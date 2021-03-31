Global Aerogels Industry Assessment 2021-2031 Featuring 27 Company Profiles, Including Armacell, Aspen Aerogel, Blueshift Materials, Cabot, Enersens, JIOS Aerogel, and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Aerogels to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aerogels can be divided into two broad categories, namely inorganic and organic, each category being further divided according to the nature of the materials used in the design of the gel structure.

Report contents include:

Market drivers

Market challenges

Recent market activity

Impact of COVID-19 crisis on the aerogels market

Assessment of aerogels market by types

Global revenues 2018 to 2031 by type, markets and regions

End user market analysis

Patent analysis - Markets covered include Building and construction, Biomedical, Energy infrastructure, Environmental absorbents, sensors and catalysts, Food, Energy conversion and storage, Cold-chain packaging, Aerospace, Cosmetics, Sporting Goods Composites, Cosmetics and Catalysts

Assessment of key industry players

27 Company profiles - Companies profiled include Armacell, Aspen Aerogel, Blueshift Materials, Cabot Corporation, Enersens SAS, JIOS Aerogel, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. and many more

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers

1.2 Aerogel producers and capacities-current and planned

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 crisis

1.4 Market challenges

1.5 Market developments 2020-2021



2 TYPES OF AEROGELS

2.1 Aerogels

2.1.1 Origin of Aerogels

2.1.2 Classification

2.2 Xerogels

2.3 Production methods for aerogels

2.3.1 Sol-gel process

2.3.2 Self-assembly method

2.3.3 Emulsion method

2.3.4 3-D printing

2.3.5 Supercritical drying (SCD)

2.3.6 Ambient Pressure Drying

2.3.7 Freeze-Drying (Lyophilization)

2.3.8 Organic solvent sublimation drying

2.3.9 Other Methods

2.4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

2.5 Competitive factors in the aerogels market

2.6 Silica aerogels

2.6.1 Properties

2.6.2 Products

2.6.2.1 Powder

2.6.2.2 Granules

2.6.3 Main players

2.7 Metal oxide aerogels

2.8 Organic aerogels

2.8.1 Polymer aerogels

2.8.1.1 Companies

2.8.2 Biobased aerogels

2.8.2.1 Cellulose aerogels

2.8.2.2 Lignin aerogels

2.8.2.3 Pectin aerogels

2.8.2.4 Alginate aerogels

2.8.2.5 Starch aerogels

2.8.2.6 Chitosan aerogels

2.8.2.7 Protein aerogels

2.8.2.8 Albumin aerogels

2.8.2.9 Casein aerogels

2.8.2.10 Gelatin aerogels

2.8.3 Carbon aerogels

2.8.3.1 Companies

2.8.4 Carbon nanotube aerogels

2.8.5 Graphene aerogels

2.8.6 3D printed aerogels

2.9 Hybrid and composite aerogels

2.9.1 Mixed oxide aerogels

2.9.2 Metal oxide aerogel composites

2.9.3 Carbon-based aerogel composites



3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS FOR AEROGELS

3.1 Competitive landscape

3.2 Oil and Gas

3.3 Building and construction

3.4 Energy conversion and storage

3.4.1 Batteries

3.4.1.1 Battery additives

3.4.1.2 Thermal protection

3.4.1.3 Electric vehicles

3.4.2 Supercapacitors

3.4.3 Fuel cells

3.4.4 Solar thermal collectors

3.5 Biomedical

3.5.1 Drug delivery

3.5.2 Tissue engineering

3.5.3 Biomolecules immobilization

3.5.4 Wound care

3.6 Cold-Chain packaging

3.7 Electronics

3.7.1 Thermal insulation

3.7.2 Antennas

3.8 Environmental

3.8.1 Air and liquid filtration

3.8.2 Remediation

3.9 High-performance textiles

3.9.1 Thermal insulation

3.9.2 Antibacterial textiles

3.9.3 Medical textiles

3.9.4 Flame retardant textiles

3.9.5 Footwear

3.10 Food

3.10.1 Delivery

3.10.2 Packaging

3.11 Other

3.11.1 Aerospace

3.11.2 Cosmetics

3.11.3 Knudsen pump

3.11.4 Thermoelectrics

3.11.5 Sporting goods composites

3.11.6 Electromagnetic Interference Shielding

3.11.7 Catalysts



4 PATENT ANALYSIS

4.1 Patent applications



5 GLOBAL AEROGELS REVENUES

5.1 Total, 2018-2031

5.2 By market, 2018-2031

5.3 By material, 2018-2031

5.4 By region, 2018-2031



6 AEROGEL COMPANY PROFILES



7 EX-PRODUCERS



8 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

8.1 Report scope

8.2 Research methodology

