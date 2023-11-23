Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $45 Billion to 2028 - Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops and Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land Fueling Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural biotechnology market was valued at $74.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $119.6 billion by 2028

This comprehensive report provides an up-to-date assessment of the global agricultural biotechnology market, with a specific focus on its product types and end uses. It offers thorough and precise evaluations and forecasts for the worldwide agricultural biotechnology market, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries, and key market players.

The global agricultural biotechnology market is categorized by product type, including biotech seeds, biologicals, biotechnology tools, and others. In 2022, the biotech seeds segment claimed the largest market share in the global agricultural biotechnology market. However, the biotechnology tools segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, reaching 9.6%, during the forecast period.

Regarding end use, the global agricultural biotechnology market encompasses plants, animals, and microbes. In 2022, the plants segment dominated the global agricultural biotechnology market. Nonetheless, the animals segment is projected to experience the most rapid growth, with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The agricultural biotechnology market is on the brink of significant expansion, driven by the escalating demand for food, the imperative for sustainable agriculture practices, and advancements in technology. Agricultural biotechnology has the potential to enhance the nutritional content of crops by developing varieties enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.

Agricultural biotechnology is gaining widespread acceptance across various regions due to growing awareness of its potential benefits, including increased crop yields and improved nutritional value.

The report also provides insights into key players within each regional agricultural biotechnology market. It delves into the primary drivers of the global agricultural biotechnology market, regional dynamics, and prevailing industry trends. The report concludes with an extensive focus on the vendor landscape, featuring comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market.

Report Includes

  • In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to research antibodies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, end-user, and geographical region
  • Discussion on the factors affecting the companies' market shares, the current strategies of agricultural biotechnology companies, the effect of research funding, and the third-party quality evaluation systems of agricultural biotechnology
  • Description of emerging technologies, advantages and risks associated with agricultural biotechnology and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
  • Evaluations of the roles that key agricultural biotechnology tools will play in the marketplace, such as next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, and synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools,
  • Coverage of new discoveries in agricultural sciences, rapid technological developments in the industry, FDA and international regulations, details of recent regulatory reforms and insights into government initiatives and fundings
  • Examination of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, a relevant patent analysis; and merger and acquisitions (M&A), venture fundings, and emerging technologies in the global agricultural biotechnology

Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses, including 

  • Agbiome LLC
  • Agrisoma
  • Agreliant Genetics LLC
  • Basf Se
  • Bayer Ag
  • Certis Usa LLC
  • Corteva Inc.
  • Ceres Biotics Tech S.L.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Indigo Ag
  • Lgc Biosearch Technologies
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc.
  • Pro Farm Group Inc.
  • Syngenta Ag
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Valent Biosciences
  • Verdesian Life Sciences Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Overview

  • Introduction
  • Advantages of Agricultural Biotechnology
  • Risks Associated with Agricultural Biotechnology
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • SWOT Analysis of Agricultural Biotechnology
  • Strengths
  • Weakness
  • Opportunities
  • Threats
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Threat of New Entrants: High
  • Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate
  • Threat of Substitutes: Moderate
  • Competitive Rivalry: High
  • Emerging Technologies and Developments
  • Gene Editing Technologies
  • Synthetic Biology
  • Agricultural Genomics
  • Biofortification

Chapter 4 Esg Analysis

  • Importance of Esg
  • Industry Esg Performance Analysis
  • Case Study
  • Concluding Remarks Research

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

  • Market Growth Drivers
  • The Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land
  • Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops
  • Growing Investment in Agricultural Biotechnology
  • Market Restraints
  • Safety Concerns of Gmo Crops
  • Lack of Focus and Research Infrastructure in Developing Economies
  • Market Opportunities

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Introduction
  • Biotech Seeds
  • Biologicals
  • Biotechnology Tools
  • Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Introduction
  • Plants
  • Animals
  • Microbes

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction
  • North American Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • European Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
  • China
  • India
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America and Middle East & Africa Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa (Lamea)

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

  • Introduction

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Analysis
  • Strategic Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlgf6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Automotive LIDAR Market Report 2023-2028: AI Integration Emerges as a Key Trend, Solid-State LIDAR Dominates

Global Automotive LIDAR Market Report 2023-2028: AI Integration Emerges as a Key Trend, Solid-State LIDAR Dominates

The "Global Automotive LIDAR Market (by Technology, Range, Application, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19...
Aerospace and Unmanned Composite Global Market Outlook 2023-2033: Market Set for 12% CAGR Growth by 2033

Aerospace and Unmanned Composite Global Market Outlook 2023-2033: Market Set for 12% CAGR Growth by 2033

The "Global Aerospace and Unmanned Composite Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.