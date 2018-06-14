Global Aerial Work Platform Truck Market 2018-2022 - Increased Applications in the Renewable Sector

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aerial Work Platform Truck Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerial Work Platform Truck Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during the period 2018-2022.
Global aerial work platform truck market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand from the construction industry. The number of new constructions in several developed and emerging countries is on the rise after a prolonged depression in the global construction market. The demand for aerial work platform trucks will grow rapidly, especially in APAC and EMEA. The transition of the population from rural to urban areas will require significant investments, for developing new housing and public infrastructure, which is expected to present a major growth opportunity for the global aerial work platform truck market.
One trend affecting this market is the increased penetration of the rental model The increasing rentals of aerial work platform trucks will lead to a rise in the purchases of aerial work platform trucks by rental organizations, to keep their fleet updated with the latest models. Several end-users prefer to rent truck-mounted cranes rather than purchase them due to the volatile nature of the construction industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of skilled technicians and operators. The lack of skilled technicians and operators is one of the major factors that are impeding the growth of the global aerial work platform truck market. The shortage of skilled technicians for the maintenance of aerial work platform trucks will significantly increase the cost of maintenance of the equipment.
Market Trends
- Increased penetration of the rental model
- Increased applications of aerial work platform trucks in the renewable sector
- Growing demand due to the construction of high-rise buildings
Key vendors
- LINAMAR
- Manitex International
- Oshkosh
- Tadano
- Terex
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vg27n3/global_aerial?w=5
