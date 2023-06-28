Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Players Include 3D Systems, Arcam, Concept Laser and CRP Technology

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace additive manufacturing market is expected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2021 to $3.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.78%. The aerospace additive manufacturing market is expected to reach $9.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 31.01%.

Major players in the aerospace additive manufacturing market are 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH, CRP Technology Srl, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, ExOne Company, Optomec Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd, CRS Holdings Inc, General Electric Company, 3DCeram S.A.S., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Arconic Corporation, and Markforged.

Aerospace additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing in aerospace, refers to the use of additive manufacturing technologies to produce aerospace components and parts. This process involves building up layers of material, such as metals, polymers, or composites, to generate intricate forms and structures that would be difficult or impossible to produce using typical manufacturing processes.



The main types of additive manufacturing in aerospace are material-based, including metal alloys, plastics, rubber, and other materials. An aircraft is a vehicle or any machine that is capable of flying in the air with the support of air, and the noncritical parts of an aircraft, such as ductwork, interior components, and engine components, are manufactured by additive manufacturing.

They are manufactured with technologies including laser sintering, 3D printing, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, stereo lithography, and others for platforms such as aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and spacecraft. Additive manufacturing in aerospace is applied for engine, structural parts, and other applications.



The aerospace additive manufacturing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aerospace additive manufacturing market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aerospace additive manufacturing market share, detailed aerospace additive manufacturing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aerospace additive manufacturing industry.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace additive manufacturing market going forward. Major companies operating in the aerospace additive manufacturing market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



In October 2022, GKN Aerospace, a UK-based multi-technology aerospace supplier, acquired Permanova Lasersystem AB for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps to grow GKN, enable sustainable and cost-effective material solutions for customers, and enhance additive manufacturing capability within the engines business. Permanova Lasersystem AB is a Sweden-based developer and manufacturer of advanced laser systems through the additive manufacturing process for various industries, including aerospace.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace additive manufacturing market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the aerospace additive manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Air passenger traffic is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace additive manufacturing market going forward. Air passenger traffic refers to an increase in the number of passengers due to various reasons, like work-related, business-related, and tourism-related. Air passenger traffic is prompting aircraft companies to arrange more domestic and international flights, which is resulting in increased aircraft manufacturing, which in turn is spiking the usage of aerospace additive manufacturing.

For instance, in February 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based group of world airlines, total passenger traffic rose by 64.4% in 2022 compared to 2021. The air traffic in December 2022 alone rose by 39.7% compared to December 2021. Therefore, the surge in passengers is driving the aerospace additive manufacturing market going forward.



The aerospace additive manufacturing market consists of revenues earned by entities by design and engineering support, material selection and testing, post-processing and finishing and quality assurance and certification. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The aerospace additive manufacturing market also consists of sales of mechanical components and electronic components. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



