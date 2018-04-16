Global Advertising Market 2018-2023 Featuring Top Players - WPP Group, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Companies & Dentsu

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumers across the world continue to increase their expenditure on media and entertainment. This includes spending their hard-earned money on acquiring internet access, reading newspapers and magazines, subscribing to television and radio, playing video games, going to the movies, etc.
Advertising companies, on the other hand, have never failed to follow consumer eyeballs and have continuously increased their spending on advertising within these media as well as out-of-home and digital advertising. As a result, the global advertising market continues to maintain a strong growth momentum.
The pace of growth, however, differs significantly across various segments. Segments such as mobile advertising have witnessed exponential growth over the past few years compared to print advertising which has seen its revenues decline over the same period.
Similarly, the performance of the advertising market also differs widely from region to region. Western Europe and North America currently represent the slowest growing areas, exhibiting low-to-mid single digit growth rates. In contrast, emerging markets across Asia Pacific, Eastern and Central Europe, Middle East/Africa and Latin America are exhibiting high single-to-double digit growth rates.
Key Aspects Analyzed:
Understanding the Global advertising market
Focus of the Analysis:
Composition of the market
Major players
SWOT analysis of the industry
Historical growth trends and driving factors
Market outlook
Television advertising market
Focus of the Analysis:
An overview of the television industry
Analysis of various sub-segments with their performance
Major industries that use television as an advertising medium
Major companies that use television as an advertising medium
Historical growth trends and driving factors
Market outlook
Print advertising market
Focus of the Analysis:
An overview of the print advertising industry
Analysis of various sub-segments with their performance
Major players in each segment and their performance
Major industries that use print as an advertising medium
Major companies that use print as an advertising medium
Historical growth trends and driving factors
Market outlook
Radio advertising market
Focus of the Analysis:
An overview of the radio advertising industry
Radio listenership
Major industries that use radio as an advertising medium
Major companies that use radio as an advertising medium
Historical growth trends and driving factors
Market outlook
Internet/On-line advertising market
Focus of the Analysis:
An overview of the Internet/On-line advertising industry
Viewership of various websites
Major industries that use internet as an advertising medium
Major companies that use internet as an advertising medium
Historical growth trends and driving factors
Market outlook
Mobile advertising market
Focus of the Analysis:
An overview of the mobile advertising industry
Various forms of mobile advertising
Major industries that use mobile as an advertising medium
Major companies that use mobile as an advertising medium
Historical growth trends and driving factors
Market outlook
Outdoor advertising market
Focus of the Analysis:
An overview of the outdoor advertising industry
Analysis of various sub-segments with their performance
Major industries and companies that use outdoor advertising as an advertising medium
Historical growth trends for each sub-segment and driving factors
Market outlook for each sub-segment
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction to the Global Advertising Market
4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
4.2 Performance of Various Segments
4.3 Performance of Various Regions
4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares
4.5 Market Forecast
5 Global Advertising Market: Industry Performance
5.1 Global Television Advertising Market
5.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.1.2 Performance of Various Segments
5.1.3 Performance of Various Regions
5.1.4 Contribution of Major Industries
5.1.5 Market Forecast
5.2 Global Print Advertising Market
5.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.2.2 Newspaper Advertising Market
5.2.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.2.2.2 Major Newspapers: Performance by Readership
5.2.2.3 Market Forecast
5.2.3 Magazine Advertising
5.2.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.2.3.2 Major Magazines: Performance by Readership
5.2.3.3 Market Forecast
5.2.4 Contribution of Major Industries
5.2.5 Market Forecast
5.3 Global Radio Advertising Market
5.3.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.3.2 Global Radio Advertising Market: Performance by Region
5.3.3 Contribution of Major Industries
5.3.4 Market Forecast
5.4 Global Outdoor Advertising Market
5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.4.2 Performance by Region
5.4.3 Performance of Various Segments
5.4.4 Contribution of Major Industries
5.4.5 Market Forecast
5.5 Global Internet Advertising Market
5.5.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.5.2 Performance of Various Regions
5.5.3 Search Advertising Market
5.5.3.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.5.3.2 Market Forecast
5.5.4 Display Advertising Market
5.5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.5.4.2 Market Forecast
5.5.5 Classified Advertising Market
5.5.5.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.5.5.2 Market Forecast
5.5.6 Video Advertising Market
5.5.6.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.5.6.2 Market Forecast
5.5.7 Contribution of Major Industries
5.5.8 Most Visited Websites
5.5.9 Market Forecast
5.6 Global Mobile Advertising Market
5.6.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.6.2 Performance of Various Regions
5.6.3 Contribution of Major Industries
5.6.4 Market Forecast
5.7 Global Cinema Advertising Market
5.7.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.7.2 Performance of Various Regions
5.7.3 Contribution of Major Industries
5.7.4 Market Forecast
6 Global Advertising Market: SWOT Industry Analysis
6.1 Strengths
6.2 Weaknesses
6.3 Opportunities
6.4 Threats
7 Global Advertising Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.4 Degree of Competition
7.5 Threat of New Entrants
7.6 Threat of Substitutes
8 Global Advertising Market: Top Players
8.1 WPP Group PLC
8.2 Omnicom Group
8.3 Publicis Groupe
8.4 Interpublic Group of Companies
8.5 Dentsu
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz88p3/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advertising-market-2018-2023-featuring-top-players---wpp-group-omnicom-group-publicis-groupe-interpublic-group-of-companies--dentsu-300630196.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article