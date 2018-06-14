Global Aerial Work Platform Truck Market 2018-2022 - Increased Applications in the Renewable Sector

The Global Aerial Work Platform Truck Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global aerial work platform truck market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand from the construction industry. The number of new constructions in several developed and emerging countries is on the rise after a prolonged depression in the global construction market. The demand for aerial work platform trucks will grow rapidly, especially in APAC and EMEA. The transition of the population from rural to urban areas will require significant investments, for developing new housing and public infrastructure, which is expected to present a major growth opportunity for the global aerial work platform truck market.

One trend affecting this market is the increased penetration of the rental model The increasing rentals of aerial work platform trucks will lead to a rise in the purchases of aerial work platform trucks by rental organizations, to keep their fleet updated with the latest models. Several end-users prefer to rent truck-mounted cranes rather than purchase them due to the volatile nature of the construction industry.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of skilled technicians and operators. The lack of skilled technicians and operators is one of the major factors that are impeding the growth of the global aerial work platform truck market. The shortage of skilled technicians for the maintenance of aerial work platform trucks will significantly increase the cost of maintenance of the equipment.

Market Trends



Increased penetration of the rental model

Increased applications of aerial work platform trucks in the renewable sector

Growing demand due to the construction of high-rise buildings



Key vendors

LINAMAR

Manitex International

Oshkosh

Tadano

Terex

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vg27n3/global_aerial?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerial-work-platform-truck-market-2018-2022---increased-applications-in-the-renewable-sector-300665736.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

