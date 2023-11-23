Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $45 Billion to 2028 - Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops and Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land Fueling Growth

23 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural biotechnology market was valued at $74.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $119.6 billion by 2028
This comprehensive report provides an up-to-date assessment of the global agricultural biotechnology market, with a specific focus on its product types and end uses. It offers thorough and precise evaluations and forecasts for the worldwide agricultural biotechnology market, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries, and key market players.
The global agricultural biotechnology market is categorized by product type, including biotech seeds, biologicals, biotechnology tools, and others. In 2022, the biotech seeds segment claimed the largest market share in the global agricultural biotechnology market. However, the biotechnology tools segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, reaching 9.6%, during the forecast period.
Regarding end use, the global agricultural biotechnology market encompasses plants, animals, and microbes. In 2022, the plants segment dominated the global agricultural biotechnology market. Nonetheless, the animals segment is projected to experience the most rapid growth, with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
The agricultural biotechnology market is on the brink of significant expansion, driven by the escalating demand for food, the imperative for sustainable agriculture practices, and advancements in technology. Agricultural biotechnology has the potential to enhance the nutritional content of crops by developing varieties enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.
Agricultural biotechnology is gaining widespread acceptance across various regions due to growing awareness of its potential benefits, including increased crop yields and improved nutritional value.
The report also provides insights into key players within each regional agricultural biotechnology market. It delves into the primary drivers of the global agricultural biotechnology market, regional dynamics, and prevailing industry trends. The report concludes with an extensive focus on the vendor landscape, featuring comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market.
Report Includes
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to research antibodies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, end-user, and geographical region
- Discussion on the factors affecting the companies' market shares, the current strategies of agricultural biotechnology companies, the effect of research funding, and the third-party quality evaluation systems of agricultural biotechnology
- Description of emerging technologies, advantages and risks associated with agricultural biotechnology and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Evaluations of the roles that key agricultural biotechnology tools will play in the marketplace, such as next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, and synthetic biology tools and genome editing tools,
- Coverage of new discoveries in agricultural sciences, rapid technological developments in the industry, FDA and international regulations, details of recent regulatory reforms and insights into government initiatives and fundings
- Examination of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, a relevant patent analysis; and merger and acquisitions (M&A), venture fundings, and emerging technologies in the global agricultural biotechnology
Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses, including
- Agbiome LLC
- Agrisoma
- Agreliant Genetics LLC
- Basf Se
- Bayer Ag
- Certis Usa LLC
- Corteva Inc.
- Ceres Biotics Tech S.L.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Illumina Inc.
- Indigo Ag
- Lgc Biosearch Technologies
- Novozymes A/S
- Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc.
- Pro Farm Group Inc.
- Syngenta Ag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Valent Biosciences
- Verdesian Life Sciences Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Introduction
- Advantages of Agricultural Biotechnology
- Risks Associated with Agricultural Biotechnology
- Regulatory Landscape
- SWOT Analysis of Agricultural Biotechnology
- Strengths
- Weakness
- Opportunities
- Threats
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants: High
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate
- Threat of Substitutes: Moderate
- Competitive Rivalry: High
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Gene Editing Technologies
- Synthetic Biology
- Agricultural Genomics
- Biofortification
Chapter 4 Esg Analysis
- Importance of Esg
- Industry Esg Performance Analysis
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks Research
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Growth Drivers
- The Decreasing Availability of Agricultural Land
- Rising Cultivation of Biotech Crops
- Growing Investment in Agricultural Biotechnology
- Market Restraints
- Safety Concerns of Gmo Crops
- Lack of Focus and Research Infrastructure in Developing Economies
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Introduction
- Biotech Seeds
- Biologicals
- Biotechnology Tools
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Introduction
- Plants
- Animals
- Microbes
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North American Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- European Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
- Spain
- Portugal
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America and Middle East & Africa Market for Agricultural Biotechnology by Country
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa (Lamea)
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Strategic Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlgf6b
