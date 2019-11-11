Global Affluent Food Shoppers Trends Report 2019
Nov 11, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Affluent Food Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With their laser-like focus on healthy eating, sophisticated tastes, and ample financial resources, the 42 million food shoppers with a household income of $150,000 or more exercise an outsize influence on the food industry. The sheer volume of spending on food at home by affluent households - which is in excess of $100 billion - makes them an essential consumer segment for food manufacturers, marketers, distributors, and grocers.
Affluent food shoppers are perfectly in sync with the future of grocery retail. Since they are twice as likely as their less affluent counterparts to use online grocery delivery services or to have ordered groceries/food products online, they are vitally important to the fast-growing online component of the grocery industry.
The food culture and buying habits of affluent food shoppers also cause them to have a disproportionate impact on the bottom line of brick-and-mortar supermarkets and grocery stores. Affluent food shoppers are more prone than other food shoppers to shy away from conventional shelf-stable packaged foods and are more likely to spend their money and time on buying and experiencing higher-margin store perimeter products and services.
For example, affluent food shoppers have a much higher likelihood of buying fresh department products such as organic produce and value-added products such as hot rotisserie chicken or further prepared fresh seafood. As a result, affluent food shoppers provide a disproportionate boost to grocery store profits today and will be even more important in the future as grocers continue to shrink the centre store and invest in an expanded and more attractive perimeter.
This report offers an in-depth look into the values driving affluent food shoppers and highlights the differences between the in-store choices of affluent and other food shoppers. The report also provides marketers and retailers with critical insights into the steps they can take to make their products and store environments more appealing to this indispensable consumer segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Topline Insights and Opportunities
- Large Households and Traditional Families Anchor Affluent Food Shopper Segment
- Asian Food Shoppers Have a Significant Impact
- Natural Channel Attracts Affluent Food Shoppers
- Mass Affluent and Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Show Differences
- Affluent Food Shoppers Gravitate to High-Margin Products and Services
- Organic and Natural Foods Get More Attention From Affluent Food Shoppers
- Healthy Snacks Get High Priority
- How Grocers Can Improve Outreach to Affluent Consumers
- Food Buying Patterns
- Affluent Spending on Food Is 74% Higher Than That of Non-Affluent Households
- Affluent Households Display Different Spending Priorities
- Affluent Shoppers Like to Shop For Bulk Foods
- Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Favor Fresh Poultry and Expensive Cuts of Meat
- Use of Fresh Seafood Differentiates Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Buy Fresh-Cut Cold Cuts at the Deli
- Affluent Food Shoppers Place High Priority on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
- Fresh Milk and Cream Get Lower Priority
- Affluent Food Shoppers Strongly Prefer Organic or Low-Fat Milk
- Yoghurt and Imported Cheese Top the List of Dairy Products Used by Highly Affluent
- Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Most Likely to Buy Low-Calorie Beverages
- Affluent Food Shoppers Take to Healthy Snacks
- Frozen Dinners and Main Courses Are of Less Interest to Affluent Food Shoppers
- Bread Choices Set Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Apart
- In Some Ways, Affluent Food Shoppers Are Just Like Everybody Else
- Profile of Affluent Food Shoppers
- Gen X Dominates Affluent Food Shopper Segment
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are Overwhelmingly Non-Hispanic White or Asian
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Urban
- Affluent Food Shopper Households Mostly Include Multiple Earners
- Stark Differences Between More Urban and Less Urban Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are Obsessed with Counting Calories and Staying Fit
- Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Concerned About Healthy Eating
- Fresh Foods Gain Favor
- Organic and Locally Grown Foods Are Part of the Mindset of Affluent Food Shoppers
- Ethical Concerns Affect Buying Habits of Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to View Eating Out As a Necessity
- Retailing and Marketing to Affluent Food Shoppers
- Wholesale Clubs and Natural Channel Favored by Affluent Food Shoppers
- Online Grocery Delivery Is a Popular Channel
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are Far More Likely to Use Their Screens When Shopping
- Mass Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Likely to Use Reward/Loyalty Cards
- Coupons Succeed with Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Share Food Purchase Decisions with Spouse or Partner
- Store Brands More Likely to Engage Mass Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Often Avoid Mainstream National Brands
- Many Brands Succeeding with Affluent Food Shoppers Share Common Threads
2. Topline Insights and Opportunities
- Overview of Affluent Food Shoppers
- 42 Million Food Shoppers Are Affluent
- Table Number and Percent of Affluent and Non-Affluent Food Shoppers, 2018 (thousands)
- Affluent Food Shoppers Stand Apart
- Affluent Consumer Households Wield Outsize Food Purchasing Power
- Highly Affluent Spend More on Eating Out Than on Food at Home
- Topline Insights
- Large Households and Traditional Families Anchor Affluent Food Shopper Segment
- Asian Food Shoppers Have a Significant Impact
- Natural Channel Attracts Affluent Food Shoppers
- Whole Foods and Trader Joe's Affluent Shoppers Are in a World of Their Own
- Mass Affluent and Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Show Differences
- The Best Opportunities
- Affluent Shoppers Are in Sync with the Future of the Grocery Industry
- Affluent Food Shoppers Gravitate to High-Margin Products and Services
- Organic and Natural Foods Get More Attention From Affluent Food Shoppers
- Low-Fat Dairy Products Find Favor
- Healthy Snacks Get High Priority
- Ways for Grocers to Improve Outreach to Affluent Shoppers
- Reflect the Values of the Natural Channel
- Meet Affluent Food Shopper Needs on Store Perimeter
- Give Affluent Food Shoppers More of the Center Store Products They Want
- Enhance Foodservice Options
3. Food Buying Patterns
- Food Expenditure Highlights
- Affluent Spending on Food Is 74% Higher Than That of Non-Affluent Households
- Affluent Households Display Different Spending Priorities
- Affluent Food Shoppers in the Perimeter of the Store
- Affluent Shoppers Like to Shop For Bulk Foods
- Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Favor Veal and Lamb
- Fresh Poultry Wins Out
- Use of Fresh Seafood Differentiates Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Buy Fresh-Cut Cold Cuts at the Deli
- Affluent Food Shoppers Place High Priority on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
- Fresh Milk and Cream Get Lower Priority
- Affluent Food Shoppers Strongly Prefer Organic or Low-Fat Milk
- Yoghurt and Imported Cheese Top the List of Dairy Products Used by Highly Affluent
- Affluent Food Shoppers in the Center of the Store
- Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Are Most Likely to Buy Low-Calorie Beverages
- Affluent Food Shoppers Take to Healthy Snacks
- Pita Chips Get the Nod
- Frozen Dinners and Main Courses Are of Less Interest to Affluent Food Shoppers
- Highly Affluent Go For Bagels and English Muffins
- Bread Choices Set Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Apart
- In Some Ways, Affluent Food Shoppers Are Just Like Everybody Else
4. Profile of Affluent Food Shoppers
- Demographic Profile
- Gen X Dominates Affluent Food Shopper Segment
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are Overwhelmingly Non-Hispanic White or Asian
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Urban
- Retirees Scarce Among Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Be Married or Have Children
- Stark Differences Between More Urban and Less Urban Affluent Food Shoppers
- Attitudes Toward Food
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are Obsessed with Counting Calories and Staying Fit
- Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Concerned About Healthy Eating
- Fresh Foods Gain Favor
- Organic and Locally Grown Foods Are Part of the Mindset of Affluent Food Shoppers
- Ethical Concerns Affect Buying Habits of Affluent Food Shoppers
- Highly Affluent Food Shoppers Go For Gourmet Food
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to View Eating Out As a Necessity
5. Retailing and Marketing to Affluent Food Shoppers
- Grocery Channel Choices
- Wholesale Clubs Favored by Affluent Food Shoppers
- Regional Shopping Patterns Differ
- Online Grocery Delivery Is a Popular Channel
- In-Store Behavior
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are Far More Likely to Use Their Screens When Shopping
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Receptive to In-Store Merchandising
- Mass Affluent Food Shoppers Are Especially Likely to Use Reward/Loyalty Cards
- Coupons Succeed with Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Are More Likely to Share Food Purchase Decisions with Spouse or Partner
- Brand Choices of Affluent Food Shoppers
- Store Brands More Likely to Engage Mass Affluent Food Shoppers
- Affluent Food Shoppers Often Avoid Mainstream National Brands
- Many Brands Succeeding with Affluent Food Shoppers Share Common Threads
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14o7j7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article