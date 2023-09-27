Global Agricultural Chelates Industry Report 2023:-2028: High-Value Crop Production & Greener Farming Combine for a Sustainable Agriculture Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Chelates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural chelates market size reached US$ 665.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 989.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58% during 2023-2028.

Agricultural chelates, which are organic compounds capable of capturing and gradually releasing essential metal ions for plant nutrient uptake, play a crucial role in modern agriculture.

These chelates, encompassing metals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and more, can either be synthesized or naturally occur during the decomposition of organic matter. They include a range of substances such as organic acids, amino acids, lignosulfonates, and sugar acids.

Their significance lies in their ability to enhance the solubility of micronutrients, reduce nutrient loss due to leaching, and inhibit the growth of plant pathogens by limiting available iron. Additionally, they offer cost-effective solutions due to their lower usage requirements.

The global agricultural chelates market is experiencing growth driven by the increasing focus on agricultural development worldwide. Organic chelates are readily absorbed by plant roots and leaves, facilitating nutrient uptake. They neutralize the positive charge of micronutrients, allowing them to pass through plant surfaces more efficiently. These advantages make them a valuable asset in the cultivation of high-value crops like corn, cucumbers, and citrus groves.

Furthermore, the demand for high-value crops is on the rise, contributing to the market's expansion. In modern agriculture, plant nutrients are vital for achieving optimal crop growth and development.

Chelated fertilizers are increasingly used to enhance the efficiency of micronutrient utilization. This trend, coupled with the growing global population, paints a positive picture for the agricultural chelates market.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Synthetic

EDTA

EDDHA

DTPA

IDHA

Others

Organic

Lignosulfonates

Aminoacids

Heptagluconates

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Breakup by Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

