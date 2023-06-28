Global Aerospace & Defence (Wired & Wireless) Telemetry Industry Report 2023-2033: The Ability of Telemetry Systems Running Without Any Changes or Calibrations in Difficult Situations Bolsters Growth

28 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET
Overall world revenue for Aerospace and Defence Telemetry Market will surpass US$1,987 million in 2023
Telemetry Systems Can Run Frequently Without Any Changes or Calibrations in Difficult Situations
The major drivers for the growth of the aerospace and defence telemetry market are Increasing demands of smart transportation means that data is becoming an equally important part of the mission critical mix and telemetry is vital in the development phase of missiles, satellites and aircraft. on the other hand, the biggest problem, which comes up frequently, is not with telemetry per se, but rather with your end customers and their willingness, this restrains the growth of this market.
Under a variety of environmental circumstances, including high-temperature and high-pressure situations, telemetry systems can run frequently without any changes or calibrations. For tele measuring remote variables or tele commanding actuators and controllers, telemetry is widely employed in military and space exploration applications.
The Biggest Challenge Is to Implement the Right Technology Through an Accurate Analysis
The biggest challenge is choosing the appropriate technology and putting it into practise. This requires a thorough analysis of each project that takes geography, the location from which field data is extracted and delivered to decision-makers, the installation, and the channels that are used for information transmission, into account. The difficulties are related to installation complexity and system integrations with third-party or existing systems.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems
- Collins Aerospace
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Norsat International Inc.
- Thales Group
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Type
- Wired Telemetry
- Wireless Telemetry
Market Segment by Technology
- Radio Telemetry
- Satellite Telemetry
- Other Technology
Market Segment by Equipment
- Flight Termination Receivers
- Data Acquisition Unit
- Telemetry Transmitters
- Other Equipment
Market Segment by Application
- Avionics
- Flight Test Instrumentation
- Distributed Data Acquisition System
- Flight Termination System
- Other Application
Market Segment by Platform
- Ground
- Airborne
- Marine
- Space
- Weapons
- UAVs
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
