Global Aerospace Foams Market Forecast Report 2019-2024: Growing Demand for the Light Weight and Fuel Efficient Aircrafts

The "Aerospace Foams Market by Material (PU Foams, PE Foams, Melamine Foams, Metal Foams, PMI/Polyimide Foams), End-Use (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, And General Aviation), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report

The aerospace foams market size is estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing air traffic in emerging economies such as China and the demand for new-generation fuel-efficient aircraft are likely to boost the growth of the aerospace industry, which is expected to fuel the growth of the aerospace foams market.



There various types of foams used in the aerospace industry include PU foam, PE foam, metal foam, melamine foam, and so on. These foams used have different applications and purposes. For instance, PU foams are used in seating for cushioning and comfort, metal foams are used in the outer structure of aircraft and also for acoustic applications in engine case liners.



The market for aerospace foams is witnessing high growth because of the increasing number of applications of these foams in the aerospace industry; technological advancements; and the growing demand for fuel-efficient, lightweight aircraft, and increasing air passenger traffic worldwide.



Commercial aircraft, general aviation aircraft, and military aircraft make extensive use of various aerospace foams, for both, interior and exterior applications of the aircraft structure. The aerospace foams industry is witnessing a change in the trends of use of the foams by shifting its focus to metal foams, to make aircraft lighter and safer.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for the Light Weight and Fuel Efficient Aircrafts

5.2.1.2 Steady Growth in the Aerospace Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of PU Foams

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Renewable Feedstock for Manufacturing Green PU Foams

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Proper Disposal & Recycling Technique

5.2.4.2 Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Materials

5.3 Overview of Aerospace Foam Market

5.4 Raw Material Analysis

5.4.1 Polyurethane

5.4.2 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

5.4.3 Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

5.4.4 Polyol

5.4.5 Polyethylene

5.4.5.1 Polyethylene Resins

5.4.6 Metal

5.4.6.1 Aluminium Alloy

5.4.6.2 Titanium Alloy

5.4.6.3 Super Alloys

5.4.7 Melamine

5.4.7.1 Methacrylonitrile

5.4.7.2 Methacrylic Acid

5.5 Industry Trends

5.6 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Price Trend Analysis

5.8 Regulations and Policies

5.9 Structural and Non-Structural Foam



6 Aerospace Foam Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PU Foam

6.3 PE Foam

6.4 Metal Foam

6.5 Melamine Foam

6.6 Polyimide/PMI

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Ceramic Foam

6.7.2 PEI Foam

6.7.3 Silicon Foam

6.7.4 PET Foam

6.7.5 PVC Foam

6.7.6 PVDF Foam

6.7.7 PPSU Foam



7 Aerospace Foam Market, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Aviation

7.3 Commercial Aircraft

7.3.1 Commercial Business Aviation

7.3.2 Charter

7.3.3 Air Taxi

7.4 Military Aircraft



8 Aerospace Foam Market, Formulation By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft Seats

8.3 Aircraft Floor Carpets

8.4 Flight Deck Pads

8.5 Cabin Walls and Ceilings

8.6 Overhead Stow Bins

8.7 Galleys and Lavatories

9 Aerospace Foam Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 Singapore

9.2.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3 North America

9.3.1 U.S.

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.3 Mexico

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 U.K.

9.4.4 Russia

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.6 The Netherlands

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Aerospace Foam Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Structure and Dive Matrix

10.3 Company Presence in Aerospace Foam Market

10.4 Competitive Situation & Trends



11 Aerospace Foam Market, Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.2 Evonik Industries AG

11.3 Rogers Corporation

11.4 Sabic Innovative Plastics

11.5 Armacell International SA

11.6 Foampartner

11.7 ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp

11.8 Boyd Corporation

11.9 UFP Technologies

11.10 Zotefoams Plc

11.11 General Plastics Manufacturing Company

11.12 Solvay S.A.

11.13 Dowdupont

11.14 Mueller

11.15 NCFI Polyurethanes

11.16 Pyrotek

11.17 Everchem Specialty Chemicals

11.18 Huntsman Corporation

11.19 Aerofoam Industries

11.20 Sekisui-Voltek, LLC.



