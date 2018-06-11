Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2023: Increase in Social Media Trend has Created Lucrative Opportunities for Adventure Service Providers

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, Activity, Type of Traveler, Age Group and Sales Channel - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023
The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.
Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person's regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.
The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Conversely, increase in social media trend has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
- Hard
- Soft
- Others
By Activity
- Land Based Activity
- Water Based Activity
- Air Based Activity
By Type of Travelers
- Solo
- Friends/Group
- Couple
- Family
By Age Group
- Below 30 Years
- 30 to 41 Years
- 42 to 49 Years
- 50 Years & Above
By Sales Channel
- Travel Agent
- Direct
KEY PLAYERS:
- Austin Adventures, Inc.
- G Adventures Inc.
- Mountain Travel Sobek
- TUI Ag.
- ROW Adventures
- REI Adventures
- InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.
- Intrepid Group Limited
- Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc
- Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Adventure Tourism Market, By Type
Chapter 5 Adventure Tourism Market, By Activity
Chapter 6 Adventure Tourism Market, By Type Of Traveller
Chapter 7 Adventure Tourism Market, By Age Group
Chapter 8 Adventure Tourism Market, By Sales Channel
Chapter 9 Adventure Tourism Market, By Geography
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
