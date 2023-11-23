Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $45 Billion to 2028 - Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops and Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural biotechnology market was valued at $74.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $119.6 billion by 2028

This comprehensive report provides an up-to-date assessment of the global agricultural biotechnology market, with a specific focus on its product types and end uses. It offers thorough and precise evaluations and forecasts for the worldwide agricultural biotechnology market, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries, and key market players.

The global agricultural biotechnology market is categorized by product type, including biotech seeds, biologicals, biotechnology tools, and others. In 2022, the biotech seeds segment claimed the largest market share in the global agricultural biotechnology market. However, the biotechnology tools segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, reaching 9.6%, during the forecast period.

Regarding end use, the global agricultural biotechnology market encompasses plants, animals, and microbes. In 2022, the plants segment dominated the global agricultural biotechnology market. Nonetheless, the animals segment is projected to experience the most rapid growth, with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The agricultural biotechnology market is on the brink of significant expansion, driven by the escalating demand for food, the imperative for sustainable agriculture practices, and advancements in technology. Agricultural biotechnology has the potential to enhance the nutritional content of crops by developing varieties enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Agricultural biotechnology is gaining widespread acceptance across various regions due to growing awareness of its potential benefits, including increased crop yields and improved nutritional value.

The report also provides insights into key players within each regional agricultural biotechnology market. It delves into the primary drivers of the global agricultural biotechnology market, regional dynamics, and prevailing industry trends. The report concludes with an extensive focus on the vendor landscape, featuring comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market.

Report Includes

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to research antibodies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, end-user, and geographical region

Discussion on the factors affecting the companies' market shares, the current strategies of agricultural biotechnology companies, the effect of research funding, and the third-party quality evaluation systems of agricultural biotechnology

Description of emerging technologies, advantages and risks associated with agricultural biotechnology and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Evaluations of the roles that key agricultural biotechnology tools will play in the marketplace, such as next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, and synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools,

Coverage of new discoveries in agricultural sciences, rapid technological developments in the industry, FDA and international regulations, details of recent regulatory reforms and insights into government initiatives and fundings

Examination of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, a relevant patent analysis; and merger and acquisitions (M&A), venture fundings, and emerging technologies in the global agricultural biotechnology

Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses, including

Agbiome LLC

Agrisoma

Agreliant Genetics LLC

Basf Se

Bayer Ag

Certis Usa LLC

Corteva Inc.

Ceres Biotics Tech S.L.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina Inc.

Indigo Ag

Lgc Biosearch Technologies

Novozymes A/S

Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc.

Pro Farm Group Inc.

Syngenta Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Valent Biosciences

Verdesian Life Sciences Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Introduction

Advantages of Agricultural Biotechnology

Risks Associated with Agricultural Biotechnology

Regulatory Landscape

SWOT Analysis of Agricultural Biotechnology

Strengths

Weakness

Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: High

Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

Threat of Substitutes: Moderate

Competitive Rivalry: High

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Gene Editing Technologies

Synthetic Biology

Agricultural Genomics

Biofortification

Chapter 4 Esg Analysis

Importance of Esg

Industry Esg Performance Analysis

Case Study

Concluding Remarks Research

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Growth Drivers

The Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land

Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops

Growing Investment in Agricultural Biotechnology

Market Restraints

Safety Concerns of Gmo Crops

Lack of Focus and Research Infrastructure in Developing Economies

Market Opportunities

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Biotech Seeds

Biologicals

Biotechnology Tools

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

Introduction

Plants

Animals

Microbes

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North American Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country

U.S.

Canada

European Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country

Spain

Portugal

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America and Middle East & Africa Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country

and & Africa Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa (Lamea)

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlgf6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets