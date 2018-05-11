Global Aerospace Robotics Market Report 2018: Adoption of Robots for AFP in Manufacturing of Composites to 2022

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aerospace robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of the report includes revenue generated by sales to manufacturers in the aerospace industry, including aerospace component manufacturers.
One trend in the market is emergence of cobots. The growing emergence of cobots will drive the growth of the aerospace robotics market till the end of the forecast period. The growing improvement in safety standards will drive the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots). This drives the demand for robots that can work in collaboration with individuals and complement their activities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is pressure on global aerospace industry to improve manufacturing process. Over the years, there has been a significant surge in passenger and freight air transport demand, due to depreciation in oil prices, the rise in number of passengers, vigorous equipment replacement cycles, and technological advances.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of deployment. As aerospace robots use sensors, software, and advanced technologies, their prices are considerably high, and they require a high initial one-time payment. Hence only the companies that derive significant cost benefits from implementing these robots invest them.
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Midea Group
- Yaskawa Electric
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Material handling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Assembly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of robots for AFP in manufacturing of composites
- Emergence of cobots
- Improvement in robotic system integration services
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
