Increasing demand for lightweight auto components from automobiles

2) Restraints

High expenditures on repair and maintenance

3) Opportunities

Manufacturers are mainly focusing on research and development designing a modern suspension system

Segments Covered

The global advanced suspension control system market is segmented on the basis of product type, and vehicle type.



The Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Product Type

Semi-active Suspension System

Active Suspension System

The Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include:

Continental AG

ThyssenKrupp Infineon Technologies

BWI Group

The Mando Corporation

Lord Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Other Companies

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the advanced suspension control system market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the advanced suspension control system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global advanced suspension control system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Advanced Suspension Control System Market Highlights

2.2. Advanced Suspension Control System Market Projection

2.3. Advanced Suspension Control System Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Advanced Suspension Control System Market



4. Advanced Suspension Control System Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Product Type

5.1. Semi-active Suspension System

5.2. Active Suspension System



6. Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Vehicle Type

6.1. Passenger Car

6.2. Light Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle



7. Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.3. North America Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.3. Europe Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.3. RoW Advanced Suspension Control System Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market

8.2. Companies Profiled



9. Appendix



