Global Advertising Market 2018-2023 Featuring Top Players - WPP Group, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Companies & Dentsu

Consumers across the world continue to increase their expenditure on media and entertainment. This includes spending their hard-earned money on acquiring internet access, reading newspapers and magazines, subscribing to television and radio, playing video games, going to the movies, etc.

Advertising companies, on the other hand, have never failed to follow consumer eyeballs and have continuously increased their spending on advertising within these media as well as out-of-home and digital advertising. As a result, the global advertising market continues to maintain a strong growth momentum.



The pace of growth, however, differs significantly across various segments. Segments such as mobile advertising have witnessed exponential growth over the past few years compared to print advertising which has seen its revenues decline over the same period.



Similarly, the performance of the advertising market also differs widely from region to region. Western Europe and North America currently represent the slowest growing areas, exhibiting low-to-mid single digit growth rates. In contrast, emerging markets across Asia Pacific, Eastern and Central Europe, Middle East/Africa and Latin America are exhibiting high single-to-double digit growth rates.



Key Aspects Analyzed:



Understanding the Global advertising market



Focus of the Analysis:

Composition of the market

Major players

SWOT analysis of the industry

Historical growth trends and driving factors

Market outlook



Television advertising market



Focus of the Analysis:

An overview of the television industry

Analysis of various sub-segments with their performance

Major industries that use television as an advertising medium

Major companies that use television as an advertising medium

Historical growth trends and driving factors

Market outlook



Print advertising market



Focus of the Analysis:

An overview of the print advertising industry

Analysis of various sub-segments with their performance

Major players in each segment and their performance

Major industries that use print as an advertising medium

Major companies that use print as an advertising medium

Historical growth trends and driving factors

Market outlook



Radio advertising market



Focus of the Analysis:

An overview of the radio advertising industry

Radio listenership

Major industries that use radio as an advertising medium

Major companies that use radio as an advertising medium

Historical growth trends and driving factors

Market outlook



Internet/On-line advertising market



Focus of the Analysis:

An overview of the Internet/On-line advertising industry

Viewership of various websites

Major industries that use internet as an advertising medium

Major companies that use internet as an advertising medium

Historical growth trends and driving factors

Market outlook



Mobile advertising market



Focus of the Analysis:

An overview of the mobile advertising industry

Various forms of mobile advertising

Major industries that use mobile as an advertising medium

Major companies that use mobile as an advertising medium

Historical growth trends and driving factors

Market outlook



Outdoor advertising market



Focus of the Analysis:

An overview of the outdoor advertising industry

Analysis of various sub-segments with their performance

Major industries and companies that use outdoor advertising as an advertising medium

Historical growth trends for each sub-segment and driving factors

Market outlook for each sub-segment



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction to the Global Advertising Market

4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

4.2 Performance of Various Segments

4.3 Performance of Various Regions

4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares

4.5 Market Forecast



5 Global Advertising Market: Industry Performance

5.1 Global Television Advertising Market

5.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.1.2 Performance of Various Segments

5.1.3 Performance of Various Regions

5.1.4 Contribution of Major Industries

5.1.5 Market Forecast

5.2 Global Print Advertising Market

5.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.2.2 Newspaper Advertising Market

5.2.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.2.2.2 Major Newspapers: Performance by Readership

5.2.2.3 Market Forecast

5.2.3 Magazine Advertising

5.2.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.2.3.2 Major Magazines: Performance by Readership

5.2.3.3 Market Forecast

5.2.4 Contribution of Major Industries

5.2.5 Market Forecast

5.3 Global Radio Advertising Market

5.3.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.3.2 Global Radio Advertising Market: Performance by Region

5.3.3 Contribution of Major Industries

5.3.4 Market Forecast

5.4 Global Outdoor Advertising Market

5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.4.2 Performance by Region

5.4.3 Performance of Various Segments

5.4.4 Contribution of Major Industries

5.4.5 Market Forecast

5.5 Global Internet Advertising Market

5.5.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.5.2 Performance of Various Regions

5.5.3 Search Advertising Market

5.5.3.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.5.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5.4 Display Advertising Market

5.5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.5.4.2 Market Forecast

5.5.5 Classified Advertising Market

5.5.5.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.5.5.2 Market Forecast

5.5.6 Video Advertising Market

5.5.6.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.5.6.2 Market Forecast

5.5.7 Contribution of Major Industries

5.5.8 Most Visited Websites

5.5.9 Market Forecast

5.6 Global Mobile Advertising Market

5.6.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.6.2 Performance of Various Regions

5.6.3 Contribution of Major Industries

5.6.4 Market Forecast

5.7 Global Cinema Advertising Market

5.7.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.7.2 Performance of Various Regions

5.7.3 Contribution of Major Industries

5.7.4 Market Forecast



6 Global Advertising Market: SWOT Industry Analysis

6.1 Strengths

6.2 Weaknesses

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Threats



7 Global Advertising Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.4 Degree of Competition

7.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.6 Threat of Substitutes



8 Global Advertising Market: Top Players

8.1 WPP Group PLC

8.2 Omnicom Group

8.3 Publicis Groupe

8.4 Interpublic Group of Companies

8.5 Dentsu



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz88p3/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advertising-market-2018-2023-featuring-top-players---wpp-group-omnicom-group-publicis-groupe-interpublic-group-of-companies--dentsu-300630196.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

