Global Agricultural Coatings Market Research Report 2023-2028: Seed to Harvest - How Agricultural Coatings are Elevating Crop Protection and Productivity

Global Agricultural Coatings Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand for agricultural coated products such as coated seed, fertilizer coated, and pesticide products.



Global Agricultural Coatings Market is expected to expand during the projected period due to increasing demand for agricultural coated products. The agricultural coating consists of chemicals that are used for various applications. They are used to lubricate machinery, tools, seeds, fertilizers, and vehicles that are used by the farming industry.

In addition to this, agricultural coatings are also applied to eliminate pests such as weeds. Along with this, agricultural coatings are used in the packaging to ensure that the food is not degraded, as it helps to preserve food from moisture and oxidation.

Above this, agricultural coatings are dominated by the seed treatment sector as they help to protect seeds from pests and diseases to promote seed germination, seed coatings which are widely used in agriculture. By doing this, crop output can be increased while using fewer additional plant protection chemicals.



Rising adoption of Agricultural Coated Products



Agricultural coating plays a vital role in the farming sector. It helps in increasing crop production as well as also helping in the protection of crops and end products. Agricultural coatings are categorized based on seed, fertilizer, and pesticide coating. Many technical developments in the seed industry are helping to produce crops in a sustainable manner.

Seed coating is the application of exogenous materials onto the surface of seeds with the aim of improving seed appearance and handling characteristics and/or delivering active compounds that can protect the seed against phytopathogens and increase germination and plant growth.

The use of commercial seed technology by specialist applicators or seed companies is expanding. Recent developments have increased the usage of commercial seeds. Commercial applicators now more than ever need advanced technology because high-value seeds demand more complicated procedures. Thus, it is anticipated that greater commercial seed technology usage would raise the need for seed coating, consequently driving the growth of the Global Agricultural Coatings market.



In addition, solid fertilizers get a surface treatment called a coating, which might be liquid, solid, thermoplastic, or reactive. Although multi-nutrient fertilizers are occasionally employed, coatings are most frequently applied on granular or prilled nitrogen fertilizer. Coated fertilizers provide various advantages, such as lower costs and longer nutrient release, which results in more consistent plant nutrition, greater growth, and increased plant performance.



Moreover, to control the impact of pests and diseases, many people use pesticides which help to protect crops.



Serious concerns have been raised about the health risks associated with occupational exposure to pesticides as well as from residues in food and drinking water, even though pesticides are developed under strict regulatory processes to function with reasonable certainty and minimal impact on human health and the environment.



So to overcome this issue, research is going on agricultural coating to enhance crop productivity as well as reduce the impact of pesticides and synthetic chemicals on human health and the environment. Therefore, the use of various agricultural coatings to fight against these effects leads to the growth of Global Agricultural Coatings market in the forecast period.



Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about the agricultural coating



The Global Agricultural Coating Market is expected to rise significantly because of rising demand for these coatings and increased government efforts to educate farmers. With the purpose of educating the public about the benefits of this coating, several governmental bodies have launched campaigns and initiatives.

The government has also provided financial aid for further study in this area. There is now a sizable untapped market with high demand because many farmers are not aware of all the benefits these coatings offer. As knowledge increases, more coatings created abroad will be available, boosting revenues for producers.



In addition, many government agencies promote fertilizer industries to focus on bio-based materials, which help to increase crop yield and reduce the effect of pesticides and chemicals on the crop. Therefore, increasing government initiatives regarding awareness about agricultural coating will lead to the demand for Global Agricultural Coatings Market during the projected period.



The polymer will be the Key Coating Material.



The film coating compositions known as polymers cover the seed or pellet with a thin, water-permeable polymer-based coating. The surface of the seed is smoothed with a small coating of polymer, improving flowability. It also affects how much water is absorbed and how well chemical fungicide treatments are followed.

The seed's raw weight is increased by 1% to 5% via film coating. The thin layer of polymer helps the additives stay on the seeds, prevents dusting and pollution, and improves the seed's look. Major agricultural colleges have tested the compatibility of several types of seeds with seed coating base polymer under varied conditions. It was discovered that using a seed-covering polymer significantly increased seed vigor and improved seed germination.

Water-absorbing polymer compounds with a high capacity for water absorption include superabsorbent polymers and polymer gels. They contribute to the success of the farm by enhancing seed germination and seedling development. These benefits have spurred interest in the market's polymers segment.



Additionally, the colorant is also on the demanding coating material in the agriculture application. Colorant coating material improves the health of seeds and meets the criteria of Codes of Federal Regulations (CFR). These materials are highly durable, heat stable, solvent resistant, lightfast, and migration fast.



All these factors increase the demands of Global Agricultural Coatings market in the forecast years



However, the agriculture industry is significantly impacted by climate change. In addition to decreasing disease and insect assaults, it aids in raising productivity. Crop loss is anticipated because of the impact that climate ambiguity will have on agricultural output. The climate has an impact on many agricultural crops, and on occasion, the climate itself promotes crop growth. Weather predictions are used to organize many agricultural activities, such as planting, irrigation, controlling crop diseases and pests, and harvest preparation.



For instance, common mustard crops normally flourish in mesic temperate zones; nevertheless, it is expected that their numbers will decrease because of global warming and rising aridity.



Increased aridity is anticipated to result in a decrease in the oil and seed yield of rapeseed crops which results in restraining the growth of the market. Additionally, in developed nations, the technology has long been in use. Technology is still quite new for developing countries. The lack of broad information about the advantages of technology in relation to application costs and environmental issues has severely slowed down the market growth.

