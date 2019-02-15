Global Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market 2019-2023 with 3M, Henkel, Huntsman, PPG Industries, and & Cytec Solvay Group Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Silicone, PU), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based), End-use Industry (Commercial, Military, General Aviation), User Type (OEM, MRO), Aircraft Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 775 Million in 2018 to USD 1,008 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4%



Aerospace adhesives and sealants are used in the interior, exterior, and engine compartment of an aircraft. Adhesives are applied on the surface of an aircraft to bind together and eliminate corrosion when associated with metals. They play an important role in joining aluminum, titanium, and other metals used in the advanced military, commercial, and general aviation end-use industries. The use of adhesives helps in weight reduction which is an important concern for aircraft manufacturers. Adhesives also help in distributing the stress more effectively across the joints of an aircraft structure.



Sealants are used to seal aircraft parts where surface preparation and adhesion promoters are the key elements in the aircraft sealing procedure. The increasing air traffic in emerging economies is augmenting the growth of the aerospace industry, which is driving the demand for aerospace adhesives & sealants as OEMs are focusing on manufacturing lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft.



North America accounted for the largest share of 31.3%, in terms of value, of the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market in 2017. The North American market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants for the production of all types of aircraft. This region has the presence of major aircraft manufacturing companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, among others. The increasing demand for new-generation lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft is projected to drive the demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants, globally.



APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the rapid development of the aerospace industry in China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The robust economic growth, increasing air traffic, and the rising number of LCCs drive the demand for new aircraft, thereby augmenting the growth of the aerospace adhesives & sealants market in the region.



The aerospace adhesives & sealants market is diversified and competitive with a few global players and a moderate number of regional and local players. The key players in the aerospace adhesives & sealants market are 3M (US), Henkel (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), PPG Industries (US), and Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium). These players mainly adopted the strategies of merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, and new product launch to increase their market share and expand their presence in emerging economies.



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4 Competitive Scenario



14 Company Profiles



3M

Beacon Adhesives

Bostik (Arkema)

Cytec-Solvay Group

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Dowdupont

Dymax Corporation

General Sealants

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Hernon Manufacturing

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Hylomar Limited

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

L&L Products

Lord Corporation

Master Bond

Parson Adhesives

Permabond

PPG

Scigrip Adhesives

Sika

The Reynolds Company

Uniseal

