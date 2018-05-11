Global Aerospace Robotics Market Report 2018: Adoption of Robots for AFP in Manufacturing of Composites to 2022

The global aerospace robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of the report includes revenue generated by sales to manufacturers in the aerospace industry, including aerospace component manufacturers.

One trend in the market is emergence of cobots. The growing emergence of cobots will drive the growth of the aerospace robotics market till the end of the forecast period. The growing improvement in safety standards will drive the adoption of collaborative robots (cobots). This drives the demand for robots that can work in collaboration with individuals and complement their activities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is pressure on global aerospace industry to improve manufacturing process. Over the years, there has been a significant surge in passenger and freight air transport demand, due to depreciation in oil prices, the rise in number of passengers, vigorous equipment replacement cycles, and technological advances.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of deployment. As aerospace robots use sensors, software, and advanced technologies, their prices are considerably high, and they require a high initial one-time payment. Hence only the companies that derive significant cost benefits from implementing these robots invest them.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea Group

Yaskawa Electric

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Material handling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Assembly - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Software

Services

Hardware

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of robots for AFP in manufacturing of composites

Emergence of cobots

Improvement in robotic system integration services

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



