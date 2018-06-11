Global Adventure Tourism Market 2018-2023: Increase in Social Media Trend has Created Lucrative Opportunities for Adventure Service Providers

The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023

The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.

Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person's regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.

The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Conversely, increase in social media trend has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

Hard

Soft

Others

By Activity

Land Based Activity

Water Based Activity

Air Based Activity

By Type of Travelers

Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family

By Age Group

Below 30 Years

30 to 41 Years

42 to 49 Years

50 Years & Above

By Sales Channel

Travel Agent

Direct

KEY PLAYERS:

Austin Adventures, Inc.

G Adventures Inc.

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI Ag.

ROW Adventures

REI Adventures

InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.

Intrepid Group Limited

Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc

Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Adventure Tourism Market, By Type



Chapter 5 Adventure Tourism Market, By Activity



Chapter 6 Adventure Tourism Market, By Type Of Traveller



Chapter 7 Adventure Tourism Market, By Age Group



Chapter 8 Adventure Tourism Market, By Sales Channel



Chapter 9 Adventure Tourism Market, By Geography



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



