Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report 2020 - Market is Predicted to Reach a Value of $5,485.1 Million by 2030, Increasing from $3,106.7 Million in 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market Research Report: By Function, Chemical Group, Formulation, Application, Crop Type - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural adjuvants market is predicted to reach a value of $5,485.1 million by 2030, increasing from $3,106.7 million in 2019, exhibiting a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The market is growing due to the rising demand for agrochemicals, surging investments in the agricultural sector, and increasing population that is creating high demand for food products. The market is divided into organosilicones, sulfonates, and alkoxylates, on the basis of chemical group.

Among all these, the alkoxylates division accounted for the largest share of the agricultural adjuvants market in 2019. Alcohol-based derivatives of alkoxylates are preferred widely with pesticide formulations, which can be ascribed to their non-iconic/non-reactive nature. These chemicals are majorly used for treating Chinese apple, biddy bush, tobacco weed, and giant bramble. The division is further predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the advantageous properties of these chemicals.

In terms of application, the agricultural adjuvants market is categorized into fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Among all these, the herbicides category accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to contribute the largest revenue share of the market during the forecast period as well. When agricultural adjuvants are used in herbicides, the domain registers high economic benefits and incentives in farmlands. The rising demand for herbicides is predicted to result in the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America held the major share of the market in 2019, owing to the regulatory support to adjuvant manufacturers and other related agrochemical companies, customer appreciation, high presence of local manufacturers, and availability of an extensive range of products.

Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapidly rising utilization of agrochemicals in India and China. Moreover, the surging population in APAC is also driving the regional domain.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Research Background

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Function

4.1.1.1 Activator adjuvants

4.1.1.1.1 Surfactants

4.1.1.1.1.1 Non-ionic

4.1.1.1.1.2 Ionic

4.1.1.1.1.3 Amphoteric

4.1.1.1.2 Oil-based adjuvants

4.1.1.1.3 Vegetable oil

4.1.1.1.4 Petroleum oil

4.1.1.2 Utility adjuvants

4.1.1.2.1 Compatibility agents

4.1.1.2.2 Buffers/acidifiers

4.1.1.2.3 Anti-foaming agents

4.1.1.2.4 Water conditioners

4.1.1.2.5 Drift control agents

4.1.1.2.6 Others

4.1.2 By Chemical Group

4.1.2.1 Alkoxylates

4.1.2.2 Sulfonates

4.1.2.3 Organosilicones

4.1.2.4 Others

4.1.3 By Formulation

4.1.3.1 Built-in

4.1.3.2 Tank-mix

4.1.4 By Application

4.1.4.1 Insecticides

4.1.4.2 Fungicides

4.1.4.3 Herbicides

4.1.4.4 Others

4.1.5 By Crop Type

4.1.5.1 Cereals and grains

4.1.5.2 Oilseeds and pulses

4.1.5.3 Fruits and vegetables

4.1.5.4 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Shift in preference from chemically synthesized adjuvants to environment-friendly agricultural adjuvants

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Population growth and increasing food demand

4.3.2.2 Increasing demand for agrochemicals to improve yield and productivity

4.3.2.3 Increasing investments in the agricultural sector

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Stringent regulations on the manufacturing of agricultural adjuvants

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increasing demand for agricultural adjuvants in emerging economies

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Adjuvants Market

4.4.1 Demand and Supply

4.4.2 Pricing

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Activator Adjuvants by Type

5.1.1.1 Surfactants by type

5.1.1.2 Oil-based adjuvants by type

5.1.2 Utility Adjuvants by Type

5.2 By Chemical Group

5.3 By Formulation

5.4 By Application

5.5 By Crop Type

5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Key Products Offerings

12.3 List of Other Players

12.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Facility Expansion

12.4.5 Other Developments

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Nouryon

Brandt Inc.

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.

Stepan Company

Solvay S.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Clariant International Limited

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cqza1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

