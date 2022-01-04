Global Agricultural Biologicals Market (2021 to 2026) - Advancements in Microbial Research Across the Globe Presents Opportunities

Jan 04, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Trends in the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026.
Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. The increased public awareness of the benefits of integrated pest management has created an understanding of plant defense mechanisms among farmers.
The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & abiotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Bionematicides market to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Bionematicides is the fastest-growing trend among the top trends in this market. Nematodes affect plant growth by infesting the root area, and the problem is witnessed throughout the growing season. Biological controls such as using Paecilomyces lilacinus and Pasteuria nishizawae are being utilized effectively to control nematodes in the US and Europe. It is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production and hence it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various products in the bionematicides portfolio.
Biocontrols market to be the largest subcategory market among agricultural biologicals during the forecast period
Biocontrols are estimated to account for the largest share in 2021. There has been an increasing demand for the adoption of biological solutions to chemical pesticides, as the latter is believed to be hazardous to human health and environment. They are quicker to register and cheaper as compared to chemicals. These biocontrol agents also prove to be cost-effective when added with a limited amount of chemical pesticides in integrated pest management (IPM) systems.
In the biostimulants market, Europe is estimated to be the largest market in 2021
Europe is an advanced country in terms of the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Greenhouse cultivation is widely practiced in large acres of land. Therefore, factors such as demand for high-value crops, shift towards organic products, awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based farming, and the need to preserve the soil nutrients exhibited significant growth in many European regions such as Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, are expected to propel the biostimulants market in Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Agricultural Biologicals Market
4.2 Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Type
4.3 North America: Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Key Function & Country
4.4 Agricultural Biologicals Market, by Function and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 Increase in Organic Agricultural Farm Areas
5.2.3 Growing Demand from the Organic Food Industry
5.2.4 High Costs Associated with the Development of Synthetic Crop Protection Products
5.2.5 Climatic Change and Increase in Abiotic Stresses on Plants
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Initiatives by Government Agencies and Increasing Awareness About the Need for Sustainability in Modern Agriculture
5.3.1.2 Regulatory Pressures and Harmful Effects Associated with Synthetic Plant Protection Products
5.3.1.3 Growing Preference for Organic Products
5.3.1.4 Limited Entry Barriers Resulting in the Entry of Players of Different Tiers
5.3.1.5 Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers
5.3.1.6 Strong Demand for High-Value Cash Crops
5.3.1.7 Crop Losses due to Pest Attacks
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Technological and Environmental Constraints for the Use of Biologicals
5.3.2.2 Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment
5.3.2.3 Commercialization of Low-Quality Biological Products
5.3.2.4 Short Shelf-Life of Biopesticides
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Advancements in Microbial Research Across the Globe
5.3.3.2 New Target Markets: Asia-Pacific & Africa
5.3.3.3 Need for Development of Broad-Spectrum Formulations in Agricultural Biologicals
5.3.3.4 Rapid Growth in Bio-Control Seed Treatment Solutions
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness & Low Adoption Rate of Biologicals
5.3.4.2 Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products
5.3.4.3 Prevalence of Uncertainty on the Regulatory Framework of Agricultural Biologicals, Globally
5.3.4.4 High Preference for Agrochemicals Among Farmers
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.5 Patent Analysis for the Biofertilizers Market
5.5.1 Patent Analysis for the Biopesticides Market
5.6 Patent Analysis for the Biostimulants Market
5.7 Regulatory Framework
5.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
6 Agricultural Biologicals
6.1 Overview
6.2 Competitive Landscape
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
6.2.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments
6.2.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations
6.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
6.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
6.3 Regional Market Analysis
7 Biocontrols
7.1 Overview
7.2 Competitive Landscape
7.2.1 Introduction
7.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
7.2.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments
7.2.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
7.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
7.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
7.3 Regional Market Analysis
8 Biofertilizers
8.1 Overview
8.2 Competitive Landscape
8.2.1 Introduction
8.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
8.2.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments
8.2.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations
8.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
8.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
8.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
8.3 Regional Market Analysis
9 Biostimulants
9.1 Overview
9.2 Competitive Landscape
9.2.1 Introduction
9.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
9.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
9.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations
9.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
9.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
9.3 Regional Market Analysis
10 Bioinsecticides
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Landscape
10.2.1 Introduction
10.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
10.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
10.2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
10.2.2.4 New Product Developments & Registrations
10.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis, 2020
10.3 Regional Market Analysis
11 Biofungicides
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Landscape
11.2.1 Introduction
11.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
11.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
11.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations
11.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
11.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
11.3 Regional Market Analysis
12 Bionematicides
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Landscape
12.2.1 Introduction
12.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
12.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
12.2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
12.2.2.4 New Product Developments & Product Approvals
12.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis, 2020
12.3 Regional Market Analysis
13 Biological Seed Treatment
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.2.1 Introduction
13.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
13.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
13.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations
13.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
13.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
13.3 Regional Market Analysis
14 Agricultural Inoculants
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Landscape
14.2.1 Introduction
14.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
14.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
14.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations
14.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
14.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
14.3 Regional Market Analysis
15 Agricultural Pheromones
15.1 Overview
15.2 Competitive Landscape
15.2.1 Introduction
15.2.2 Competitive Scenario & Trends
15.2.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaborations
15.2.2.2 New Product Launches, Product Approvals & Registrations
15.2.2.3 Expansions & Investments
15.2.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
15.2.3 Company Ranking Analysis
15.3 Regional Market Analysis
16 Company Profiles
16.1 BASF SE
16.2 Bayer AG
16.3 Syngenta AG
16.4 UPL
16.5 Corteva Agriscience
16.6 Isagro S.p.A
16.7 Marrone Bio Innovations
16.8 Evogene Ltd.
16.9 Vegalab SA
16.10 Lallemand
16.11 Valent Biosciences
16.12 Stockton Bio-AG
16.13 Biolchim S.p.A.
16.14 Rizobacter
16.15 Valagro S.p.A.
16.16 Koppert Biological Systems
16.17 Seipasa
16.18 Italpollina
16.19 Haifa Group
16.20 Certis USA LLC
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maf2se
