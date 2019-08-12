Global Aerospace and Defense Industry Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - The World's Largest & Most Powerful Industry, Undergoes Transformation

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace and Defense Industry - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 326 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AAR CORP. ( USA )

) Airbus Group ( Netherlands )

) Applied Radar, Inc. ( USA )

) Arianespace SA ( France )

) BAE Systems Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Bombardier, Inc. ( Canada )

) CAE ( USA )

) CFM International Inc. ( USA )

) Dassault Aviation SA ( France )

) Delta TechOps ( USA )

) DigitalGlobe ( USA )

) Embraer SA ( Brazil )

) Esterline Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) FlightSafety International Inc. ( USA )

) GE Aviation ( USA )

) General Dynamics Corporation ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Indra Sistemas, S.A. ( Spain )

) Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd ( Israel )

) Kaman Corporation ( USA )

) L3 Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) L3 Link Training & Simulation ( USA )

) Leonardo S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) MBDA Missile Systems ( USA )

) Msp Aviation, Inc. ( USA )

) Northrop Grumman Corporation ( USA )

) Orbital ATK, Inc. ( USA )

) Planet Labs Inc. ( USA )

) Raytheon Company ( USA )

) Rockwell Collins, Inc. ( USA )

) Rolls-Royce Plc ( United Kingdom )

) RUAG AG ( Switzerland )

) Safran S.A. ( France )

( ) Space Exploration Technologies Corp ( USA )

) Textron Inc. ( USA )

) Thales Group ( France )

) The Boeing Company ( USA )

) United Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) UTC Aerospace Systems ( USA )

) Pratt & Whitney ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Aerospace & Defense, The World's Largest & Most Powerful Industry, Undergoes Transformation

Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The First Step in Transforming Operations

3D Printing Transforms Aircraft Metal Component Production

Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in Engineering & Product Transformation

Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation

Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for the A&D Industry

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Bodes Well for Commercial Aerospace Products & Services

Still High Commercial Aircraft Order Backlogs Bodes Well for Aircraft Products & Services

In-Flight Entertainment to Beat High Altitude Boredom Grows in Prominence & in Commercial Opportunity for Airliners

Innovative Aircraft Engines Grow in Commercial Value in Both Civilian & Military Sectors

Environment Friendly, Fuel Efficient Engines Hog the Limelight in this Era of Sustainability

No Longer Forced to Strike a Tradeoff Between Thrust & Fuel Efficiency: GE Aviation Provides a Solution that Promises to Transform Combat Aircraft Performance

Effervescent Engine Design Studies for Silent Aircraft Propulsion System Gets Underway

Fuel Economy as a Function of Weight Throws the Spotlight on Aircraft Lightweighting

Advanced Composites Storm into the Spotlight

Encouraging Outlook for Commercial Aircraft MRO Services Bodes Well for the A&D Industry

Engine Overhaul, a Revenue Spinning Sub-Sector of the MRO Service Market

Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Growth Opportunities for Defense Products and Services

The U.S. & Europe Once Again Emerge to Drive Global Military Spending in 2018

Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending

Defense Spending Growth Shifts from Developed to Emerging Countries

Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Defense Sector of the A&D Industry

A Quick Review of Noteworthy Trends in the Civil & Military Aerospace Sector

Electronic Warfare Systems in Airborne Platforms Grow in Prominence for their Ability to Help Maintain Military Dominance

Artificial Intelligence Enabled Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems Help Airborne Platforms to Counter Threats from Adaptive Radars

Innovations in Drone Technology Set to Revolutionize Defense Operations: Armed UAVs, Adaptable UAVs, Swarm Micro Drones and Intelligent Drones to Shape Future of Warfare

Focus on Greater Degree of Autonomy to Control Rising Cost of Military Manpower

Drones Armed with Combat Capabilities to Deliver Aerial Fire Support

Adaptable UAVs Help Navigate Congested Urban Warfare and Advanced Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Expand Combat Range

Intelligent Drones and AI Technology to Provide Actionable Intelligence and Insights

Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the Technology's Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations

Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation

Growing Pressure on Training Cost Reduction & Critical Pilot Shortage Drive Market Opportunities for Aircraft Training & Simulation Equipment

Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial & Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for Satellites

Micro-Satellites Make Their Mark

The Era of Autopilot, Fly by Wire, Internet of Aircraft Things and Glass Cockpits Drives the Importance of Aerospace & Military Electronics

Synthetic Vision System (SVS): A 3D Piloting Cockpit Interface Primed Drive the Commercial Value of Aerospace Avionics

The Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR, the Backbone of Modern Military Operations

Agile, Open & Networked C4ISR Systems Emerge Over the Horizon Strapped With the Promise of Offering Knowledge Superiority

Growing Focus on Applying Intelligent Geospatial Data Analytics Technology in Military & Defense Intelligence to Benefit Growth of Smart GIS Software & Platforms

ArcGIS, QGIS & Whitebox GAT Rank Among the Most Popular GIS Software

Leading GIS Software & Their Features, Advantages & Disadvantages

SAR: The Most Important Geotechnology of Utmost Value to the Commercial & Military Sector

Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st Century Combat Force

Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in Air-to-Air Missile Systems

European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology

Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to- Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air Defense Environments

Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to- Surface Missiles Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast Geographical Area

New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by Enemy Radar

Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment

Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide Low Cost Access to Space

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved Decision Making

High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented Demands for Video and Data Services

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aircraft Products & Services

Airframe

Aircraft Engine

Aircraft Components

Commercial Avionics

Military Avionics

In-flight Entertainment

MRO

Missiles

Air-to-Air Missile

Air-to-Surface Missile

Air Defense Missile

Surface-to-Surface

Antiship

Antitank

Bombs (Guided)

Intelligent Munitions

Others

Specific Missiles

Air-Launched Surface-Attack Guided Missile (AGM)

AGM-88A/B/C High-speed Antiradiation Missile (HARM

AGM-130 Missile (Weapons system)

AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW)

AGM-65 Maverick

AGM-86B/C Air-Launched Cruise Missile

AGM-129A Advanced Cruise Missile

Airborne Tactical and Defense Missiles

AGM-142

Air-Launched Intercept-Aerial Guided Missile (AIM)

AIM-7 Sparrow

AIM-9 Sidewinder

AIM-120A Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM)

Cluster Bomb Unit (CBU)

CBU-89 Gator

Enhanced Guided Bomb Unit (EGBU)

EGBU-15

Guided Bomb Units (GBU)

GBU-10 Paveway II

GBU-12 Paveway II

GBU-15

GBU-24 Paveway III

GBU-27

GBU-28

GBU-31/32 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM)

Mark (General Purpose Bomb)

MK-82

MK-83

MK-84

LGM

Silo-Launched Surface Attack Guided Missile

LGM-30G Minuteman III

LG-118A Peacekeeper

Air-to-Air Booster Cylinder

Tube Launched, Optically Tracked, and Wire Guided (TOW) Missile System

JDAM

Major Technologies in Air-to-Air Missiles Segment

Advanced Propulsion Technology

Ramjet

Solid-Fuel Ramjet

Integral Rocket Ramjet

Ducted Rocket Ramjet

Advanced Guidance/Seeker Technology

Active Radar

Imaging Infrared Focal Plane Array

Command-Inertial Guidance

Dual-Mode Seekers

Other Missile Technologies

Aircraft Training & Simulation

CBT & e-Learning

Military Training & Simulation

Commercial & Military Flight Simulation

Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) & Related Systems

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

UAV Tier Classification

Video Information Capability Enhancement System (VICE)

Electronic Warfare

Mine Countermeasures

Naval Radar and Sonar

Chemical & Biological Agent Detectors

An Overview of Select Biological Agents

Sensitivity and Selectivity

Key for Agent Detection

Major Biological and Chemical Detectors

Infrared Imaging Systems and Components

Military Ground Communications

Land-Based Surveillance Radar

Others

Space Equipment

Launch Vehicles

Communications Satellites

Earth Observation Satellites

A-to-Z of Satellite

Satellite

Orbit

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

Satellite's Footprint

Burn

The Interior of a Satellite

The Propulsion Subsystem

The Power Subsystem

The Communications Subsystem

The Structures Subsystem

The Thermal Control Subsystem

The Attitude Control Subsystem

The Telemetry and Command Subsystem

Satellite Sector: An Overview of Applications/Services

The Launch of a Satellite

GPS (Geotechnologies)

Commercial Satellite Imaging

Commercial Aerial Imaging

GIS Software

Commercial SAR Data

Commercial SAR Software

Overview of Global Positioning Systems (GPS)

Application Areas

Space-Based Earth Observation Systems

Major Remote Sensing Instruments and Satellites

Satellite Navigation System

The Galileo System

EGNOS

The Precursor for Galileo

Focus on Select Aircraft Types

Commercial Jets

Business Jets

Helicopters

Regional Jets

Aircraft

A Sneak Preview

An Aircraft Timeline

Commercial/Military Aircraft Models

Aircraft Categories

Military Aircraft

F-15E Strike Eagle (Fighter plane)

Armament



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Bell Introduces Bell 407GXi

Embraer Unveils the Phenom 300E Light Jet

Lockheed Martin Debuts New Satellite Buses Lineup

Boeing Launches 737 MAX 10 Airplane with High-Capacity LEAP-1B Engines

Airbus Launches Airbus Corporate Helicopters

Daher Announces TBM 910 Turboprop Aircraft

Embraer Rolls Out E195-E2 Aircraft



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

TransDigm Acquires Extant Components Group

Philippine Airlines Selects Airbus Flight Hour Services for A350-900 Aircraft

Arianespace Signs Contract with Spaceflight to Launch Small Satellites on Vega SSMS POC Flight

CommutAir Selects EAMS as Heavy Maintenance Provider for ERJ- 145 Aircraft

Derco Signs a Repair Agreement with Arkwin Industries

ATR Signs a Global Maintenance Agreement with Mandarin Airlines

Flynas Signs a Letter of Agreement with CFM International for the Purchase of 160 LEAP-1A Engines

American Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Bombardier and PSA Airlines Signs Extension of Heavy Maintenance Contract for the Airline's Fleet of CRJ Series Aircraft

JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney's GTF Engine to Power 45 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Boeing Receives Order from Air Lease Corporation for 737 MAX 8 Airplanes

Lockheed Martin and Poland Signs an Agreement to Procure PAC-3 MSE Missile

The government of Poland Signs a Letter of Offer with the U.S. Government to Purchase IAMD Battle Command System

Kaman Composites

Vermont Expand its Manufacturing Capacity with ASC Autoclave

Airbus and the Luxembourg Government Signs a MoU to Establish a Framework on Aircraft Systems

Aircraft Industries Starts Series Production of its L 410 New Generation (NG) Aircraft

Lockheed Martin Receives a Contract from The U.S. Air Force to Provide Training Support Services for AFSOC

Rolls-Royce Wins an Order from Turkish Airlines for Trent XWB Engines

Lockheed Martin Receives Contract from The Missile Defense Agency for Modified Ballistic Re-Entry Vehicles

Sikorsky Enters into Equipment Distribution Agreement with HABCO Industries

Lockheed Martin Receives a Contract from The US Military Forces for PAC-3 Missiles

Emirates Signs an MoU to Acquire Up to 36 Additional A380 Aircraft

United Airlines Selects Multiple Honeywell Cockpit Technologies for 150 Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes

Hexcel to Acquire OPM's Aerospace & Defense Business

SpiceJet and CFM Sign an Agreement to Purchase LEAP-1B Engines

Bell Signs Purchase Agreement with Helisul Txi Areo for Four Bell 505 Jet Ranger X Aircraft

The European Commission Approves Northrop Grumman's Acquisition of Orbital ATK

Bangkok Airways and ATR Signs a Contract for the Purchase of Four Additional ATR 72-600s

Daher Receives a Contract from Boeing to Provide Thermoplastic Composite Structural Parts for the Boeing 787 Airplanes

Hainan Airlines Signs a MOU with CFM for the Purchase of LEAP- 1A Engines

Arianespace Enters into an Agreement with Intelsat to Launch Two Satellites

CFM Signs Agreement with Spring Airlines for the Purchase of 120 LEAP-1A Engines

Orbital ATK Signs a Cooperative R & D Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center

Airbus Enters into a Purchase Agreement with Indigo Partners Family

Lockheed Martin Receives $944 Million Contract for PAC-3 Missiles from The US Military Forces

IAE Enters into 10-Year Maintenance Agreement with IAI for V2500 Engines

Thales to Acquire Gemalto

Qazaq Air Signs a Firm Purchase Agreement with Bombardier for Two New Q400 Turboprops

BAE Systems and the Government of Qatar Sign a Contract for the Supply of Typhoon Aircraft

Raytheon Establishes New Subsidiary

Raytheon Emirates



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 326 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 394)

The United States (192)

(192) Canada (14)

(14) Japan (14)

(14) Europe (138)

(138) France (26)

(26)

Germany (23)

(23)

The United Kingdom (37)

(37)

Italy (7)

(7)

Spain (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (40)

(40) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

(Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (11)

(11) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbab0f





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

