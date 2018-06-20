Global Aerospace and Defence Actuator Market Report 2018-2027 - Increasing Adoption of Electric Actuators and Low Maintenance Cost

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aerospace and Defence Actuator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerospace and Defence Actuator Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of electric actuators and Low Maintenance Cost.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Strategic Benchmarking
1.5 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Actuators
3.1.2 Low Maintenance Cost
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Aerospace and Defence Actuator
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Aerospace and Defence Actuator Market, By System
4.1 Electrical Actuators
4.2 Mechanical Actuators
4.3 Hydraulic Actuators
4.4 Pneumatic Actuators
4.5 Other Systems
5 Aerospace and Defence Actuator Market, By Type
5.1 Rotary Actuators
5.2 Linear Actuators
6 Aerospace and Defence Actuator Market, By Platform
6.1 Land
6.2 Space
6.3 Air
6.4 Sea
7 Aerospace and Defence Actuator Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
8.3 Product Launch & Expansions
8.4 Other Activities
9 Leading Companies
9.1 Honeywell International Inc
9.2 Parker Hannifin Corp
9.3 Triumph Group
9.4 Eaton
9.5 Electromech Technologies
9.6 NOOK Industries, INC
9.7 Woodward, Inc
9.8 Safran
9.9 Arkwin Industries, Incs
9.10 UTC Aerospace Systems
9.11 MOOG INC
9.12 Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc
