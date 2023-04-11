Global Aerospace Insulation Market to Reach $13.88 Billion in 2027: Rising Demand for Plastic Foam Drives Growth

Apr 11, 2023, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerospace Insulation Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Product, Material, Aircraft, Platform, Applications, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerospace Insulation Market was valued at US$9.20 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$13.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.09% during forecast period 2022-2027.
Aerospace insulation is primarily used to enhance the thermal, electrical, acoustic, and electrical insulation of aircraft. Aerospace insulation is important because it performs a variety of tasks other than controlling the climate or temperature.
Thermal insulation is necessary, though, as the outdoor temperature can drop to -60 degrees. A great aerospace insulation material reduces vibration and noise, which helps create a comfortable environment inside.
Market Drivers
The market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for plastic foam. Due to its low cost, greater thermal resistance, and relative lack of susceptibility as compared to organically produced aerospace insulation materials, plastic foam-based insulation is becoming more and more popular.
Additionally, rising environmental sustainability concerns and a quick increase in recycled material utilization may have a beneficial impact on plastic foam demand and accelerate the expansion of the aerospace insulation industry.
Market Restraints
The market for aircraft insulation will be negatively impacted by the product's many flaws, including its short shelf life and the difficulty in recycling composite materials. These elements will thus pose a threat to the market for aircraft insulation's expansion.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as 3M (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Dow (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Safran Group (France), Rogers Corporation (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Zotefoams plc (U.K.)
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Thermal Insulation
- Acoustic Insulation
- Vibration Insulation
- Electric Insulation
By Material
- Foamed Plastics
- Ceramic Material
- Fibre Glass
- Mineral Wool
By Aircraft
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
- Helicopters
- Space
By Platform
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
By Application
- Engine
- Airframe
Key Question Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Aerospace Insulation Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1i64y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article