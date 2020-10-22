Global Aerosol Delivery Devices Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product, Application and Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerosol Delivery Devices Market by Product, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerosol delivery devices market was valued at $31,463.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $46,728.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. Aerosol delivery devices are hand-held, portable drug delivery devices. They consist of suspension of solid or liquid particles in a carrier gas, which makes feasible for treatment of respiratory and non-respiratory diseases. There are different forms of drugs available for aerosol drug delivery such as dry powder, solution, and suspension. It is the most advanced mode of drug administration in which aerosolized drug is directly delivered to lungs to offer a systemic effect. Aerosol delivery devices are available in three types, namely, dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. Aerosol drug delivery is a natural therapy and easiest way to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis. Moreover, it is used to deliver insulin, analgesic medications, and other drugs as well.



Rise in prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders, an increase in smoking population, ease of administration of drug with aerosol delivery devices, rise in demand for metered-dose inhalers, technological advancements in inhaler devices, and rise in geriatric population are the key factors that fuel growth of the global aerosol delivery devices market. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2018, more than 339 million people were affected by asthma worldwide. Moreover, rise in adoption of aerosol delivery devices by patients, an increase in patient awareness toward inhalation therapy, surge in preference of pulmonary route of drug delivery, rise in urbanization and pollution levels, an increase in incidences of preterm births and lifestyle changes, and increase in the number of R&D activities to develop ideal inhalation therapy are other factors that contribute toward growth of the market. However, complications and side-effects associated with drug inhalation and high cost associated with nebulizers are expected to hinder growth of the market.



The global aerosol delivery devices market is segmented into product, application, and distribution channel. By product, the market is categorized into dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. The dry powder inhalers segment is further bifurcated into single dose inhalers and multi dose inhalers. The metered dose inhalers segment is further divided into conventional pressurized inhalers and soft mist inhalers. The nebulizers segment is further categorized into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic wave nebulizers, and vibrating mesh nebulizers. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and non-respiratory diseases. The non-respiratory diseases segment is further divided is into diabetes, analgesia, and Parkinson's disease. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Air Pollution

3.5.1.2. Advantages Over Conventional Drug Delivery Devices

3.5.1.3. Increase in Prevalence of Copd and Asthma

3.5.1.4. Rise in Government Initiatives

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High Cost of Asthma and Copd Treatments

3.5.2.2. Lack of Access in Underdeveloped Countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

3.5.4. Impact Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis of Aerosol Delivery Devices

3.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Aerosol Delivery Devices Market

3.8. Top Manufacturers List by Region

3.9. Product Pipeline Analysis

3.10. License Terms Information

3.11. Qualitative Information on Mass Median Aerodynamic Diameter (Mmad)

3.12. Regulatory Information for U.S. Europe, Japan, and China: Aerosol Delivery Services

3.13. Innovations in Aerosol Delivery Devices Market



Chapter 4: Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Dry Powder Inhalers (Dpis)

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.5. Single Dose Inhalers

4.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.6. Multi Dose Inhalers

4.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

4.3. Metered Dose Inhalers (Mdis)

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.3.5. Conventional Pressurized Inhalers

4.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.6. Soft Mist Inhalers

4.3.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

4.4. Nebulizers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.4.5. Jet Nebulizers

4.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.6. Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizers

4.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.7. Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers

4.4.7.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.8. Market Size and Forecast, by Application



Chapter 5: Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Asthma

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (Copd)

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Cystic Fibrosis

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Non-Respiratory Diseases

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.5.4. Diabetes

5.5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.5.5. Analgesia

5.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.5.6. Parkinson's Disease

5.5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Retail Pharmacies

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Hospital Pharmacies

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. E-Commerce

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1.3M Company

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Aerogen, Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.3. GlaxoSmithKline plc (Gsk)

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.4. Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Merck & Co. Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.7. Metall Zug Group (Clement Clarke International Ltd)

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.8. Recipharm Ab (Bespak)

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Vectura Group plc

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Business Performance

8.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



Chapter 9: Application Based Company Profiles

9.1. Gerresheimer AG

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating Business Segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business Performance

9.2. Heitkamp & Thumann Kg (H&T Presspart)

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Operating Business Segments

9.2.4. Product Portfolio

9.3. Iconovo Ab

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.4. Merxin Ltd

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Operating Business Segments

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.5. Nemera

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Operating Business Segments

9.5.4. Product Portfolio



