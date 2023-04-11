Global Aerospace Insulation Market to Reach $13.88 Billion in 2027: Rising Demand for Plastic Foam Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerospace Insulation Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Product, Material, Aircraft, Platform, Applications, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aerospace Insulation Market was valued at US$9.20 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$13.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.09% during forecast period 2022-2027.

Aerospace insulation is primarily used to enhance the thermal, electrical, acoustic, and electrical insulation of aircraft. Aerospace insulation is important because it performs a variety of tasks other than controlling the climate or temperature.

Thermal insulation is necessary, though, as the outdoor temperature can drop to -60 degrees. A great aerospace insulation material reduces vibration and noise, which helps create a comfortable environment inside.

Market Drivers

The market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for plastic foam. Due to its low cost, greater thermal resistance, and relative lack of susceptibility as compared to organically produced aerospace insulation materials, plastic foam-based insulation is becoming more and more popular.

Additionally, rising environmental sustainability concerns and a quick increase in recycled material utilization may have a beneficial impact on plastic foam demand and accelerate the expansion of the aerospace insulation industry.

Market Restraints

The market for aircraft insulation will be negatively impacted by the product's many flaws, including its short shelf life and the difficulty in recycling composite materials. These elements will thus pose a threat to the market for aircraft insulation's expansion.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as 3M (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Dow (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Safran Group (France), Rogers Corporation (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Zotefoams plc (U.K.)

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Thermal Insulation

Acoustic Insulation

Vibration Insulation

Electric Insulation

By Material

Foamed Plastics

Ceramic Material

Fibre Glass

Mineral Wool

By Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Space

By Platform

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By Application

Engine

Airframe

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Aerospace Insulation Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

